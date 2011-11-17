MELBOURNE Nov 18 Compiled for Reuters by
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW
United States (US) President Barack Obama yesterday used an
address to Federal Parliament to outline his vision for a
renewed focus on the Asia-Pacific region marked by trade
partnerships and the pursuit of human rights. The President
backed Prime Minister Julia Gillard's measures to fast-track
free trade agreements in the region, while warning that the US
would take a strong stand against countries "ruled by
committee". Page 1.
Australian business leaders, including the bosses of the
four major banks, mining giant BHP Billiton and the
airlines, declined to attend a state dinner with United States
President Barack Obama on Wednesday night. In contrast, a
dinner with Chinese Vice-President Xi Jinping last year was well
attended. "Corporate Australia recognises our economy is
fundamentally tied to China, not America," BC Iron managing
director Mike Young said yesterday. Page 1.
The rules governing coal seam gas development need to be
clarified to balance the interests of miners and farmers,
Queensland Liberal National Party leader Campbell Newman said
yesterday. " concerns are about protection of water,
access arrangements and rights, level of compensation and the
way that revenue from mining and energy goes back into rural
communities," he said. Mr Newman is widely tipped to be the
state's next premier. Page 3.
Orica chief executive Graeme Liebelt yesterday told
a New South Wales parliamentary inquiry that the state's
Environment Minister, Robyn Parker, did not take his calls when
he attempted to contact her about a chemical leak at the
explosives maker's Kooragang Island plant. Orica has faced
widespread criticism for failing to notify authorities about the
leak for 16 hours. Opposition Leader John Robertson called for
Ms Parker to be dismissed. Page 4.
THE AUSTRALIAN
United States President Barack Obama was greeted warmly by
more than 1000 Australian Defence Force personnel in Darwin last
night, with the President describing Darwin as the scene of
"Australia's Pearl Harbour" during World War II. President
Obama visited the memorial to the USS Peary, sunk by Japanese
bombers in Darwin harbour in 1942, before leaving for Bali to
attend the East Asia Summit. Page 1.
Victorian Community Services Minister Mary Wooldridge
yesterday said the state government would seek to have
industrial action by welfare workers terminated by Fair Work
Australia. The minister said work bans by the Community and
Public Sector Union (CPSU) had placed the lives of hundreds of
at-risk children in danger. "It is disappointing from our
perspective that the CPSU is choosing to use vulnerable children
as a pawn in the public sector negotiation process," Ms
Wooldridge said. Page 2.
Treasurer Wayne Swan yesterday said the passage of the
Federal Government's minerals resource rent tax through
Parliament next week is not a "done thing". However, Mr Swan
was confident that negotiations with independents MPs and the
Greens would be successful. "I'm very confident that we can get
this through the parliament, but I don't assume it as being a
done thing," the Treasurer said. Page 2.
Tim Stone, a nuclear adviser to the British government,
yesterday called for Australia to consider enriching uranium
rather than simply exporting ore. Professor Stone said that not
only would enrichment "massively" increase the value of the
uranium sector to Australia, it would also provide greater
security. "The more control you have over security of supply,
the more control you have over its use," Professor Stone said.
Page 4.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD
The Sydney Mardi Gras has a new name and logo, losing the
prefix "Gay and Lesbian" after 33 years. Organisers yesterday
said younger generations are more inclusive of their gay,
lesbian and otherwise queer friends and they had rebranded the
celebration, which has been losing relevance to its original
community, to attract anyone who shares its values. The world
renowned event injects A$30 million into the New South Wales
economy. Page 1 .
The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is considering a
new requirement for some medicines to display an "untested" tag
on their labels after continuing controversy over unproven
products registered with the authority. Only a small number of
the 10,000 complementary medicines on the market are tested.
TGA national manager Rohan Hammett said the proposed changes
would provide greater certainty, benefiting the over-the-counter
medicines industry. Page 2 .
Federal Opposition Leader Tony Abbott has been criticised
for using his welcome to United States (US) President Barack
Obama yesterday in Parliament for domestic political point
scoring. Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd accused Mr Abbott of
injecting "crude, crass domestic politics into an occasion which
should be beyond all that but our uniform interest in the US
alliance". Mr Abbott said "Australia's danger is complacency"
and chided the Gillard Government for its approach to economic
issues. Page 4.
Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd has confirmed that Prime
Minister Julia Gillard did not have discussions with him prior
to her decision to call for the Australian Labor Party to change
its policy on the sale of uranium to India at the party's
national conference next month. On television last night, Mr
Rudd said: "The truthful answer to your question is no, I was
not consulted". Mr Rudd said he supports the removal of the ban
on uranium sales. Page 5.
THE AGE
News Limited chief executive John Hartigan yesterday gave
evidence to the federal parliament's Independent Inquiry into
Media and Media Regulation. Mr Hartigan rejected accusations
that the media group was biased against the Federal Government,
and claimed the government had "labelled us 'hate media',
accused us of campaigning for a regime change and of working
against democracy". Page 2.
The Victorian government has introduced new laws allowing
homeowners in the state to clear any tree or bush within 10
metres of their home, and any bushes or vegetation within 50
metres, without a permit. The new rules, which come into effect
today, are a response to the 2009 Victoria Bushfires Royal
Commission and are intended to "give priority to the protection
of human life", according to Planning Minister Matthew Guy.
Page 2.
Online broker CommSec yesterday released research showing
the gender wage gap is at its highest in 25 years, with the
average female wage now just 82 percent of the male wage.
CommSec economist Savanth Sebastian said the increase in
disparity was partly due to increased demand for labour in
male-dominated sectors such as mining and construction. Page 3.
The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research
Organisation's Australian Animal Health Laboratory in Geelong
will today open a new maximum security laboratory. The new
facility will contain live samples of viruses including SARS,
Hendra, Nipah and Ebola, and will allow scientists to study how
live cells interact with viruses, providing a better
understanding of the life cycle of viruses. Page 3.
