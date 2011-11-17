MELBOURNE Nov 18 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

United States (US) President Barack Obama yesterday used an address to Federal Parliament to outline his vision for a renewed focus on the Asia-Pacific region marked by trade partnerships and the pursuit of human rights. The President backed Prime Minister Julia Gillard's measures to fast-track free trade agreements in the region, while warning that the US would take a strong stand against countries "ruled by committee". Page 1.

--

Australian business leaders, including the bosses of the four major banks, mining giant BHP Billiton and the airlines, declined to attend a state dinner with United States President Barack Obama on Wednesday night. In contrast, a dinner with Chinese Vice-President Xi Jinping last year was well attended. "Corporate Australia recognises our economy is fundamentally tied to China, not America," BC Iron managing director Mike Young said yesterday. Page 1.

--

The rules governing coal seam gas development need to be clarified to balance the interests of miners and farmers, Queensland Liberal National Party leader Campbell Newman said yesterday. " concerns are about protection of water, access arrangements and rights, level of compensation and the way that revenue from mining and energy goes back into rural communities," he said. Mr Newman is widely tipped to be the state's next premier. Page 3.

--

Orica chief executive Graeme Liebelt yesterday told a New South Wales parliamentary inquiry that the state's Environment Minister, Robyn Parker, did not take his calls when he attempted to contact her about a chemical leak at the explosives maker's Kooragang Island plant. Orica has faced widespread criticism for failing to notify authorities about the leak for 16 hours. Opposition Leader John Robertson called for Ms Parker to be dismissed. Page 4.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

United States President Barack Obama was greeted warmly by more than 1000 Australian Defence Force personnel in Darwin last night, with the President describing Darwin as the scene of "Australia's Pearl Harbour" during World War II. President Obama visited the memorial to the USS Peary, sunk by Japanese bombers in Darwin harbour in 1942, before leaving for Bali to attend the East Asia Summit. Page 1.

--

Victorian Community Services Minister Mary Wooldridge yesterday said the state government would seek to have industrial action by welfare workers terminated by Fair Work Australia. The minister said work bans by the Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU) had placed the lives of hundreds of at-risk children in danger. "It is disappointing from our perspective that the CPSU is choosing to use vulnerable children as a pawn in the public sector negotiation process," Ms Wooldridge said. Page 2.

--

Treasurer Wayne Swan yesterday said the passage of the Federal Government's minerals resource rent tax through Parliament next week is not a "done thing". However, Mr Swan was confident that negotiations with independents MPs and the Greens would be successful. "I'm very confident that we can get this through the parliament, but I don't assume it as being a done thing," the Treasurer said. Page 2.

--

Tim Stone, a nuclear adviser to the British government, yesterday called for Australia to consider enriching uranium rather than simply exporting ore. Professor Stone said that not only would enrichment "massively" increase the value of the uranium sector to Australia, it would also provide greater security. "The more control you have over security of supply, the more control you have over its use," Professor Stone said. Page 4.

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

The Sydney Mardi Gras has a new name and logo, losing the prefix "Gay and Lesbian" after 33 years. Organisers yesterday said younger generations are more inclusive of their gay, lesbian and otherwise queer friends and they had rebranded the celebration, which has been losing relevance to its original community, to attract anyone who shares its values. The world renowned event injects A$30 million into the New South Wales economy. Page 1 .

--

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is considering a new requirement for some medicines to display an "untested" tag on their labels after continuing controversy over unproven products registered with the authority. Only a small number of the 10,000 complementary medicines on the market are tested. TGA national manager Rohan Hammett said the proposed changes would provide greater certainty, benefiting the over-the-counter medicines industry. Page 2 .

--

Federal Opposition Leader Tony Abbott has been criticised for using his welcome to United States (US) President Barack Obama yesterday in Parliament for domestic political point scoring. Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd accused Mr Abbott of injecting "crude, crass domestic politics into an occasion which should be beyond all that but our uniform interest in the US alliance". Mr Abbott said "Australia's danger is complacency" and chided the Gillard Government for its approach to economic issues. Page 4.

--

Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd has confirmed that Prime Minister Julia Gillard did not have discussions with him prior to her decision to call for the Australian Labor Party to change its policy on the sale of uranium to India at the party's national conference next month. On television last night, Mr Rudd said: "The truthful answer to your question is no, I was not consulted". Mr Rudd said he supports the removal of the ban on uranium sales. Page 5.

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

News Limited chief executive John Hartigan yesterday gave evidence to the federal parliament's Independent Inquiry into Media and Media Regulation. Mr Hartigan rejected accusations that the media group was biased against the Federal Government, and claimed the government had "labelled us 'hate media', accused us of campaigning for a regime change and of working against democracy". Page 2.

--

The Victorian government has introduced new laws allowing homeowners in the state to clear any tree or bush within 10 metres of their home, and any bushes or vegetation within 50 metres, without a permit. The new rules, which come into effect today, are a response to the 2009 Victoria Bushfires Royal Commission and are intended to "give priority to the protection of human life", according to Planning Minister Matthew Guy. Page 2.

--

Online broker CommSec yesterday released research showing the gender wage gap is at its highest in 25 years, with the average female wage now just 82 percent of the male wage. CommSec economist Savanth Sebastian said the increase in disparity was partly due to increased demand for labour in male-dominated sectors such as mining and construction. Page 3.

--

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation's Australian Animal Health Laboratory in Geelong will today open a new maximum security laboratory. The new facility will contain live samples of viruses including SARS, Hendra, Nipah and Ebola, and will allow scientists to study how live cells interact with viruses, providing a better understanding of the life cycle of viruses. Page 3.