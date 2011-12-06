Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--The former chief executive of David Jones, Mark McInnes, yesterday criticised the department store's current chief executive, Paul Zahra, for "rewriting history" by blaming the company's troubles on previous management. "I gave 15 years to the company and it was a large part of my career - as a shareholder I've lost 30 percent of my investment since Paul became [chief executive]," Mr McInnes said. Page 1.

--The Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to lower the official cash rate yesterday to 4.25 percent prompted Treasurer Wayne Swan to pressure Australia's major lenders to fully pass on the reduction to customers. "Many families and small businesses will be very angry if this is not fully passed through by the banks," the Treasurer said. The Bank of Queensland is the first prominent lender to commit to lower its rates. Page 1.

--The Australian Taxation Office allegedly delayed private ruling applications from 19 corporate groups for nearly a year on average, waiting for a change in legislation so the department could avoid paying huge tax refunds. A leaked "in confidence" document reveals that the Tax Office intended to process the applications after reforms to consolidation laws were passed. "If the [Tax Office] has deliberately withheld responses  taxpayers have a right to feel unfairly treated," Yasser El-Ansary from the Institute of Chartered Accountants said. Page 3.

--A 13-year jail sentence for Australian businessman Matthew Ng by a Chinese court this week stunned his family and legal counsel, who said they would appeal the decision. Mr Ng was found guilty of misappropriating funds, falsifying registered capital, embezzlement and bribery. Australian consular officials had not been informed that a sentence would be handed down prior to the hearing. "The punishment  is beyond my imagination," Chen Yong, counsel for Mr Ng, said. Page 3.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--Alan Oxley, chairman of the World Trade Organization's General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade working group, yesterday warned of a potential trade war arising from the likely collapse of the Kyoto protocol. Mr Oxley said the end of the carbon emissions agreement would see environmental groups press for "green trade barriers against imports from those who would not make the cuts proposed in the protocol". Mr Oxley said this would "simply invite retaliation", predicting European Union countries would be hardest hit. Page 1.

--West Australian Premier Colin Barnett yesterday said a ruling by the state's Supreme Court that the government's land-acquisition process at James Price Point was invalid, would not derail the proposed A$30 billion gas project for the site. The judgement found that the government's notices to acquire the land were invalid, but that the responsible minister was able to issue further notices of intention to acquire the land. Page 3.

--Mark Scott, managing director of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, yesterday said the Gillard government's decision to give the state broadcaster permanent control of the Australia Network international television service would allow parts of the service to be merged with Radio Australia. "What this decision now allows us to do is to bring these two very closely together to basically create a seamless international broadcasting arm for Australia in much the same way that the [British Broadcasting Corporation] does it," Mr Scott said. Page 5.

--The National Advisory Council on Dental Health yesterday gave its interim report on proposals for a universal Medicare-funded dental scheme to the Federal government and the Greens. The report is understood to recommend that only a limited scheme be introduced in recognition of the government's aim of returning the federal budget to surplus by 2013. The Greens have called for the creation of a A$5 billion universal denticare scheme. Page 5.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--Peter Slipper, Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, yesterday revealed that he quit the Queensland Liberal-National Party (LNP) because he was being bullied by his colleagues. "I would not have accepted this position if my election to this office was going to guarantee the government's endurance in office  they bullied me out of the LNP," Mr Slipper, who was nominated for Speaker by the Labor government, said. Page 1.

--Father Chris Riley, founder of the Youth Off the Streets social assistance organisation, has endorsed a flyer by Clubs Australia that argues the Federal Government's reforms to poker machines will not work. "I've witnessed problem gambling in the community and I believe the only way to treat it is through counselling and education," Father Riley says on the flyer. Page 1.

--Detective Senior Constable David Roberts testified yesterday that 55-year-old Philip Nguyen, who is facing manslaughter charges over the death of New South Wales policeman Constable Bill Crews, represented an "extreme danger" to police who were conducting a drug raid. "As we were walking towards a garage, I heard Constable Crews yell out 'gun'  the Asian male fired at least one shot," Mr Roberts said. Page 3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

-- A report by Victorian Auditor-General Des Pearson to be tabled in parliament today will claim that the state's building permit system is deeply flawed with no proof to show that basic safety and construction standards are being adhered to. "Our results have revealed a system marked by confusion and inadequate practice, including a lack of transparency and accountability for decisions made," the draft report says. Page 1.

--A new study due to be published today in The Medical Journal of Australia has found that 1.3 percent of fathers were burdened with symptoms of depression after the birth of their child. The study added that postnatal depression in fathers could also result in their children developing behavioural and emotional problems. "We don't want to blame these dads  but we do need to see plans put in place so we can pick them up," Doctor Richard Fletcher, leader of the study, said. Page 3.

--A boat carrying 167 asylum seekers unloaded at Christmas Island yesterday, the third-largest boat to arrive since the current Labor government was elected. The arrival takes the number of asylum seekers who have arrived in Australian waters to 542 over the last week. "There are so many boats coming down at the moment it is impossible for border protection to do their job properly," Michael Keenan, border protection spokesman for the federal opposition, said. Page 3.