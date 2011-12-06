Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--The former chief executive of David Jones, Mark
McInnes, yesterday criticised the department store's current
chief executive, Paul Zahra, for "rewriting history" by blaming
the company's troubles on previous management. "I gave 15 years
to the company and it was a large part of my career - as a
shareholder I've lost 30 percent of my investment since Paul
became [chief executive]," Mr McInnes said. Page 1.
--The Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to lower the
official cash rate yesterday to 4.25 percent prompted Treasurer
Wayne Swan to pressure Australia's major lenders to fully pass
on the reduction to customers. "Many families and small
businesses will be very angry if this is not fully passed
through by the banks," the Treasurer said. The Bank of
Queensland is the first prominent lender to commit to lower its
rates. Page 1.
--The Australian Taxation Office allegedly delayed private
ruling applications from 19 corporate groups for nearly a year
on average, waiting for a change in legislation so the
department could avoid paying huge tax refunds. A leaked "in
confidence" document reveals that the Tax Office intended to
process the applications after reforms to consolidation laws
were passed. "If the [Tax Office] has deliberately withheld
responses taxpayers have a right to feel unfairly treated,"
Yasser El-Ansary from the Institute of Chartered Accountants
said. Page 3.
--A 13-year jail sentence for Australian businessman Matthew
Ng by a Chinese court this week stunned his family and legal
counsel, who said they would appeal the decision. Mr Ng was
found guilty of misappropriating funds, falsifying registered
capital, embezzlement and bribery. Australian consular
officials had not been informed that a sentence would be handed
down prior to the hearing. "The punishment is beyond my
imagination," Chen Yong, counsel for Mr Ng, said. Page 3.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--Alan Oxley, chairman of the World Trade Organization's
General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade working group, yesterday
warned of a potential trade war arising from the likely collapse
of the Kyoto protocol. Mr Oxley said the end of the carbon
emissions agreement would see environmental groups press for
"green trade barriers against imports from those who would not
make the cuts proposed in the protocol". Mr Oxley said this
would "simply invite retaliation", predicting European Union
countries would be hardest hit. Page 1.
--West Australian Premier Colin Barnett yesterday said a
ruling by the state's Supreme Court that the government's
land-acquisition process at James Price Point was invalid, would
not derail the proposed A$30 billion gas project for the site.
The judgement found that the government's notices to acquire the
land were invalid, but that the responsible minister was able to
issue further notices of intention to acquire the land. Page 3.
--Mark Scott, managing director of the Australian
Broadcasting Corporation, yesterday said the Gillard
government's decision to give the state broadcaster permanent
control of the Australia Network international television
service would allow parts of the service to be merged with Radio
Australia. "What this decision now allows us to do is to bring
these two very closely together to basically create a seamless
international broadcasting arm for Australia in much the same
way that the [British Broadcasting Corporation] does it," Mr
Scott said. Page 5.
--The National Advisory Council on Dental Health yesterday
gave its interim report on proposals for a universal
Medicare-funded dental scheme to the Federal government and the
Greens. The report is understood to recommend that only a
limited scheme be introduced in recognition of the government's
aim of returning the federal budget to surplus by 2013. The
Greens have called for the creation of a A$5 billion universal
denticare scheme. Page 5.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--Peter Slipper, Speaker of the Federal House of
Representatives, yesterday revealed that he quit the Queensland
Liberal-National Party (LNP) because he was being bullied by his
colleagues. "I would not have accepted this position if my
election to this office was going to guarantee the government's
endurance in office they bullied me out of the LNP," Mr
Slipper, who was nominated for Speaker by the Labor government,
said. Page 1.
--Father Chris Riley, founder of the Youth Off the Streets
social assistance organisation, has endorsed a flyer by Clubs
Australia that argues the Federal Government's reforms to poker
machines will not work. "I've witnessed problem gambling in the
community and I believe the only way to treat it is through
counselling and education," Father Riley says on the flyer.
Page 1.
--Detective Senior Constable David Roberts testified
yesterday that 55-year-old Philip Nguyen, who is facing
manslaughter charges over the death of New South Wales policeman
Constable Bill Crews, represented an "extreme danger" to police
who were conducting a drug raid. "As we were walking towards a
garage, I heard Constable Crews yell out 'gun' the Asian male
fired at least one shot," Mr Roberts said. Page 3.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
-- A report by Victorian Auditor-General Des Pearson to be
tabled in parliament today will claim that the state's building
permit system is deeply flawed with no proof to show that basic
safety and construction standards are being adhered to. "Our
results have revealed a system marked by confusion and
inadequate practice, including a lack of transparency and
accountability for decisions made," the draft report says. Page
1.
--A new study due to be published today in The Medical
Journal of Australia has found that 1.3 percent of fathers were
burdened with symptoms of depression after the birth of their
child. The study added that postnatal depression in fathers
could also result in their children developing behavioural and
emotional problems. "We don't want to blame these dads but we
do need to see plans put in place so we can pick them up,"
Doctor Richard Fletcher, leader of the study, said. Page 3.
--A boat carrying 167 asylum seekers unloaded at Christmas
Island yesterday, the third-largest boat to arrive since the
current Labor government was elected. The arrival takes the
number of asylum seekers who have arrived in Australian waters
to 542 over the last week. "There are so many boats coming down
at the moment it is impossible for border protection to do their
job properly," Michael Keenan, border protection spokesman for
the federal opposition, said. Page 3.