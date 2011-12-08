Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

The Productivity Commission yesterday issued a response to complaints it had received about the Federal Government's national broadband network, finding that the project would not generate a commercial return and could breach the government's competitive neutrality policy. The Commission found that while the expected rate of return of 7.04 percent was above the government bond rate of around 5.4 percent, this did not provide a sufficient premium when the risk of the project was considered. Page 1.

--

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group yesterday became the first of the four major banks to pass on this week's cut to the official cash rate to mortgage borrowers. However, chief executive Mike Smith criticised political pressure on the banking sector regarding interest rate decisions, calling for "a broader and more informed public discussion about these issues as they affect all parts of the economy, including banking". Page 1.

--

The Maritime Union of Australia yesterday said it had won a 40 percent pay rise for offshore dredging workers with Dutch company Van Oord. The increase will provide some workers with an annualised pay rate of A$356,000. The agreement comes as the union starts industrial action later today at five sites operated by stevedoring company POAGS. Page 1.

--

Prime Minister Julia Gillard is rumoured to be having one-on-one meetings with her ministers this week, heightening expectations she may soon announce her first ministerial changes since the election. There has been speculation over recent days that Small Business Minister Nick Sherry and Attorney-General Robert McClelland may be leaving politics, while Assistant Treasurer Bill Shorten is expected to be promoted to the cabinet in any reshuffle. Page 1.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

The panel asked to advise the Federal Government on how to acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in the Australian Constitution is expected to call for the inclusion of a new power allowing the government to legislate for the "advancement" of indigenous Australians. The new power would be needed to provide a legal basis for existing laws affecting Aborigines. The changes will require a referendum, possibly as early as 2013. Page 1.

--

Workers at stevedoring company POAGS will start nationwide industrial action tomorrow as part of a Maritime Union of Australia campaign seeking pay rises of at least 15 percent over three years. POAGS chairman Chris Corrigan was instrumental in the 1998 waterfront dispute when he was chief executive of port operator Patrick. Workers at Fremantle, Bunbury, Port Kembla and Port Hedland will start 48-hour strikes tomorrow. Page 2.

--

Mark Pearson, professor of journalism at Bond University and Reporters Sans Frontieres' Australian correspondent, yesterday appeared before the Federal Government's media inquiry on its final day. Professor Pearson claimed any media regulatory body funded by the government "would send a message to the international community that the Australian government wants to force its will on media organisations". Page 2.

--

Australian Capital Territory Attorney-General Simon Corbell yesterday revived a proposal for legalising same-sex civil unions on the territory, introducing legislation to allow same-sex couples to be legally joined by a celebrant. "We are not proposing same-sex marriage. We are proposing a legal scheme that allows recognition of same-sex relationships to give them functional equality before the law," Mr Corbell said. Page 2.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Camouflaged anti-terrorist police yesterday continued their search for alleged criminal Malcolm Naden in rural New South Wales. Naden, who is suspected of two murders, a child sexual assault and this week's shooting of a police officer, has been on the run since 2005. Naden is thought to have survived by using his knowledge of bushcraft and robbing remote houses. Page 1.

--

Mark Standen, the former assistant director of Investigation for the New South Wales Crime Commission, was yesterday sentenced to 16 years in jail following his conviction for drug trafficking. Standen was found to have been one of the key conspirators in a plot to import 300 kilograms of pseudoephedrine, used in the manufacture of methamphetamine. Justice Bruce James said Standen had been motivated by increasing personal debts. Page 2.

--

A review into university funding published yesterday has recommended all students pay 40 percent of their course across all degrees, which could lead to some students studying subjects like teaching, nursing and science paying substantially more. "Are we really going to a situation where we're going to say we should reform education funding so that nurses and teachers should pay more and that lawyers should pay less?" Australian Catholic University vice-chancellor Greg Craven asked yesterday. Page 3.

--

Australian researchers have recommended the Catholic Church supply nuns with the oral contraceptive pill in order to lower their risk of uterine and ovarian cancer. Melbourne University's Professor Roger Short and Monash University's Kara Britt said studies had shown nuns and other women who did not have children faced a greater possibility of contracting endometrial and breast cancers because they experienced more cycles of menstruation. Page 3.

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Documents acquired under Freedom of Information laws have revealed that the brother-in-law of Victorian Premier Ted Baillieu had access to senior government officials and was a middleman between public servants and the families of mountain cattlemen as the Coalition returned cattle to the Alpine National Park. Emails written between two managers at the Victorian Department of Sustainability and Environment exposed former Liberal MP Graeme Stoney's involvement, where he assisted with contracts and received government documents. Page 1.

--

A 36-year-old disability pensioner who yesterday faced the Melbourne Magistrates Court on charges relating to his 11-year-old dog received a character reference from philanthropist and patron of the arts Lady Primrose Potter, AC. Simon Mitchell, who pleaded guilty, was described as "a responsible and capable dog owner" by the former dog judge, exhibitor and breeder. Lady Potter later remarked that she "hated" to see a person "who's down and out being picked on". Page 1.

--

Victorian Environment Minister Ryan Smith yesterday filed an application under federal environmental laws to seek approval for the state's trial of cattle grazing. The move will test the resolve of the federal government to block the re-entry of cattle into the national park, which environmental groups say is politically motivated and will endanger ecosystems. "Everybody knows my personal view about state governments treating a national park as though it were a farm," federal Environment Minister Tony Burke said. Page 2.

--

Australian researchers have discovered a vaccine that could restrict the development of Alzheimer's disease even after symptoms have appeared. Sydney University Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease Laboratory's Lars Ittner yesterday said "we tried to  work with older mice with a lot of damage to see how they responded". After the mice were treated 10 times, researchers found the animals had recovered some activity. Around 269,000 Australians currently suffer from dementia, according to awareness group Alzheimer's Australia. Page 3.