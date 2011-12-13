Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--The Federal Government yesterday released its energy white
paper, which will provide a basis for Labor's long-term energy
strategy. The paper forecasts Australia will need to spend
A$240 billion on new power capacity over the next two decades,
with major price increases required. Resources Minister Martin
Ferguson yesterday said "the era of cheap energy is over" and
called for debate on the creation of a local nuclear power
industry. Page 1.
--Air Asia chief executive Tony Fernandes
yesterday said Qantas Airways chief executive Alan
Joyce should base the Australian airline's proposed Asian
subsidiary in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur rather than Singapore. Mr
Fernandes said Kuala Lumpur, where Air Asia has an alliance with
Malaysian Airlines, offers a friendlier competitive environment
and lower start-up outlays. Page 1.
--Australian bond yields yesterday fell to historic lows as
international investors looked to Australia's AAA credit rating
and positive fiscal position as a bulwark against Europe's debt
crisis. Yields on 10-year Commonwealth bonds yesterday dipped
to an intraday low of 3.78 percent. UBS analyst Matthew Johnson
said the increasing rarity of AAA ratings would continue to push
down Australian sovereign debt yields. Page 1.
--The Federal government will today announce details of
reforms to the insolvency sector. The overhaul will provide
creditors to collapsed companies new powers to remove
liquidators and administrators, while the Australian Securities
and Investments Commission will receive A$11.4 million in extra
funding to oversee the insolvency sector. Liquidators will also
gain extra funding to help them investigate so-called "phoenix"
companies. Page 3.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--Climate Change and Energy Efficiency Minister Greg Combet,
who was given the additional responsibilities of Industry and
Innovation in this week's cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister
Julia Gillard, yesterday said his focus would be on lifting
productivity growth. Mr Combet said the Prime Minister had
created the new super ministry to "bring together the
productivity drivers into a new department industry,
innovation, higher education, science, research". Page 1.
--The new Federal Attorney-General, Nicola Roxon, yesterday
said she intends to discuss possible legal action by the states
against tobacco companies in a bid to recover the A$31.5 billion
cost to the health system caused by smoking-relating diseases
each year. As health minister, Ms Roxon introduced legislation
for plain packaging of tobacco products that tobacco companies
are preparing to challenge in the High Court. Page 2.
--A surge in asylum seeker boat interceptions has almost
doubled the number of people being held at the Christmas Island
detention facility over the past three months to 1246. This
year has seen 4282 asylum seekers arrive by boat, with
authorities intercepting a vessel off Ashmore Reef yesterday and
reportedly expecting another boat sometime today off Christmas
Island. Page 2.
--The new Federal Health Minister, Tanya Plibersek,
yesterday criticised Medicare's A$1 billion chronic disease
dental scheme, saying, "If you're a millionaire, you can get
A$4250 worth of treatment, but if you're poor and don't have a
chronic health condition you can't get that sort of treatment."
The Australian Dental Association said it would support any move
to means-test access to the government-funded scheme. Page 2.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--A panel of experts has advised New South Wales Premier
Barry O'Farrell that voters should be empowered to force an
early state election, provided that 35 percent of eligible
voters sourced from at least 5 percent of half of the state's
electorates support the move. "The adoption of the present
proposal gives an opportunity, in a limited manner, and subject
to necessary safeguards, to bring dissatisfaction to a head
and resolve the issue at a ballot," David Jackson, QC, a member
of the panel, said. Page 1.
--Two of the smartest students in New South Wales have
called for the state's Board of Studies to prepare more
difficult exams for the Higher School Certificate qualification
in order to stymie a culture of memorisation and coaching.
Sydney Grammar's Harry Stratton and Timothy Large finished top
of the state in two subjects, a feat that Board of Studies
president Tom Alegounarias said placed the students on an
entirely different level. Page 1.
--Prime Minister Julia Gillard's decision to demote industry
minister Kim Carr from Federal Cabinet earlier this week has
become a catalyst for dissent within the Labor Party, sources
said yesterday. Senator Carr yesterday issued a statement
saying that "the recent reshuffle is not a reflection of our
efforts and achievements". Australian Manufacturing Workers
Union's Ian Jones Mr Carr's demotion, while the chief executive
of lobbyists Australian Industry Group, Heather Ridout,
questioned the removal of manufacturing from cabinet. Page 1.
--The Papua New Guinea (PNG) Government was on the brink of
collapse last night after gunfire rang out between supporters of
the two men laying claim to the country's prime ministership.
Peter O'Neill has the support of the PNG Parliament, but the
country's Supreme Court earlier this week ruled that the removal
of Sir Michael Somare from the post was unconstitutional and
that he should be reinstated. Australian officials from the
Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade were caught up in the
fighting but were not injured. Page 1.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
-- Officials from Victoria Police and the Australian Crime
Commission will meet with representatives of 12 sporting codes
today to warn them of the risks of being infiltrated by
organised gambling rings. "We want to discuss ways that we can
insulate our sports in Australia from an obvious threat from
organised crime," Graham Ashton, police assistant commissioner,
said yesterday. Page 1.
--The Melbourne Magistrates Court yesterday dismissed all
people smuggling charges against Indonesian national Darmansyah
after finding that he was a minor at the time of committing the
offence. The decision raised questions as to why the Australian
Federal Police are not able to establish a suspects' age as
defence lawyers were able to do. Greens senator Sarah
Hanson-Young labelled the situation "an absolute disgrace",
saying it was the 38th similar case this year. Page 1.
--Federal Finance Minister Penny Wong and her partner Sophie
Allouache on Sunday became parents, with Ms Allouache giving
birth to daughter Alexandra on Sunday. Ms Wong released a
statement confirming the news last night. The Finance Minister
has been a strong advocate for gay marriage in the Labor Party's
debate on the issue, but has consistently said she does not want
to make her personal life a political statement. Page 1.
--Australian tennis star Bernard Tomic is being investigated
by Queensland police over a "number of alleged traffic offences"
and breaches of a special exemption that allows the 19-year-old
P-plater to drive a high-performance BMW M3 sports car. The
car's top speed is more than 250km/hr with an electronic
limiter. Mr Tomic has denied any allegations of irresponsible
driving, instead saying he is the victim of a campaign against
him by a police officer. Page 3.