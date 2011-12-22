Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Federal Opposition Leader Tony Abbott has flatly rejected the Federal Government's proposal to reinstate their asylum seeker swap deal with Malaysia as part of a broader package to institute offshore processing for refugees. The Labor government has officially indicated that it will consider re-establishing a processing centre on Nauru in a bid to break the impasse between the two parties, but Mr Abbott said yesterday that "if you've got Nauru, you don't need Malaysia". Page 1.

--

The latest opinion polls have indicated that South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill has opened a substantial lead on the state's Liberal leader, Isobel Redmond. According to Newspoll, the Liberals are leading Labor on two-party preferred terms by four percentage points, but Labor's primary vote in the state has increased to 34 percent from 30 percent in October. Page 1.

--

Federal Opposition Treasury spokesman Joe Hockey yesterday warned that the Federal Government should not expect the Coalition to unconditionally support an increase on the A$250 billion public sector debt limit. "Whilst the Coalition has supported this in the past, the government should not expect a rubber stamp this time," Mr Hockey said today in a newspaper column. The warning comes after global ratings agency Moody's yesterday reaffirmed an AAA credit rating for the government. Page 1.

--

The Australian Bureau of Agricultural Resource Economics and Sciences has estimated that the value of cotton exports will grow by 65 percent this year to A$2.2 billion, thanks to a high price for the commodity and favourable growing conditions. "Now we know that we're going to grow a crop this year, next year and the year after, and that's security that we haven't had since I was at school," farmer Matt Norrie said yesterday. Page 1.

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

A 19-year-old South African student has bested nearly 2000 applicants to gain a place in the National Institute of Dramatic Art, despite struggling with English only four years ago. Australian journalists Geoff Parish and Sharon Davis met Thuso Lekwape when he was four years old in Johannesburg, a meeting that later prompted them to help fund Mr Lekwape's education in Australia. "He's like the sun when he performs - he lights up," Ms Davis said about the teenager. Page 1.

--

A collection of shoe prints from a specific brand and size of running shoe helped police track down their main suspect for the murder of nearly the entire Lin family in Sydney's North Epping two years ago. Robert Xie, a relative and neighbour of the family, was refused bail yesterday. Mr Xie was charged last May with five counts of murder after a lengthy investigation that involved phone tapping and extensive forensic testing. Page 1.

--

Cricket columnist Peter Roebuck was honoured yesterday at a memorial event at the Members Stand in New South Wales' Sydney Cricket Ground. Members from the media, including Australian Broadcasting Corporation sports commentator Jim Maxwell and Sydney Morning Herald editor-in-chief Peter Fray, turned out to pay their respects to Mr Roebuck. "He was never guilty of the foulest of journalistic crimes, he was never boring," Mr Fray said. The 55-year-old's death in South Africa is still under investigation. Page 3.

--

Many of the targets of the New South Wales Police's Asian crime squad are some of the most prominent gamblers at Sydney's Star casino, according to a report by the Casino, Liquor and Gaming Control Authority. The report, compiled by Gail Furness, SC, found "there needs to be regular exchanges between police and the casino operator to enable timely responses to illegal activity in the casino", although it was stressed that the casino itself was not responsible for any wrongdoing. Page 3.

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Electronics and white goods retailer Harvey Norman yesterday launched a website that allows customers to directly import video games for the PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox consoles without having to pay goods and services tax. "We are not doing this with a great deal of joy," chairman Gerry Harvey said. "We have been able to do this for a long time  but you get to a point where you can't hold off," he added. Page 1.

--

The discovery of a few leaves in between the pages of the University of Western Australia's 1540 Great Bible sparked an intercontinental investigation into the origin of the leaves after they failed to leave any marks on the ancient manuscript. "I could see a vision: a monk with a candlestick in the Ely monastery reading the Bible," the university's librarian, Susana Melo de Howard, said. The leaves were carbon dated to 1560 and identified as Wych elm, a variety that had been nearly eradicated due to elm disease. Page 1.

--

Electronics retailer Dick Smith has apologised to a customer after selling him a new portable hard-drive that contained pirated movies and possible malware. The hard-disk drive, which the company later admitted had been returned by a previous customer, also corrupted video footage Darryl Mason had filmed for a documentary of the Angels hard rock band. "They didn't say why it would be filled with pirated movies, avoided those answers, but they were very apologetic," Mr Mason said yesterday. Page 2.

-- Federal Mental Health and Ageing Minister Mark Butler yesterday called for the creation of a "sustainable" aged care system, with the Government set to weather a A$1.9 billion increase in costs for aged care over the next four years. Rod Young, chief executive of the Aged Care Association Australia lobby group, said there was a "very serious need for the government to agree to reform the aged care sector sooner rather than later". Page 3.