Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Federal Opposition Leader Tony Abbott has flatly rejected
the Federal Government's proposal to reinstate their asylum
seeker swap deal with Malaysia as part of a broader package to
institute offshore processing for refugees. The Labor
government has officially indicated that it will consider
re-establishing a processing centre on Nauru in a bid to break
the impasse between the two parties, but Mr Abbott said
yesterday that "if you've got Nauru, you don't need Malaysia".
Page 1.
The latest opinion polls have indicated that South
Australian Premier Jay Weatherill has opened a substantial lead
on the state's Liberal leader, Isobel Redmond. According to
Newspoll, the Liberals are leading Labor on two-party preferred
terms by four percentage points, but Labor's primary vote in the
state has increased to 34 percent from 30 percent in October.
Page 1.
Federal Opposition Treasury spokesman Joe Hockey yesterday
warned that the Federal Government should not expect the
Coalition to unconditionally support an increase on the A$250
billion public sector debt limit. "Whilst the Coalition has
supported this in the past, the government should not expect a
rubber stamp this time," Mr Hockey said today in a newspaper
column. The warning comes after global ratings agency Moody's
yesterday reaffirmed an AAA credit rating for the government.
Page 1.
The Australian Bureau of Agricultural Resource Economics and
Sciences has estimated that the value of cotton exports will
grow by 65 percent this year to A$2.2 billion, thanks to a high
price for the commodity and favourable growing conditions. "Now
we know that we're going to grow a crop this year, next year and
the year after, and that's security that we haven't had since I
was at school," farmer Matt Norrie said yesterday. Page 1.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
A 19-year-old South African student has bested nearly 2000
applicants to gain a place in the National Institute of Dramatic
Art, despite struggling with English only four years ago.
Australian journalists Geoff Parish and Sharon Davis met Thuso
Lekwape when he was four years old in Johannesburg, a meeting
that later prompted them to help fund Mr Lekwape's education in
Australia. "He's like the sun when he performs - he lights up,"
Ms Davis said about the teenager. Page 1.
A collection of shoe prints from a specific brand and size
of running shoe helped police track down their main suspect for
the murder of nearly the entire Lin family in Sydney's North
Epping two years ago. Robert Xie, a relative and neighbour of
the family, was refused bail yesterday. Mr Xie was charged last
May with five counts of murder after a lengthy investigation
that involved phone tapping and extensive forensic testing.
Page 1.
Cricket columnist Peter Roebuck was honoured yesterday at a
memorial event at the Members Stand in New South Wales' Sydney
Cricket Ground. Members from the media, including Australian
Broadcasting Corporation sports commentator Jim Maxwell and
Sydney Morning Herald editor-in-chief Peter Fray, turned out to
pay their respects to Mr Roebuck. "He was never guilty of the
foulest of journalistic crimes, he was never boring," Mr Fray
said. The 55-year-old's death in South Africa is still under
investigation. Page 3.
Many of the targets of the New South Wales Police's Asian
crime squad are some of the most prominent gamblers at Sydney's
Star casino, according to a report by the Casino, Liquor and
Gaming Control Authority. The report, compiled by Gail Furness,
SC, found "there needs to be regular exchanges between police
and the casino operator to enable timely responses to illegal
activity in the casino", although it was stressed that the
casino itself was not responsible for any wrongdoing. Page 3.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Electronics and white goods retailer Harvey Norman
yesterday launched a website that allows customers to directly
import video games for the PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox consoles
without having to pay goods and services tax. "We are not doing
this with a great deal of joy," chairman Gerry Harvey said. "We
have been able to do this for a long time but you get to a
point where you can't hold off," he added. Page 1.
The discovery of a few leaves in between the pages of the
University of Western Australia's 1540 Great Bible sparked an
intercontinental investigation into the origin of the leaves
after they failed to leave any marks on the ancient manuscript.
"I could see a vision: a monk with a candlestick in the Ely
monastery reading the Bible," the university's librarian, Susana
Melo de Howard, said. The leaves were carbon dated to 1560 and
identified as Wych elm, a variety that had been nearly
eradicated due to elm disease. Page 1.
Electronics retailer Dick Smith has apologised to a
customer after selling him a new portable hard-drive that
contained pirated movies and possible malware. The hard-disk
drive, which the company later admitted had been returned by a
previous customer, also corrupted video footage Darryl Mason had
filmed for a documentary of the Angels hard rock band. "They
didn't say why it would be filled with pirated movies, avoided
those answers, but they were very apologetic," Mr Mason said
yesterday. Page 2.
Federal Mental Health and Ageing Minister Mark Butler yesterday
called for the creation of a "sustainable" aged care system,
with the Government set to weather a A$1.9 billion increase in
costs for aged care over the next four years. Rod Young, chief
executive of the Aged Care Association Australia lobby group,
said there was a "very serious need for the government to agree
to reform the aged care sector sooner rather than later". Page
3.
