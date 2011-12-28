Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
Middle-order batsman Michael Hussey and former cricket
captain Ricky Ponting helped rescue Australia's second innings
yesterday, with the pair helping push Australia's lead over
India on the third day of the test match to 230 runs.
Mr Hussey finished at 79 not out in a day that saw the
bowling attack of both sides feature prominently. Australia
will resume the fourth day's play with James Pattinson and Mr
Hussey at the crease. Page 1.
The latest opinion polls have revealed an upswing in support
for Prime Minister Julia Gillard and the Federal Government,
although Labor's backing in New South Wales and Queensland is
still well below the levels required to win the next election.
According to Newspoll's latest survey, the Labor government
would lose 17 seats in the eastern states, with the Coalition
either even or ahead of the government on a two-party preferred
basis in every state. Page 1.
An annual report from the Federal Department of Health and
Ageing has revealed that only 30 percent of Australian teenagers
eligible for the Federal Government's A$490 million youth dental
scheme are using the service.
Critics have derided the scheme, which provides a A$160
yearly voucher to eligible teenagers, because it only covers the
cost of a check-up. University of Sydney dental expert Hans
Zoellner said the program was a "bizarre act by a Labor
government which has invented new ways to humiliate poor
people". Page 1.
Hackers have published the credit card details of
billionaire businessman David Smorgon and Federal Opposition
frontbencher Malcolm Turnbull.
The details of Mr Turnbull and Mr Smorgon were part of a
confidential client list obtained by hackers from security
intelligence services provider Stratfor, which also contained
the credit card details of companies like Woodside Petroleum
, BHP Billiton, Westpac Banking Corporation
, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group,
Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia
Bank. Page 1.
Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan yesterday said the Government
over the previous year had been presented with "the most
difficult environment that any government has seen in 20 or 30
years" amidst a backdrop of "noise and opposition from vested
interests".
The Acting Prime Minister added that while Labor was
determined to return the federal budget into surplus for
2012-13, he warned that the European economy was "going to go
through a long and painful period of adjustment". Page 1.
The winner of the annual Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race will be
decided by stewards after a protest was lodged against honours
winner Investec Loyal for receiving outside assistance during
the race.
The crew of Investec allegedly asked an Australian
Broadcasting Corporation helicopter on December 27 about the
sails on its rival, Wild Oats XI, which finished second. An
international tribunal will rule on the protest today at the
Tasmanian Yacht Club. Page 1.
Arc Exploration yesterday announced it would
suspend operations at its Indonesian mine to allow the country's
human rights watchdog to conduct an investigation, after the
Walhi environmental group claimed that protestors were shot at
"without any prior warning" while picketing the gold producer's
venture on Christmas Eve.
Indonesian regulators are also examining allegations that
Arc Exploration bribed local police, but the listed firm has
denied all claims of wrongdoing. Page 2.
Film distributor Paramount yesterday announced that the
animated The Adventures of Tintin was the most popular film
among moviegoers on Boxing Day, raking in nearly A$1.5 million
at the box office.
The Iron Lady came in second with takings of just over
A$500,000, although a spokeswoman for Icon, distributor of the
film, said The Iron Lady screened on approximately half as many
cinemas as Tintin. Page 2.
A letter to Victorian Public Transport Minister Terry Mulder
has estimated that peak hour traffic in some suburbs could be
brought to a standstill by 2018 if plans to increase train
services along the state's Dandenong corridor proceed.
"If more peak hour trains are added to the Dandenong line .
boom barriers at many crossings are forecast to be closed for 70
percent to 90 percent of peak periods," Hector McKenzie,
director of the state's Department of Transport, and Gary
Liddle, chief executive of VicRoads, said in the letter. Page
1.
The Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has warned locals
not to swim at Port Melbourne beach after tests discovered
levels of bacteria to be 40 times above the acceptable limit.
The high bacteria levels were a result of pollutants entering
the sea following storms on Christmas Day.
"Check out the water and pay particular attention to
discolouration or murky sections - they're best avoided," the
EPA's official Vic Beach Report Twitter account advised. Page
1.
Steve McGhie, Victorian secretary of the Ambulance Employees
Union, yesterday said ambulances were "ramped up . all the time"
at the state's Frankston Hospital, resulting in a lack of
paramedic coverage for the surrounding area.
Mr McGhie added that as many as 14 ambulances were forced to
line up at the hospital in one recent instance. The claims come
after the Australian Medical Association industry body
recommended Victorians seek treatment at other hospitals. Page
3.
The Victorian government has failed to enforce laws to
punish truancy, despite promising to do so in the election.
State Education Minister Martin Dixon attacked his
government counterpart while in opposition for being "too
incompetent and lazy" to impose fines on parents who allow their
students to skip school, but figures have revealed that no fines
were issued by the Baillieu government since coming to office
over a year ago.
Parents can be fined up to A$122 a day if their children are
absent without a valid explanation. Page 3. --