Middle-order batsman Michael Hussey and former cricket captain Ricky Ponting helped rescue Australia's second innings yesterday, with the pair helping push Australia's lead over India on the third day of the test match to 230 runs.

Mr Hussey finished at 79 not out in a day that saw the bowling attack of both sides feature prominently. Australia will resume the fourth day's play with James Pattinson and Mr Hussey at the crease. Page 1.

The latest opinion polls have revealed an upswing in support for Prime Minister Julia Gillard and the Federal Government, although Labor's backing in New South Wales and Queensland is still well below the levels required to win the next election.

According to Newspoll's latest survey, the Labor government would lose 17 seats in the eastern states, with the Coalition either even or ahead of the government on a two-party preferred basis in every state. Page 1.

An annual report from the Federal Department of Health and Ageing has revealed that only 30 percent of Australian teenagers eligible for the Federal Government's A$490 million youth dental scheme are using the service.

Critics have derided the scheme, which provides a A$160 yearly voucher to eligible teenagers, because it only covers the cost of a check-up. University of Sydney dental expert Hans Zoellner said the program was a "bizarre act by a Labor government which has invented new ways to humiliate poor people". Page 1.

Hackers have published the credit card details of billionaire businessman David Smorgon and Federal Opposition frontbencher Malcolm Turnbull.

The details of Mr Turnbull and Mr Smorgon were part of a confidential client list obtained by hackers from security intelligence services provider Stratfor, which also contained the credit card details of companies like Woodside Petroleum , BHP Billiton, Westpac Banking Corporation , Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank. Page 1.

Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan yesterday said the Government over the previous year had been presented with "the most difficult environment that any government has seen in 20 or 30 years" amidst a backdrop of "noise and opposition from vested interests".

The Acting Prime Minister added that while Labor was determined to return the federal budget into surplus for 2012-13, he warned that the European economy was "going to go through a long and painful period of adjustment". Page 1.

The winner of the annual Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race will be decided by stewards after a protest was lodged against honours winner Investec Loyal for receiving outside assistance during the race.

The crew of Investec allegedly asked an Australian Broadcasting Corporation helicopter on December 27 about the sails on its rival, Wild Oats XI, which finished second. An international tribunal will rule on the protest today at the Tasmanian Yacht Club. Page 1.

Arc Exploration yesterday announced it would suspend operations at its Indonesian mine to allow the country's human rights watchdog to conduct an investigation, after the Walhi environmental group claimed that protestors were shot at "without any prior warning" while picketing the gold producer's venture on Christmas Eve.

Indonesian regulators are also examining allegations that Arc Exploration bribed local police, but the listed firm has denied all claims of wrongdoing. Page 2.

Film distributor Paramount yesterday announced that the animated The Adventures of Tintin was the most popular film among moviegoers on Boxing Day, raking in nearly A$1.5 million at the box office.

The Iron Lady came in second with takings of just over A$500,000, although a spokeswoman for Icon, distributor of the film, said The Iron Lady screened on approximately half as many cinemas as Tintin. Page 2.

A letter to Victorian Public Transport Minister Terry Mulder has estimated that peak hour traffic in some suburbs could be brought to a standstill by 2018 if plans to increase train services along the state's Dandenong corridor proceed.

"If more peak hour trains are added to the Dandenong line . boom barriers at many crossings are forecast to be closed for 70 percent to 90 percent of peak periods," Hector McKenzie, director of the state's Department of Transport, and Gary Liddle, chief executive of VicRoads, said in the letter. Page 1.

The Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has warned locals not to swim at Port Melbourne beach after tests discovered levels of bacteria to be 40 times above the acceptable limit. The high bacteria levels were a result of pollutants entering the sea following storms on Christmas Day.

"Check out the water and pay particular attention to discolouration or murky sections - they're best avoided," the EPA's official Vic Beach Report Twitter account advised. Page 1.

Steve McGhie, Victorian secretary of the Ambulance Employees Union, yesterday said ambulances were "ramped up . all the time" at the state's Frankston Hospital, resulting in a lack of paramedic coverage for the surrounding area.

Mr McGhie added that as many as 14 ambulances were forced to line up at the hospital in one recent instance. The claims come after the Australian Medical Association industry body recommended Victorians seek treatment at other hospitals. Page 3.

The Victorian government has failed to enforce laws to punish truancy, despite promising to do so in the election.

State Education Minister Martin Dixon attacked his government counterpart while in opposition for being "too incompetent and lazy" to impose fines on parents who allow their students to skip school, but figures have revealed that no fines were issued by the Baillieu government since coming to office over a year ago.

Parents can be fined up to A$122 a day if their children are absent without a valid explanation. Page 3.