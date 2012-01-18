Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--Federal Opposition Leader Tony Abbott yesterday said he
will cut the A$500 million car industry assistance package
despite the Coalition's deep internal divide over the issue.
The federal and state government assistance package to
car-makers Ford Australia and GM Holden should be phased out,
said Mr Abbott, who is supported by shadow treasurer Joe Hockey
in the push to cut the subsidy. Page 1.
--With redundancies continuing in the banking sector federal
Acting Treasurer Bill Shorten yesterday accused the banks
shareholders of putting profits before jobs as Westpac Banking
Corp looks to follow banking trends and shed up to 600
staff this year. "Either they want to take the profit or make
sure that some jobs are kept in Australia," Mr Shorten said.
Chief financial officer of Commonwealth Bank of Australia, David
Craig, said there was little to be optimistic about in the
immediate prospects for Australia's economy. Page 1.
--Labor leader-elect for West Australia, Mark McGowan, has
moved to distance himself from federal Labor by stating
yesterday that he is a "West Australian first". Mr McGowan said
he was prepared to stand firm on issues like the mining tax
rights rather than garner favour in Canberra. "I hope to bring
work, dynamism, effort; and I also want to bring a bit of vision
and some practical policies", Mr McGowan said. Page 3.
--More production will be moved to Asia by global car makers
and allied with boosted sales efforts to take advantage of the
growing economies in the region, according to an intelligence
unit survey for The Economist. The survey also said that a
"daunting economic uncertainty in 2012 [will make] the year a
turbulent one for car makers across the world" with lead analyst
Ali Al-Saffar highlighting the decline in car markets in Western
Europe and North America. Page 4.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--Australian manufacturers are being excluded from the
bidding process on resource projects as Australian miners use
Chinese design specifications in tendering documents. A tender
document issued by Gindalbie Metals relating to its A$2.6
billion Karara iron ore project in Western Australia used
Chinese standards for steel with the eventual contract going to
Chinese steel company Ansteel, a major shareholder of Gindalbie
Metals. Page 1.
--The longer Europe's debt crisis continues the greater the
risk of another global recession, the World Bank has warned,
with the threat of a credit freeze with more impact than that of
2008. "The world economy has entered a very difficult phase,"
the World Bank's Global Economic Prospects report said. "Huge
challenges in the global economy" would hit Australia, the
Gillard government stated, with further Reserve Bank of
Australia interest rate cuts predicted. Page 1.
--Tasmanian independent MP Andrew Wilkie is confident he can
still broker a deal with Prime Minister Julia Gillard on poker
machine reforms. Mr Wilkie, speaking after another round of
talks with the Australian Prime Minister, admitted he needed to
"be sensible as far as the timeline goes" with the likelihood
a compromise deal could push back a final introduction of
reforms until 2016. Page 1.
--An additional A$4 billion dollars will be drawn out of
utilities by state and territory government Treasuries as they
try to lessen the impact of lower revenue from the goods and
services tax. Utilities such as water, energy and ports will be
targeted to provide up to A$5.9 billion in dividends and tax
equivalents. Ben Freund of electricity comparison service
GoSwitch.com.au said the rising cost of utilities "almost acts
as a regressive tax on households". Page 1.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--Brain surgeon Charlie Teo is expecting some noses to be
out of joint when his Australia Day speech touches on the issues
of immigration and racism. "It will polarise people. I
polarise people because I'm known for my honesty and my lack of
diplomacy," Dr Teo, the son of Chinese migrants, said. He also
revealed he would be asking immigrants to be more embracing of
Australian values in his speech. "You can't expect Australians
to embrace immigrants unless immigrants come over here and
behave themselves," he added. Page 2.
--The annual report from the Private Health Insurance
Administration Council shows that the gap between revenue and
insurance payouts is widening, with the private health insurance
industry reaping the benefits of almost half of Australians
being exempt from the Medicare levy. There is a renewed call
for means testing on the private health insurance rebate, a move
that could save the Gillard government nearly A$2.4 billion.
Stripping high income earners of the 30 per cent rebate has
failed to pass in federal Parliament twice already. Page 3.
--A new international code of conduct for behaviour in space
has been backed by Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd as space junk and
the secret development of satellite-destroying weaponry appear
to be on the increase. United States (US) diplomatic cables
leaked by not-for-profit internet organisation Wikileaks
highlight a five-year issue between China and the US
over China's "anti-satellite weapons testing program". Page 3.
--The buying of Australian farmland by mining companies is
one of the key reasons more than 10 per cent of farmland is
owned or part-owned by foreign companies, a report by federal
government research body the Australian Bureau of Agriculture
and Resource Economics and Sciences shows. The report
"addressed community concerns," Federal Assistant Treasurer Mark
Arbib, said. Page 5.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
--Inmates at Victoria's Fulham Prison provoked a lockdown
yesterday afternoon with 30 prisoners forcing a stand-off with
police after arming themselves with gym and gardening equipment.
Prison operator Corrections Victoria said the stand-off began
when several prisoners refused to return to their cells.
Capsicum spray was used but there were no reports of injuries,
according to an Ambulance Victoria spokesman. Page 1.
--After an unbroken run of 52 games on Melbourne's Rod Laver
Arena, tennis great Roger Federer was scheduled to appear on the
satellite court of Hisense Arena. Federer's opponent, however,
Andreas Beck, withdrew with injury before the match could
commence. Federer has come under fire recently from rival
Rafael Nadal, who was scheduled to play in the Rod Laver Arena.
Page 1.
--The economy of Victoria is at the heart of a national
economic slowdown with the state falling behind in 12 of 14 key
economic measures. Victorian Treasurer Kim Wells said "we can
no longer afford to go further and further into debt to pay for
infrastructure" and effort was required to keep the economy
growing. Victoria is widely expected to deliver the strongest
budget in Australia, according to a government analysis. Page
1.
--A member of the Victoria Police ethical standards
department has been suspended following an investigation by the
Office of Police Integrity (OPI). Sources reveal that the
officer is Superintendent Andrew Humberstone, who handled
whistleblower corruption and mismanagement complaints. Improper
disclosure of information and conflict of interest allegations
have been made against the 30-year Victoria Police veteran,
leading to the OPI investigation. Page 3.