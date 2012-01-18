Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--Federal Opposition Leader Tony Abbott yesterday said he will cut the A$500 million car industry assistance package despite the Coalition's deep internal divide over the issue. The federal and state government assistance package to car-makers Ford Australia and GM Holden should be phased out, said Mr Abbott, who is supported by shadow treasurer Joe Hockey in the push to cut the subsidy. Page 1.

--With redundancies continuing in the banking sector federal Acting Treasurer Bill Shorten yesterday accused the banks shareholders of putting profits before jobs as Westpac Banking Corp looks to follow banking trends and shed up to 600 staff this year. "Either they want to take the profit or  make sure that some jobs are kept in Australia," Mr Shorten said. Chief financial officer of Commonwealth Bank of Australia, David Craig, said there was little to be optimistic about in the immediate prospects for Australia's economy. Page 1.

--Labor leader-elect for West Australia, Mark McGowan, has moved to distance himself from federal Labor by stating yesterday that he is a "West Australian first". Mr McGowan said he was prepared to stand firm on issues like the mining tax rights rather than garner favour in Canberra. "I hope to bring work, dynamism, effort; and I also want to bring a bit of vision and some practical policies", Mr McGowan said. Page 3.

--More production will be moved to Asia by global car makers and allied with boosted sales efforts to take advantage of the growing economies in the region, according to an intelligence unit survey for The Economist. The survey also said that a "daunting economic uncertainty in 2012 [will make] the year a turbulent one for car makers across the world" with lead analyst Ali Al-Saffar highlighting the decline in car markets in Western Europe and North America. Page 4.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--Australian manufacturers are being excluded from the bidding process on resource projects as Australian miners use Chinese design specifications in tendering documents. A tender document issued by Gindalbie Metals relating to its A$2.6 billion Karara iron ore project in Western Australia used Chinese standards for steel with the eventual contract going to Chinese steel company Ansteel, a major shareholder of Gindalbie Metals. Page 1.

--The longer Europe's debt crisis continues the greater the risk of another global recession, the World Bank has warned, with the threat of a credit freeze with more impact than that of 2008. "The world economy has entered a very difficult phase," the World Bank's Global Economic Prospects report said. "Huge challenges in the global economy" would hit Australia, the Gillard government stated, with further Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate cuts predicted. Page 1.

--Tasmanian independent MP Andrew Wilkie is confident he can still broker a deal with Prime Minister Julia Gillard on poker machine reforms. Mr Wilkie, speaking after another round of talks with the Australian Prime Minister, admitted he needed to "be sensible  as far as the timeline goes" with the likelihood a compromise deal could push back a final introduction of reforms until 2016. Page 1.

--An additional A$4 billion dollars will be drawn out of utilities by state and territory government Treasuries as they try to lessen the impact of lower revenue from the goods and services tax. Utilities such as water, energy and ports will be targeted to provide up to A$5.9 billion in dividends and tax equivalents. Ben Freund of electricity comparison service GoSwitch.com.au said the rising cost of utilities "almost acts as a regressive tax on households". Page 1.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--Brain surgeon Charlie Teo is expecting some noses to be out of joint when his Australia Day speech touches on the issues of immigration and racism. "It will polarise people. I polarise people because I'm known for my honesty and my lack of diplomacy," Dr Teo, the son of Chinese migrants, said. He also revealed he would be asking immigrants to be more embracing of Australian values in his speech. "You can't expect Australians to embrace immigrants unless immigrants come over here and behave themselves," he added. Page 2.

--The annual report from the Private Health Insurance Administration Council shows that the gap between revenue and insurance payouts is widening, with the private health insurance industry reaping the benefits of almost half of Australians being exempt from the Medicare levy. There is a renewed call for means testing on the private health insurance rebate, a move that could save the Gillard government nearly A$2.4 billion. Stripping high income earners of the 30 per cent rebate has failed to pass in federal Parliament twice already. Page 3.

--A new international code of conduct for behaviour in space has been backed by Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd as space junk and the secret development of satellite-destroying weaponry appear to be on the increase. United States (US) diplomatic cables leaked by not-for-profit internet organisation Wikileaks highlight a five-year issue between China and the US over China's "anti-satellite weapons testing program". Page 3.

--The buying of Australian farmland by mining companies is one of the key reasons more than 10 per cent of farmland is owned or part-owned by foreign companies, a report by federal government research body the Australian Bureau of Agriculture and Resource Economics and Sciences shows. The report "addressed community concerns," Federal Assistant Treasurer Mark Arbib, said. Page 5.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

--Inmates at Victoria's Fulham Prison provoked a lockdown yesterday afternoon with 30 prisoners forcing a stand-off with police after arming themselves with gym and gardening equipment. Prison operator Corrections Victoria said the stand-off began when several prisoners refused to return to their cells. Capsicum spray was used but there were no reports of injuries, according to an Ambulance Victoria spokesman. Page 1.

--After an unbroken run of 52 games on Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena, tennis great Roger Federer was scheduled to appear on the satellite court of Hisense Arena. Federer's opponent, however, Andreas Beck, withdrew with injury before the match could commence. Federer has come under fire recently from rival Rafael Nadal, who was scheduled to play in the Rod Laver Arena. Page 1.

--The economy of Victoria is at the heart of a national economic slowdown with the state falling behind in 12 of 14 key economic measures. Victorian Treasurer Kim Wells said "we can no longer afford to go further and further into debt to pay for infrastructure" and effort was required to keep the economy growing. Victoria is widely expected to deliver the strongest budget in Australia, according to a government analysis. Page 1.

--A member of the Victoria Police ethical standards department has been suspended following an investigation by the Office of Police Integrity (OPI). Sources reveal that the officer is Superintendent Andrew Humberstone, who handled whistleblower corruption and mismanagement complaints. Improper disclosure of information and conflict of interest allegations have been made against the 30-year Victoria Police veteran, leading to the OPI investigation. Page 3.