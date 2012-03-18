Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Tim Nicholls, deputy leader of the Queensland Liberal National Party (LNP), yesterday refused to say that his party would not raise taxes if elected. The state shadow treasurer said he was concerned about the state's budget, and added that he had no desire to become Premier if the party's leader, Campbell Newman, failed to win his seat of Ashgrove. The LNP, according to research by pollsters Galaxy, is leading Labor by 60 percent to 40 percent on the two-party preferred vote. Page 1.

Michael Lynch, managing director of advisory firm BSI Innovation, yesterday declared that "companies are running blind" in regards to the Federal Government's research and development tax credit scheme. "Companies that will finish the first year of the credit still do not even know what information they will have to record and provide," Mr Lynch remarked. Page 3.

Neil Balnaves, philanthropist and the founder of the Southern Star television production and distribution group, yseterday lambasted Australian governments for their failure to commit more funding towards major art exhibitions and galleries. "I find it bitterly disappointing that Australian institutions that have been so much an extension of governments over their history have been left to wither on the vine because politicians think there are no votes in the arts," Mr Balnaves said. Page 3.

Prominent businessman David Gonski, who was recently anointed as the incoming chairman of the Federal Government's A$73 billion Future Fund, yesterday said he was "looking forward" to working with former federal treasurer Peter Costello on the board of the sovereign wealth fund. The remark came after Mr Costello declared that Mr Gonski should have been disqualified as a candidate for the chairman's role because he was advising Federal Finance Minister Penny Wong on the selection process. Page 3.

The Maritime Union of Australia's ongoing industrial dispute with logistics group Asciano could take a dramatic twist after the latter declared that it had "exhausted all but a few options" available under the Fair Work Act and was reportedly considering locking out its workforce in a bid to force the matter into arbitration. "This is about the union wanting to take away the company's right to effectively manage its business," Asciano said yesterday. Page 1.

Bloomberg New Energy Finance has forecast that global carbon prices could drop to as low as A$5 by 2020, a level which would significantly impede the Federal Government's capacity to force companies to reduce emissions through technology. Key business groups have raised concerns about Australia's A$23 a tonne carbon price, and are expected to continue their campaign to urge the government to lower the starting price or to postpone the scheme's introduction. Page 1.

Queensland Premier Anna Bligh yesterday said that the Liberal-National Party in Queensland was on the verge of securing more power than former premier Joh Bjelke-Petersen had when he was elected. Ms Bligh cited polling that showed the Labor Party could win as few as 12 seats in the state's 89-seat Parliament. "An unfettered power is not a healthy thing in a democracy," the Premier said. Page 1.

Federal Defence Minister Stephen Smith has quietly scrapped plans to purchase a high-speed catamaran capable of ferrying up to 300 soldiers. The minister reportedly demanded the department investigate the possibility of acquiring the vessel last year in order to avoid a repeat of the incident during Cyclone Yasi, where the Australian Navy had no amphibious ships available to help during the disaster clean-up. Page 2.

Prime Minister Julia Gillard yesterday announced that she would offer an additional A$1.75 billion in funding to the states at the next Council of Australian Governments meeting if they agreed to revamp the vocational education training industry. Ms Gillard today is tipped to reveal more information about the reforms and changes she wants the states to agree to ahead of next month's meeting. Page 1.

The Star casino in New South Wales has fired three more mid-level managers for a violation of its email and internet policies, bringing the number of employees sacked in the wake of the dismissal of former managing director Sid Vaikunta to seven. One of the employees was fired for forwarding an internal memo that revealed that the casino allowed international high rollers to gamble continuously for more than 24 hours. Page 1.

The New South Wales government's merger of the Essential Energy, Endeavour Energy and Ausgrid electricity distributors into a single entity will result in 780 jobs being made redundant. However, the former managing director of the Electricity Supply Association lobby group, Keith Orchison, yesterday warned that "we are on a conveyor belt to doubling the price of electricity in [New South Wales] between 2011 and 2017" regardless of the merger. Page 1.

A celebration was held yesterday at Bradfield Park in Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), to mark the 80th birthday of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Douglas Lightbody, who turns 80 today, will honour the occasion by climbing the bridge's arch. "It was a massive structure  basically it was a marvellous bit of engineering," Mr Lightbody said. Duncan Gay, state Roads Minister, said the Harbour Bridge was "a link, not just between north and south of the city but for the whole of NSW". Page 1

An international study sponsored by multinational conglomerate GE and the Climate Institute think tank has ranked Australia 16th out of 19 countries in regards to its readiness to cope as a low-carbon economy. "Among other things our energy sector is dominated by coal, our use of oil is inefficient, we have high rates of deforestation and our export industries are based on low-value-added resources and not high-value-add technologies," Erwin Jackson, deputy chief executive of the institute, said. Page 1.

A report to be published today by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission will show that the competition regulator last year received over 83,000 reports of scamming from small businesses and individuals, nearly double the amount filed the year prior. "Low or no-cost means of making phone calls now allow scammers to reach large numbers of people very quickly and very cheaply," Dr Michael Schaper, deputy chairman of the regulator, warned. Page 1.

The Federal Opposition yesterday rejected a claim from Finance Minister Penny Wong that it was A$9 billion short of the required funding to cover its election promises. The claim was contained in a brochure released by the minister, which detailed the Coalition's pledge to abolish the carbon and mining taxes, reinstate an asylum seeker processing facility on Nauru and the 30 percent health insurance rebate. Andrew Robb, opposition spokesman on finance, said it was ridiculous that the Coalition would be asked to release its costings so far out from an election. Page 2.

Around 3000 sets of twins yesterday took part in the Twins Plus Festival at Caulfield Racecourse in Victoria, with many posing for photos in matching clothes and conversing with other twins. Twins Phillip and Stuart Daniel said they attended the event hoping to spark a romantic relationship with a pair of female identical twins. "Twins understand the twin bond, other singletons probably don't," Stuart Daniel remarked. Page 2.