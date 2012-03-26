Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

John Lord, chairman of Chinese technology company Huawei , said the company posed no security risk to Australia. "This whole concept of Huawei being involved in cyber warfare based on  everyone from China involved in IT involved in cyber warfare, that's just completely absurd," said fellow board member and former federal foreign minister Alexander Downer. Page 1.

The new government in Queensland is expected to start the process of selling its remaining share of QR National within the first few months of its administration. "We believe the shares should be sold but only at a time we can achieve the best price  We said during the campaign there would be no privatisations," said newly sworn-in Liberal National Party Premier Campbell Newman yesterday. Page 1.

The Fair Work Act was "winding us back to the bad old days of Kremlin-style 'command and control', just when an evolved global economy demands innovative, nimble and flexible workplace arrangements," said New South Wales (NSW) Premier Barry O'Farrell at an event hosted by the NSW Business Chamber yesterday. The NSW Liberal government has been criticised by the union movement for being tougher on industrial action and decreasing the benefits from WorkCover. Page 3.

In Queensland, the newly-elected government of the Liberal National Party has suggested that "full and fair" compensation be paid by producers of coal seam gas in relation to the impact of their activities. Adrian Wood, an analyst for Macquarie, has calculated compensation for some of the major projects could reach A$250 million per project. Page 6.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

The primary vote for federal Labor has fallen to 28 percent, almost as low as the 26.9 percent achieved by Queensland Labor in the state election last weekend that provided such a decisive victory to the Liberal National Party (LNP), according to the latest Newspoll survey. The federal Coalition has increased its primary vote to 47 percent, only about 3 percentage points less than the primary vote achieved in Queensland by the LNP in the election. Page 1.

On Sydney radio station 2GB, advertisements presenting a positive spin on the coal seam gas (CSG )industry placed by the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association have been dropped. Radio talk back presenter and critic of CSG Alan Jones said the ads had been removed as "they are not telling the truth." Page 2.

The A$48 million Adelaide Studios, launched by then South Australian (SA) premier Mike Rann last October, have since received less than A$100,000 in commercial work. Yesterday Richard Harris, chief executive of SA Film Corporation, announced the axing of the ABC children's series Resistance, which had been expected to be the first big production for the studio and provide employment for 450 people and in injection of A$8.5 million to the economy of SA. Page 2.

Indigenous Business Australia (IBA) chief executive Chris Fry announced yesterday that the Business Support service of the IBA was in alliance discussions with the major banks over providing finance for Aboriginal people with sound business proposals. "We've got more indigenous families into home ownership by working jointly with commercial banks ... we want to look at opportunities to extend this approach to business financing," said Mr Fry. Page 2.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

The family of the man shot dead by police yesterday revealed that last week they attempted to have Darren O'Neill arrested as his behaviour had deteriorated. The man had "difficulty controlling his temper" following head injuries suffered during a previous arrest, according the statement released by family members. Page 1.

"Pension payments are frugal but unemployed people and sole parents have to get by on much less," states a report released by the Australian Council of Social Service in the lead up to its national conference later this week. Decent housing, dental care and up-to-date essentials for school children were among the fundamentals lacking for the poorest in the nation, the report said. Page 2.

Due to a failure by the Liverpool Council to fully consider the environmental impacts, the Federation of Islamic Councils should not build or run the Malek Fahd Islamic School at Hoxton Park in Sydney, the Land and Environment Court has ruled. There are currently almost 100 students attending the school and the Federation of Islamic Councils has expansion plans that would take student enrolments to about 800. Page 3.

Nationals MP Bruce Scott currently holds the Queensland seat of Maranoa and has indicated he does not want to give it up to allow Senator Barnaby Joyce to transition into the lower house. Nationals in New South Wales are not enthusiastic about the possibility of Senator Joyce moving south to stand for the seat of New England. A source from within the Nationals said the issue could turn "ugly". Page 4.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

The founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, has announced he will run for a seat in the Senate at the next Australian federal election. He will push for "politics of understanding before acting" and said he was "a fierce defender of press freedom  even though I have known only too well smear by unethical media." Page 1.

The Alliance of Girls' Schools Australasia has invited Amy Smith, chief executive of weight loss company Jenny Craig, to speak during its conference at Melbourne Girls' Grammar - and provoked an international storm of protest. "It beggars belief how Jenny Craig's CEO could possibly be seen as an appropriate choice for educators of young girls," states a petition gathering signatures after being posted online to protest the event. Page 1.

Customer satisfaction with the big banks has dropped following the increases in interest rates by the banks when the Reserve Bank of Australia kept rates steady, the Roy Morgan Research poll covering February found. The customer satisfaction rating for the Bendigo and Adelaide Bank was significantly higher than its big bank rivals. Page 3.

The introduction of a behavioural code at RMIT University obliging academics to "promote the positive rather than the negative" and demonstrate passion for their jobs has been ruled by Fair Work Australia not to be in breach of the university's workplace agreement. "Some of [the new code] is nonsensical. Some of it is impossible," said Linda Gale from the National Tertiary Education Union as staff opposition to the code builds. Page 3.