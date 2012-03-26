Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW
John Lord, chairman of Chinese technology company Huawei
, said the company posed no security risk to Australia.
"This whole concept of Huawei being involved in cyber warfare
based on everyone from China involved in IT involved
in cyber warfare, that's just completely absurd," said fellow
board member and former federal foreign minister Alexander
Downer. Page 1.
The new government in Queensland is expected to start the
process of selling its remaining share of QR National
within the first few months of its administration. "We believe
the shares should be sold but only at a time we can achieve the
best price We said during the campaign there would be no
privatisations," said newly sworn-in Liberal National
Party Premier Campbell Newman yesterday. Page 1.
The Fair Work Act was "winding us back to the bad old days
of Kremlin-style 'command and control', just when an evolved
global economy demands innovative, nimble and flexible workplace
arrangements," said New South Wales (NSW) Premier Barry
O'Farrell at an event hosted by the NSW Business Chamber
yesterday. The NSW Liberal government has been criticised by
the union movement for being tougher on industrial action and
decreasing the benefits from WorkCover. Page 3.
In Queensland, the newly-elected government of the Liberal
National Party has suggested that "full and fair" compensation
be paid by producers of coal seam gas in relation to the impact
of their activities. Adrian Wood, an analyst for Macquarie, has
calculated compensation for some of the major projects could
reach A$250 million per project. Page 6.
THE AUSTRALIAN
The primary vote for federal Labor has fallen to 28 percent,
almost as low as the 26.9 percent achieved by Queensland Labor
in the state election last weekend that provided such a decisive
victory to the Liberal National Party (LNP), according to the
latest Newspoll survey. The federal Coalition has increased its
primary vote to 47 percent, only about 3 percentage points less
than the primary vote achieved in Queensland by the LNP in the
election. Page 1.
On Sydney radio station 2GB, advertisements presenting a
positive spin on the coal seam gas (CSG )industry placed by the
Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association have
been dropped. Radio talk back presenter and critic of CSG Alan
Jones said the ads had been removed as "they are not telling the
truth." Page 2.
The A$48 million Adelaide Studios, launched by then South
Australian (SA) premier Mike Rann last October, have since
received less than A$100,000 in commercial work. Yesterday
Richard Harris, chief executive of SA Film Corporation,
announced the axing of the ABC children's series Resistance,
which had been expected to be the first big production for the
studio and provide employment for 450 people and in injection of
A$8.5 million to the economy of SA. Page 2.
Indigenous Business Australia (IBA) chief executive Chris
Fry announced yesterday that the Business Support service of the
IBA was in alliance discussions with the major banks over
providing finance for Aboriginal people with sound business
proposals. "We've got more indigenous families into home
ownership by working jointly with commercial banks ... we want
to look at opportunities to extend this approach to business
financing," said Mr Fry. Page 2.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD
The family of the man shot dead by police yesterday revealed
that last week they attempted to have Darren O'Neill arrested as
his behaviour had deteriorated. The man had "difficulty
controlling his temper" following head injuries suffered during
a previous arrest, according the statement released by family
members. Page 1.
"Pension payments are frugal but unemployed people and sole
parents have to get by on much less," states a report released
by the Australian Council of Social Service in the lead up to
its national conference later this week. Decent housing, dental
care and up-to-date essentials for school children were among
the fundamentals lacking for the poorest in the nation, the
report said. Page 2.
Due to a failure by the Liverpool Council to fully consider
the environmental impacts, the Federation of Islamic Councils
should not build or run the Malek Fahd Islamic School at Hoxton
Park in Sydney, the Land and Environment Court has ruled. There
are currently almost 100 students attending the school and the
Federation of Islamic Councils has expansion plans that would
take student enrolments to about 800. Page 3.
Nationals MP Bruce Scott currently holds the Queensland seat
of Maranoa and has indicated he does not want to give it up to
allow Senator Barnaby Joyce to transition into the lower house.
Nationals in New South Wales are not enthusiastic about the
possibility of Senator Joyce moving south to stand for the seat
of New England. A source from within the Nationals said the
issue could turn "ugly". Page 4.
THE AGE
The founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, has announced he
will run for a seat in the Senate at the next Australian federal
election. He will push for "politics of understanding before
acting" and said he was "a fierce defender of press freedom
even though I have known only too well smear by unethical
media." Page 1.
The Alliance of Girls' Schools Australasia has invited Amy
Smith, chief executive of weight loss company Jenny Craig, to
speak during its conference at Melbourne Girls' Grammar - and
provoked an international storm of protest. "It beggars belief
how Jenny Craig's CEO could possibly be seen as an appropriate
choice for educators of young girls," states a petition
gathering signatures after being posted online to protest the
event. Page 1.
Customer satisfaction with the big banks has dropped
following the increases in interest rates by the banks when the
Reserve Bank of Australia kept rates steady, the Roy Morgan
Research poll covering February found. The customer
satisfaction rating for the Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
was significantly higher than its big bank rivals. Page 3.
The introduction of a behavioural code at RMIT University
obliging academics to "promote the positive rather than the
negative" and demonstrate passion for their jobs has been ruled
by Fair Work Australia not to be in breach of the university's
workplace agreement. "Some of [the new code] is nonsensical.
Some of it is impossible," said Linda Gale from the National
Tertiary Education Union as staff opposition to the code
builds. Page 3.
