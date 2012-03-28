March 29 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

-- Former federal Liberal treasurer Peter Costello has been engaged by the new Liberal National Party government of Queensland to lead a commission of audit with the brief to revamp the finances of the state. The first report from the commission is scheduled to be delivered to Treasurer Tim Nicholls and Premier Campbell Newman by June and to utilise the report, the state budget may be delayed. Page 3.

-- Having labelled its latest iPad as "iPad with Wi-Fi and 4G" in a country where the only 4G networks available are not compatible with the device, technology giant Apple has offered refunds to those that have purchased the appliance. Apple stores will also have to display prominent signs in its stores stating that the device can not use the 4G networks of Telstra and Optus, the only such networks in Australia. Page 3.

-- The taxpayer-funded rescue package for GM Holden relates specifically to vehicles that are part of the company's "global platform" strategy, with ramifications for Australian suppliers. "The trend towards global platform sharing  will lead to a smaller local supply chain footprint in Australia," a document released by the South Australian government yesterday stated. The government has initiated a working party whose objective is to increase access to the global market for local suppliers. Page 3.

-- "It was hard to find a link between the overall IR [industrial relations] system and the actual rate of growth," said John Edwards, a Reserve Bank of Australia board member involved in the review of the Fair Work Act commissioned by Minister for Workplace Relations Bill Shorten. Mr Edwards was responding to business group claims that the most recent Labor industrial relations laws were hampering productivity. The decline in productivity commenced about the time of changes by Howard government to the [Workplace Relations] Act that were introduced in 1996, added Mr Edwards. Page 5.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--Bringing the Australian budget back into surplus next year will be more difficult than previously expected, Treasurer Wayne Swan warns as tax revenue has dropped and will never recover to the levels experienced prior to the global financial crisis. "Even if we were to witness an enduring global recovery, we should not expect to see a similar recovery in revenues," Mr Swan states in the draft of a speech to be delivered in Sydney today to business economists. Page 1.

-- Figures from the Reserve Bank of Australia show that over the last year the net worth of the average household decreased by 6.5 percent to a point 11.5 percent below the pinnacle reached in 2007 prior to the global financial crisis. In exit polls at the Queensland election last weekend the lessening of wealth produced political ramifications as financial pressure was given as the major reason for voting against the incumbent government. Page 1.

-- In Queensland, the new Liberal National Party government has refused to allow two huge coal mining projects to proceed. Premier Campbell Newman stated that mining was "inappropriate" in the food bowl 150 kilometres west of the state capital Brisbane. The mining in the Wandoan district north-east of Brisbane received Mr Newman's support as it was "not actually on the strategic cropping land of the Darling Downs." Page 1.

-- A statement released yesterday by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) has confirmed the AFP has been assisting British police over the investigation of the United Kingdom phone hacking allegations relating to News Corporation. There was a report in the Australian Financial Review yesterday that a News Corporation subsidiary had engaged in piracy to damage other companies competing in the pay television sector. "The story is full of factual inaccuracies, flawed references, fanciful conclusions and baseless accusations," News Limited responded. Page 2.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

-- Flaws in the Integrated Cargo System of the Custom and Border Protection Service are allowing crime syndicates to determine if containers carrying contraband appear to have attracted attention that indicates the illegal imports may have been discovered. Law enforcement agencies have identified instances of smuggled goods being abandoned where the computer system had allowed syndicates to determine that the containers were to be examined. Page 1.

-- Under some circumstances ambulance crews will start leaving patients in emergency waiting rooms without remaining until the hospital staff had taken responsibility, hospitals were informed earlier this week in a letter from acting chief executive of Ambulance NSW Mike Willis. "There is potential danger in there for patients," said Richard Paoloni of the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine. Page 3.

-- The union movement is expected to put in place an interim green ban on work at a site five kilometres east of the central business district at Parramatta where a concrete cap covers asbestos contamination. "There is no safe level of exposure to asbestos, and on the face of it [work at the site] represents a risk to the health and safety of Camellia residents," said Unions NSW secretary Mark Lennon yesterday. Page 5.

-- The federal government should instigate a national awareness campaign to encourage people to plan for the stage of life when they can no longer manage their own lives, according to a report from Alzheimer's Australia. "This is not a topic we  generally like to talk about," said Alzheimer's Australia chief executive John Watkins. "We know from our members that many don't talk about it until it's too late, " Mr Watkins added. Page 5.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

-- A parliamentary committee in Victoria has recommended that children from sperm and egg donors who donated under provisions of anonymity should be able to ascertain who their biological parents were. For Melbourne social worker Narelle Grech, there is an additional factor as she has been diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer and is in favour of a related mechanism that would allow warnings to be passed to other children to allow the initiation of action relating to genetic risks associated with the cancer. Page 2.

-- In Victoria, both Premier Ted Baillieu and Opposition Leader Daniel Andrews have started using a social media service - Weibo - that offers services similar to Twitter but in the Chinese language. Mr Baillieu's account was opened at the beginning of this week and over 23,000 followers have joined during the last couple of days. Mr Andrews opened his Weibo account a week earlier than Mr Baillieu and currently has 362 people tuning in. Page 3.

-- For not abiding by directions to transfer over A$100,000 to his wife and instead using the money for gambling and prostitutes, a husband who defied the financial court order has been sent to jail for contempt of the Family Court Act. It was rare to use provisions of the act to jail people, said retired Family Court judge John Fogarty, but capability was required to ensure the court had authority. Page 3.

-- Ben Cousins, the 33-year-old ex-footballer, was arrested at the airport at Esperance in Western Australia. Detectives allege he was in possession of 4.56 grams of methamphetamine on Tuesday evening. After being release on bail, Mr Cousins was later arrested for breaching the conditions relating to that bail, and then granted further bail and conditions. On Monday, Mr Cousins will attend Perth Magistrates Court. Page 3.