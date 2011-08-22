WELLINGTON Aug 23 Compiled for Reuters by Media
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
The Federal Government is preparing an assistance package
for the manufacturing sector to be announced within days, as
manufacturers struggle to deal with Australia's rising dollar.
News of the package follows the announcement of a A$100 million
emergency assistance package for BlueScope Steel, which has
revealed a restructure involving the loss of 1400 jobs. Page 1.
--
BlueScope Steel chief executive Paul O'Malley
yesterday admitted the company should have acted to vertically
integrate the company's operations by investing in its own iron
ore and coking coal mines. BlueScope has spoken of such moves
since 2006 without taking action. BlueScope yesterday announced
a full-year loss of A$1.05 billion and plans to halve steel
production at its Port Kembla operations in New South Wales.
Page 1.
--
Plans for the introduction of national regulations for
lawyers are near collapse after last week's meeting of the
Council of Australian Governments failed to endorse the
proposal. The reform is intended to harmonise issues including
education, billing and discipline across the states, and make it
easier for lawyers and firms to practice across Australia, but
smaller states say the changes will increase costs for legal
clients in their states. Page 3.
--
The rising value of the Australian dollar has seen imports
of champagne rise 25 percent over the past year to 3.6 million
bottles as the prices of high-end champagne brands have fallen
by an average 20 percent. Australia is now the ninth-largest
export market for champagne, prompting the French government to
yesterday hold an event in Sydney to promote top champagne
houses such as Pommery, Mumm, Taittinger and Ruinart. Page 3.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Australian Defence Force chief David Hurley yesterday said
an Australian soldier was killed in Afghanistan while on patrol
with Afghan and coalition forces early on Monday in the Khas
Oruzgan region. The unnamed soldier is the 29th Australian to
be killed during the conflict and was serving with the Mentoring
Task Force, whose members live with Afghan troops while training
them. Page 1.
--
Electronics retailer Harvey Norman yesterday sold
off its remaining stock of Hewlett-Packard's TouchPad for just
A$98 each, after the tablet computer went on sale locally last
week for A$498. Hewlett-Packard last Thursday announced it was
discontinuing the TouchPad due to poor sales in the United
States, just four days after the product was launched in
Australia. Page 3.
--
Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan will travel to China and Hong
Kong next week, seeking continued investment from the country in
Australia, as competition for Chinese investment dollars from
Africa and Latin America grows. A Treasury spokesperson said
the trip would provide the Treasurer with "a first-hand account
from business and political leaders of conditions in financial
markets and the regional economy more generally." Page 4.
--
The Australian Industry Group (AIG), representing
Australia's manufacturing sector, last night provided a
submission to the Federal Government claiming the A$9.2 billion
carbon tax assistance package to the industry is not enough.
AIG's submission said the package "does not address the up-front
cost impact that businesses will face before energy efficiency
and emissions reduction projects can bear fruit." The
submission also claims the A$23 a tonne starting price is too
high and calls for the price to be lowered to A$10 a tonne.
Page 4.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Australian citizen Charlotte Chou, who founded a successful
private university in Guangzhou, China, will be tried in the
country next week for embezzlement. Ms Chou was first detained
by Chinese authorities in June 2008, before being released in
December 2009 and re-arrested at the prison gate. Ms Chou is
the latest in a string of Australian business people who have
been charged in China under controversial circumstances. Page
1.
--
Queensland Police yesterday said shoes found at the search
site for the remains of Daniel Morcombe are consistent with
those the schoolboy was wearing when he disappeared in 2003.
Three human bones were also found on Sunday, but the search was
later suspended due to bad weather. Daniel's parents are
hopeful the finds will confirm the remains as those of Daniel,
allowing the family to finally hold a funeral for their son.
Page 2.
--
An Australian soldier who created a gay-hate Facebook page
targeting serving members of the army, and who threatened to cut
the "homosexual carcass" of an officer into a hundred pieces,
has escaped a jail term. The soldier, previously with the 3rd
Commando Regiment, was found to have been suffering post
traumatic stress disorder and paranoid schizophrenia at the time
of the incidents. Page 3.
--
Federal Labor MP Craig Thomson's denials that he used his
Health Services Union credit card in 2009 to pay prostitutes
have been cast into further doubt. Mr Thomson said his card and
mobile phone were used by other people at the time, but
investigations have found that Mr Thomson's mobile phone was
used to call escort agencies as well as senior Labor and union
figures within the same 24-hour period. Page 3.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Research into the native mulloway fish has found that one
electronically tagged specimen travelled 800 kilometres in a
round trip between the Glenelg River in Victoria and the mouth
of the Murray river in South Australia. The trip between
Victoria and the Murray took two months. Thirty of the fish
have been tagged as part of a three-year research project. Page
3.
--
The Productivity Commission yesterday released a draft
report, Economic Regulation of Airport Services, finding there
is no evidence that Australian airports are taking advantage of
their monopoly positions to overcharge for airport car parking.
The report was welcomed by the Australian Airports Association,
which said the findings confirmed there is no reason to increase
monitoring of airports. Page 3.
--
Melbourne University is planning to drastically cut its
Australian studies program due to falling enrolments and rising
costs. The number of students undertaking Australian studies
subjects had last year fallen to 96. The review found the
program should be abolished or "where appropriate, integrated
into curricula offered by other arts faculty disciplines." Page
4.
--
Thiess Degremont, the builder of Victoria's Wonthaggi
desalination plant, yesterday accused members of the Electrical
Trades Union (ETU) of intimidating supervisors and other workers
into co-operating with a campaign to slow the project. Thiess
project director John Barraclough said the ETU workforce was
seeking to lengthen the project in order to "maximise income for
electricians." Page 5.
--
(Gyles Beckford)