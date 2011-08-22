WELLINGTON Aug 23 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

The Federal Government is preparing an assistance package for the manufacturing sector to be announced within days, as manufacturers struggle to deal with Australia's rising dollar. News of the package follows the announcement of a A$100 million emergency assistance package for BlueScope Steel, which has revealed a restructure involving the loss of 1400 jobs. Page 1.

BlueScope Steel chief executive Paul O'Malley yesterday admitted the company should have acted to vertically integrate the company's operations by investing in its own iron ore and coking coal mines. BlueScope has spoken of such moves since 2006 without taking action. BlueScope yesterday announced a full-year loss of A$1.05 billion and plans to halve steel production at its Port Kembla operations in New South Wales. Page 1.

Plans for the introduction of national regulations for lawyers are near collapse after last week's meeting of the Council of Australian Governments failed to endorse the proposal. The reform is intended to harmonise issues including education, billing and discipline across the states, and make it easier for lawyers and firms to practice across Australia, but smaller states say the changes will increase costs for legal clients in their states. Page 3.

The rising value of the Australian dollar has seen imports of champagne rise 25 percent over the past year to 3.6 million bottles as the prices of high-end champagne brands have fallen by an average 20 percent. Australia is now the ninth-largest export market for champagne, prompting the French government to yesterday hold an event in Sydney to promote top champagne houses such as Pommery, Mumm, Taittinger and Ruinart. Page 3.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Australian Defence Force chief David Hurley yesterday said an Australian soldier was killed in Afghanistan while on patrol with Afghan and coalition forces early on Monday in the Khas Oruzgan region. The unnamed soldier is the 29th Australian to be killed during the conflict and was serving with the Mentoring Task Force, whose members live with Afghan troops while training them. Page 1.

Electronics retailer Harvey Norman yesterday sold off its remaining stock of Hewlett-Packard's TouchPad for just A$98 each, after the tablet computer went on sale locally last week for A$498. Hewlett-Packard last Thursday announced it was discontinuing the TouchPad due to poor sales in the United States, just four days after the product was launched in Australia. Page 3.

Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan will travel to China and Hong Kong next week, seeking continued investment from the country in Australia, as competition for Chinese investment dollars from Africa and Latin America grows. A Treasury spokesperson said the trip would provide the Treasurer with "a first-hand account from business and political leaders of conditions in financial markets and the regional economy more generally." Page 4.

The Australian Industry Group (AIG), representing Australia's manufacturing sector, last night provided a submission to the Federal Government claiming the A$9.2 billion carbon tax assistance package to the industry is not enough. AIG's submission said the package "does not address the up-front cost impact that businesses will face before energy efficiency and emissions reduction projects can bear fruit." The submission also claims the A$23 a tonne starting price is too high and calls for the price to be lowered to A$10 a tonne. Page 4.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Australian citizen Charlotte Chou, who founded a successful private university in Guangzhou, China, will be tried in the country next week for embezzlement. Ms Chou was first detained by Chinese authorities in June 2008, before being released in December 2009 and re-arrested at the prison gate. Ms Chou is the latest in a string of Australian business people who have been charged in China under controversial circumstances. Page 1.

Queensland Police yesterday said shoes found at the search site for the remains of Daniel Morcombe are consistent with those the schoolboy was wearing when he disappeared in 2003. Three human bones were also found on Sunday, but the search was later suspended due to bad weather. Daniel's parents are hopeful the finds will confirm the remains as those of Daniel, allowing the family to finally hold a funeral for their son. Page 2.

An Australian soldier who created a gay-hate Facebook page targeting serving members of the army, and who threatened to cut the "homosexual carcass" of an officer into a hundred pieces, has escaped a jail term. The soldier, previously with the 3rd Commando Regiment, was found to have been suffering post traumatic stress disorder and paranoid schizophrenia at the time of the incidents. Page 3.

Federal Labor MP Craig Thomson's denials that he used his Health Services Union credit card in 2009 to pay prostitutes have been cast into further doubt. Mr Thomson said his card and mobile phone were used by other people at the time, but investigations have found that Mr Thomson's mobile phone was used to call escort agencies as well as senior Labor and union figures within the same 24-hour period. Page 3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Research into the native mulloway fish has found that one electronically tagged specimen travelled 800 kilometres in a round trip between the Glenelg River in Victoria and the mouth of the Murray river in South Australia. The trip between Victoria and the Murray took two months. Thirty of the fish have been tagged as part of a three-year research project. Page 3.

The Productivity Commission yesterday released a draft report, Economic Regulation of Airport Services, finding there is no evidence that Australian airports are taking advantage of their monopoly positions to overcharge for airport car parking. The report was welcomed by the Australian Airports Association, which said the findings confirmed there is no reason to increase monitoring of airports. Page 3.

Melbourne University is planning to drastically cut its Australian studies program due to falling enrolments and rising costs. The number of students undertaking Australian studies subjects had last year fallen to 96. The review found the program should be abolished or "where appropriate, integrated into curricula offered by other arts faculty disciplines." Page 4.

Thiess Degremont, the builder of Victoria's Wonthaggi desalination plant, yesterday accused members of the Electrical Trades Union (ETU) of intimidating supervisors and other workers into co-operating with a campaign to slow the project. Thiess project director John Barraclough said the ETU workforce was seeking to lengthen the project in order to "maximise income for electricians." Page 5.

