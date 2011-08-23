SYDNEY Aug 24 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--Federal Treasury officials yesterday argued against government intervention in the ailing manufacturing sector, despite pleas from union and business leaders. Representatives from industries including steelmaking, automotive and food will head to Canberra this week to lobby the Government. "This structural adjustment can be managed, or it can be opposed. The critical point is it cannot be avoided," said Treasury secretary Martin Parkinson. Page 1.

--Brewer Foster's Group may proceed with a share buyback or capital return to dissuade investors from accepting a A$9.5 billion hostile takeover by South Africa's SABMiller. Foster's chief executive John Pollaers said yesterday that despite reporting an 8 percent decline in full-year net profits, he hoped a new capital investment plan would win over investors. "I certainly didn't join this group for it to be sold," Mr Pollaers added. Page 1.

--Offshore oil and gas developers in Western Australia and the Northern Territory have agreed to a pay deal for individual contractors. Sources said the deal will set base pay at A$312,000 a year for unskilled workers plus 11 percent superannuation and a 4 percent annual pay rise over four years. "[This is] a very important first step in addressing some of the challenges facing the offshore construction industry," said Federal Resources Minister Martin Ferguson. Page 1.

--A report on Qantas Airways by accounting firm PPB Advisory, commissioned by the Australian and International Pilots Association, found there was "no transparency" in the airline's financial reporting of its international operations. Qantas said 1000 jobs would be cut due to A$200 million losses on international routes. Qantas spokeswoman Olivia Wirth said the report was "part of an ongoing campaign by the pilot's union to damage the Qantas brand as they seek to negotiate a new pay deal." Page 3.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--Embattled federal Labor MP Craig Thomson yesterday resigned from his role as chairman of the house economics committee, just hours after the New South Wales Police announced they were considering investigating allegations surrounding the use of a credit card under his name. Opposition figures had renewed calls for his resignation yesterday after Liberal Senator Mary Jo Fisher announced she would withdraw from committee responsibilities until shoplifting charges against her were resolved. Page 1.

--The Health Services Union's national executive will meet today, with the meeting expected to discuss whether to lodge a formal complaint with the New South Wales Police on alleged misuse of a union credit card by federal Labor MP Craig Thomson. Mr Thomson is alleged to have used the credit card to pay for prostitutes in 2005. Mr Thomson has denied the allegations. Page 2.

--Biosecurity Queensland yesterday said a horse in Currumbin Valley had been confirmed as being infected with the Hendra virus. The outbreak is the 14th this season to occur in Queensland and New South Wales, the worst since the deadly bat-borne virus was first discovered in 1994. The latest incidence of the disease has led to renewed calls for action to curb the number of flying foxes in the region. Page 3.

--Nationals Senator Ron Boswell yesterday said a motion put forward by the Greens supporting the right of consumers to boycott businesses was an attempt to justify the "blatantly anti-Semitic boycott" of Max Brenner chocolate stores. A protest outside a Max Brenner shop in Melbourne last month led to the arrest of 19 protesters and injuries to three police officers after becoming violent. Page 4.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--New South Wales (NSW) Health Minister Jillian Skinner will investigate allegations that the Dental Care Assessment Committee has recommended complainants sign "deeds of release" which indemnify the dentists in question. "My feeling is they are there to protect the dentists, not the patients", said one victim who had teeth extracted after botched surgery. Complaints to the Dental Council of NSW have increased threefold in the past three years. Page 1.

--An Australian soldier killed in the Khas Uruzgan province of Afghanistan on Monday had discussed holiday plans with his partner the night before he died. Private Matthew Lambert became the 29th Australian killed in Afghanistan when his convoy was hit by a roadside bomb. Prime Minister Julia Gillard yesterday paid tribute to the 26-year-old sniper, saying he was "a tough specialist in mind and in body." Page 1.

--New South Wales Environment Minister Robyn Parker faced a torrid question time in parliament yesterday over her department's delayed announcement of a toxic spill in Newcastle. The state government did not issue a statement on the release of hexavalent chromium from the Orica plant near Stockton until three days after it occurred. Ms Parker, however, blamed the company for failing to notify her office for 16 hours. Page 2.

--The half-brother of federal independent MP Bob Katter said he was moved to "come out" as a homosexual after the outspoken politician addressed an anti-gay marriage rally last week. "It's hurtful, it's dangerous, it's damaging and it's really inappropriate," Carl Katter said yesterday of Bob's attendance at the demonstration. Carl Katter said homophobia was far more prevalent in regional areas and had been inflamed by Bob Katter's stance. Page 2.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

--The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has banned the scoreboard presentation of live betting odds on Australian Football League (AFL) matches. "It's inconsistent with what football at the MCG should be all about, which is the football, as opposed to the promotion of gambling on matches during matches," MCG Trust chairman John Wylie said yesterday. The ban is seen as a reaction to growing community unease over links between gambling and the AFL. Page 1.

--Superannuation asset manager Industry Funds Management (IFM) will lead a A$2 million advertising campaign advocating investment in renewable energy, it was revealed yesterday. The ad spend has raised questions about ties between industry super funds, unions and the Labor Party, with suggestions the ads will promote the Government's carbon tax. IFM, which handles A$30 billion in retirement savings, owns hydroelectric and wind farm assets. Page 3.

--A review by researchers at the University of New South Wales has found a link between obesity and the function of a part of the brain which controls decision-making and organisational skills. While they could not identify a causal relationship, the researchers said the correlation could lead to a vicious cycle of poor planning and weight gain. The review recommended trials of cognitive remediation therapy for obese people. Page 3.

--Unions in Victoria have bridled at suggestions the government would be A$21 billion in the red if it agreed to wage rises for public servants including nurses, police and teachers. Police Association Victoria secretary Greg Davies said the government was "being advised by nine-year-olds." State Finance Minister Robert Clark said yesterday that unions were "oblivious to the current international climate and pressures . by the Commonwealth government." Page 5.