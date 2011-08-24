SYDNEY Aug 25 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Senior Australian Labor Party sources yesterday said the electorate's antipathy towards the Gillard government was comparable to that felt in the days before the fall of Gough Whitlam and Paul Keating's governments.

A party poll found the overwhelming view to be negative, with most members foreseeing a whitewash at the next election. "The depth of anger and hostility is reminiscent of the worst times in 1975 and in 1996," a senior Labor figure said. Page 1.

Balinese real estate agents are fielding a record number of inquiries from Australians looking to invest in the popular Indonesian holiday destination.

Australian lawyer Peter Johnson said the majority of Australian buyers were spending between US$250,000 and US$400,000 on property.

"Seventy percent of our inquiries from Australia come out of Perth. Of that, probably half are involved in mining," Elite Havens' Matthew Georgeson said. Page 3.

NBN Co's chief financial officer, Jean-Pascal Beaufret, has resigned from the company tasked with implementing the A$35.9 billion national broadband network.

The state-owned business is restructuring due to the A$11 billion deal signed with incumbent telco Telstra. NBN Co's Andrew Sholl yesterday denied Mr Beaufret had stepped down due to the possibility of further criticism. "He's 60 years old and he's retiring from public life," he said. Page 3.

Carmaker Toyota Australia yesterday launched the new model Camry, announcing it would commence assembly at its Victorian Altona plant later this year.

The news was a bright note in an otherwise dark week for local manufacturers, with businesses such as steelmaker BlueScope Steel forecasting large-scale job losses. Toyota said that while it would not add to its 3200-strong production workforce, the project would secure those jobs into the future. Page 4.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au) A meeting of the Health Services Union's national executive yesterday agreed to refer allegations of misuse of a union credit card, by former union head and now federal Labor MP Craig Thomson, to the New South Wales Police.

Mr Thomson is alleged to have used the card for more than A$100,000 of personal spending, including prostitutes. Mr Thomson has denied any wrongdoing. Page 1.

-- A tribute to artist Margaret Olley was held yesterday at the Art Gallery of New South Wales. Olley died last month aged 88. The service included a wide range of speakers, including Governor-General Quentin Bryce, and featured both the 1948 and 2011 Archibald Prize-winning portraits of the artist.

Federal Arts Minister Simon Crean and her local MP Malcolm Turnbull were prevented from attending when the Opposition refused to make allowance for their absence from parliament. Page 3.

David Leckie, chief executive of Seven West Media , yesterday rejected calls for an inquiry into media standards and ownership in Australia, saying, "There is no reason whatsoever to do it - none."

Seven, which owns television, magazine, newspaper and digital media assets, would be one of the companies, along with News Corporation, most affected by any tightening of ownership regulations. Page 4.

Screen Australia will today release a report that has found the proportion of television content that is locally made has fallen from 52 percent to 38 percent since 2008.

The decrease has coincided with the introduction of multiple channel broadcasting by local networks, with foreign content increasing 154 percent compared to a rise of just 59 percent for Australian content. Page 4.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au) A house fire in the Queensland city of Logan took the lives of 11 people on Tuesday night, with just three of the family members present escaping the blaze.

The remains of just five of the victims from the extended Lale and Taufa families had been recovered by forensic experts last night. Queensland Police Superintendent Noel Powers described the fire as "a total, utter catastrophe. It's a tragedy beyond all proportions." Page 1.

-- The New South Wales Opposition yesterday accused the state government of misleading Parliament, claiming the health department was conducting further testing at Orica's Newcastle plant, contrary to the denials of two ministers.

Opposition Leader John Robertson claimed that health expert Professor David Durrheim was "not satisfied" the site was now safe. The chemical firm's Stockton plant leaked toxic hexavalent chromium two weeks ago. Page 2.

A study published in the journal Nature has claimed to have successfully released 300,000 dengue fever-resistant mosquitoes into the wild in an experiment designed to stop the spread of the disease.

Scott O'Neill from the Eliminate Dengue program said bacteria which prevented the virus from growing was the key to the experiment. Over 2400 people in Australia have contracted the virus, for which there is no vaccine or treatment, since 2000. Page 3.

-- A report into the living standards of indigenous Australians, to be launched today, will show improvement in only 13 of the Government's 45 key indicators.

The Overcoming Indigenous Disadvantage report found that four years on from former prime minister John Howard's Northern Territory intervention, little has changed. The rate of imprisonment for indigenous men rose 35 percent in the decade to 2010, while indigenous people are twice as likely to suffer a severe disability. Page 3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

The Victorian government's axing of a domestic solar panel subsidy was cited yesterday by a British solar company for its decision to abandon expansion plans in the state.

Mark Group chief executive Rob Grant said the firm would put on hold plans to employ up to 120 people until there was further certainty. "There is a burgeoning green-collar industry being created here and we want to invest and employ, but we need consistent policy for it to happen," Mr Grant said. Page 2.

Peter Beattie was yesterday named Australia's Resources Sector Supplier Envoy, a role which will see him assist local manufacturers in securing contracts with mining companies.

Federal Industry Minister Kim Carr and Resources Minister Martin Ferguson rejected claims Australian manufacturers were being deliberately overlooked by mining firms. "There's no handout mentality - you've got to be competitive," Mr Ferguson said. Page 2.

Four members of the nine-strong Ambulance Victoria board were sacked yesterday by Victorian Health Minister David Davis.

Mr Davis replaced the sacked directors with seven new faces, after a report from the state's Auditor-General found that ambulance response times were the worst they had been in six years. One unnamed former board director likened the dismissals to "papering over the cracks." Page 3.

-- Federal Opposition finance spokesman Andrew Robb yesterday called on the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority to investigate claims that industry superannuation funds have used retiree's savings to support Government policies.

Industry Funds Management, which manages the assets of 16 industry super funds, will launch a A$2 million advertising campaign encouraging investment in renewable energy that will coincide with the Government's carbon tax ads. Page 6.