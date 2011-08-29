WELLINGTON Aug 30 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Under draft legislation released yesterday, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission would have the power to ban financial planners if they do not act in their client's best interests. The bill would oblige planners to re-sign contracts every two years and issue a fee schedule once a year. Assistant Treasurer Bill Shorten said the reforms would "restore trust and confidence in the sector following collapses such as Storm, Westpoint and Trio." Page 1.

- - - -

Union calls for an inquiry into the manufacturing sector were rejected yesterday by Prime Minister Julia Gillard, who also ruled out a request from the business lobby for a review of industrial relations laws. Workplace Affairs Minister Chris Evans said the Fair Work Act was working well and would be reviewed next year. Opposition Leader Tony Abbott indicated he was open to assistance for manufacturing if it did not amount to protectionism. Page 1.

- - - -

Financial services firm Macquarie Group has teamed up with Singaporean GIC Real Estate and the Canadian Public Sector Pensions Investments Fund to launch a A$1.2 billion play for Charter Hall Office Real Estate Investment Trust's Australian assets. The trust's share price had fallen 27 percent since it defeated a management spill led by United States hedge funds last month, but rebounded yesterday on news of the bid to close 16.2 percent higher at A$3.37. Page 1.

- - - -

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairman Rod Sims said on the weekend that the watchdog had been "too risk averse", saying it would "take on many more cases where the outcome may be less predictable." While most welcomed the new approach, some warned it could have a detrimental effect on competition. Law firm Allen & Overy's Dave Poddar said Mr Sims "should be mindful that responsible businesses are seeking to comply with the law." Page 3.

- - - -

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

The Australian Labor Party used a Health Services Union office to conduct its 2010 re-election campaign, with the union failing to properly declare A$80,000 in rent concessions. HSU national secretary Michael Williamson said last night the omission was "a genuine oversight and the return is being amended now that it has been brought to our attention." It was also revealed that the union donated A$1.5 million to Labor while embattled Federal MP Craig Thomson was its national secretary. Page 1.

- - - -

Legislation giving residents the power to veto wind farm projects within 2 kilometres of their homes came into effect yesterday in Victoria. The regulations, which were a Coalition election pledge, are expected to undermine the state's fledging wind industry, with Spanish firm Acciona Energy having already scrapped plans for a 40 turbine wind farm in May. Clean Energy Council chief executive Matthew Warren said the law meant that wind power projects were "closed for business" in Victoria. Page 1.

- - - -

Opposition Leader Tony Abbott was yesterday labelled "a duplicitous hypocrite" by Federal Trade Minister Craig Emerson for supporting intervention in the ailing steel industry. Mr Abbott, while declaring that "the Coalition's instinct is always to defend and extend the role of markets", said there were grounds for "maintaining a heavy manufacturing base." Dr Emerson dismissed a call from unions for an inquiry into the manufacturing sector. Page 1.

- - - -

A review of the Productivity Places Program by Allen Consulting has found that the A$2.1 billion skills program was skewed towards low-level qualifications and was mismanaged. The consultants said they were unable to identify how many people had been trained. "The program has targeted lower cost, low-infrastructure courses that do not match the skills shortages plaguing the Australian economy," University of Ballarat's Andrew Smith said. Page 2.

- - - -

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

News South Wales government developer Landcom did not alert potential buyers of plans by gas company AGL to drill coal seam gas wells near the properties, it was revealed yesterday. AGL plans to drill within 20 metres of land recently released by the O'Farrell government in the outer Sydney suburbs of Menangle Park, Catherine Field and Spring Farm. Greens MP David Shoebridge said allowing drilling so close to homes was "inexplicable." Page 3.

- - - -

New South Wales Liberal MP Matt Kean yesterday advocated the introduction of locally run "charter" schools, contradicting his party's education policy. Mr Kean told Parliament he did not think "the radical reforms we need in our education system can come out of a centralised system run out of Sydney or Canberra." State Education Minister Adrian Piccoli dismissed Mr Kean's proposal, saying the government was "not going down the route of charter schools." Page 3.

- - - -

Former New South Wales (NSW) minister for gaming and racing Kevin Greene was a "special guest" at the Australian Hotels Association NSW's annual conference less than six months after leaving office. The pubs and gaming lobby group flew Mr Greene and his wife to a A$530 per night luxury resort on Queensland's Hamilton Island. Mr Greene was instrumental in opposing proposals for mandatory pre-commitment on poker machines.Page 5.

- - - -

Senior Liberal sources yesterday confirmed the party had talked with federal crossbench MP Andrew Wilkie about the possibility of a preference deal at the next election if he drops his support for the minority Gillard government. Mr Wilkie has said he will abandon the Government if it cannot pass a mandatory poker machine pre-commitment technology bill by May 2012. Senior Liberals denied the party had discussed preferences with Mr Wilkie. Page 6.

- - - -

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Diplomatic cables released by whistleblower website WikiLeaks have revealed that the Solomon Islands is still "fragile" despite Australia spending over A$1 billion in eight years in the Micronesian nation. "Despite large-scale Australian assistance and intensive institution building, Solomon Islands democratic institutions clearly cannot cope with the deep fissures and frustrations that divide the many communities in its society," the United States embassy in Papua New Guinea wrote. Page 1.

- - - -

Rupert Murdoch's flagship newspaper The Australian was forced to apologise to Julia Gillard yesterday for publishing allegations about the Prime Minister it later admitted were false. Ms Gillard was reportedly furious when she called News Limited chief executive John Hartigan demanding a retraction and threatening legal action. Columnist Glenn Milne alleged Ms Gillard unknowingly benefited from the proceeds of fraud committed 20 years ago by her then boyfriend. Page 1.

- - - -

A three day training course to develop "charisma" in staff at the Victorian Department of Primary Industries was last night dropped by the Baillieu government. Managers, geologists and cartographers were to attend the seminar conducted by Vanto Group, the training division of the controversial Landmark Institution. The event was cancelled after questions were raised by staff about the necessity and cost of the A$80,000 program. Page 3.

- - - -

A research paper written for the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has found that competition between schools in Australia is the most intense of any OECD country. The report raised concerns that schooling in Australia was becoming divided down socio-economic lines. "We are worried about equity issues, that is, if you like, the ghetto-isation of kids," University of