THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

The Federal Government's plan to process asylum seekers in Malaysia as part of a refugee swap deal with the country was yesterday rejected by the High Court. The court found Immigration Minister Chris Bowen did not have the power to declare Malaysia a country to which asylum seekers could be sent, given Malaysia has no domestic or international legal obligations regarding the treatment of refugees. The Minister said the Government was seeking urgent legal advice. Page 1.

--

Figures from RP Data-Rismark released yesterday show Australian house and apartment prices fell 1.5 percent in the three months to July 31, with the decline led by Melbourne, where values were down 2.7 percent. RP Data's head of research, Tim Lawless, said the property market's decline had appeared to ease last month "but in July, once again, the trend started to point downwards." Page 3.

--

Federal Schools Minister Peter Garrett yesterday released a report calling for funds to be redistributed from well-resourced schools to help poor areas, and for selective enrolment schools to be offered incentives to enrol underperforming students in a bid to improve their results. The report, by management consultancy Nous Group, is part of a review into school funding headed by the former chairman at Sydney Grammar, David Gonski. Page 3.

--

Diplomatic cables published on the WikiLeaks website say the United States embassy was provided a private assessment of the health of Australia's banking system during the global financial crisis by a senior regulator. Ross Jones, deputy chairman of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, told diplomats in January 2009 that the crisis had created acquisition opportunities for Australia's major banks, with Suncorp cited as a potential target. Page 3.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Federal Opposition Leader Tony Abbott yesterday indicated the Coalition would reverse the Labor government's workplace reforms if it gains power. Mr Abbott said, "It's blindingly obvious that one of the worst mistakes [Prime Minister] Julia Gillard has made is to re-regulate the labour market." However, sources within the Opposition claim the comments do not signal the reintroduction of the Coalition's Work Choice industrial relations laws. Page 1.

--

An unnamed pharmaceutical company is understood to have applied to the Therapeutic Goods Administration for permission to market the abortion drug RU486 locally. Approval of the application would allow the company to supply the pill, also known as mifepristone, to Australian doctors. RU486 is heavily restricted in Australia with fewer than 150 doctors authorised to prescribe the drug. Page 3.

--

Fair Work Australia has found that a worker, Anyuon Mabior, alleging racist treatment of migrant workers at a free-range chicken factory had fabricated internal company documents used to support his allegations. The tribunal also banned three National Union of Workers officials from entering the factory for up to six months. Despite the finding, the union's lead organiser, Godfrey Moase, said the union continued to support Mr Mabior's "difficult stand against racism." Page 3.

--

Prime Minister Julia Gillard yesterday refuted calls for the creation of a sovereign wealth fund, saying Australia's A$1.4 trillion superannuation system already fulfils such a need. The Prime Minister said Australia's 8 million superannuation accounts were preferable as they are managed by thousands of private trustees, "instead of a sovereign wealth fund managed centrally by a Canberra-appointed manager." Page 4.

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

The Court of Appeal is set to announce today its decision on the case of convicted murderer Gordon Wood. Mr Wood's counsel, Tim Game, SC, argued that he deserved a retrial on the grounds that a book published by the prosecution's key expert witness, Rod Cross, underscored the expert's bias. The Chief Judge at Common Law, Justice Peter McClellan, has acknowledged that Cross "crossed the line" but the Crown Prosecutor, Wendy Abraham, QC, maintained there was still enough "esoteric evidence" to convict Wood. Page 1.

--

Supreme Court Justice Robert Shallcross Hulme yesterday blasted the Department of Public Prosecutions for its extensive use of plea bargains. Justice Hulme argued that the person responsible for offering a plea bargain on a case he is hearing now involving Ivan Milutinovic, who allegedly kidnapped his former girlfriend and threatened to bury her alive, should be fired. "It is a disgrace because of the seriousness of the charges of the evidence that the Crown has put before me in this application," Mr Hulme said. Page 2.

--

Following the alleged bashing of a teenager by security last weekend at Sydney's Ivy nightclub, authorities are considering imposing heavy liquor licensing restrictions. New South Wales Police yesterday confirmed plans to request that Mark Paterson, director-general of the Office of Liquor, Gaming and Racing, invoke his powers under the Liquor Act to enforce restrictions, which could include an alcohol sale ban after 11pm. Page 3.

--

The executive of the Western Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils has moved to create "a universal response from member councils" against new laws giving them the authority to confiscate alcohol. Blacktown City deputy mayor Kathie Collins and councillor Edmond Atalla, argued that council staff, such as rangers and security personnel, were ill-equipped to take on the role. "To expect them to empty out bottles of alcohol in front of people who are already sozzled, creates all sorts of problems for our guys," Ms Collins said. Page 5.

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Victoria's Docklands will undergo a A$700 million renovation for one section of its waterfront site that would include four new apartment buildings, a hotel and a park, MAB Corporation director Andrew Buxton revealed yesterday. However, residents were worried that the project would constrict public spaces in the area, said Docklands Community Association president Roger Gardner. Page 2.

--

Senior members of the Victorian police force will vote today on industrial action to be launched next week following the breakdown of pay negotiations with the Baillieu government. Victorian superintendents are pushing for a 23 per cent wage increase but the government has only offered 2.5 per cent, a figure that enshrines them as the lowest paid superintendents in Australia until 2015. Page 3.

--

The National Cycling Participation Survey has found that Victorians account for a quarter of Australia's 4 million cyclists every week. Marilyn Johnson, a research fellow at Monash University's Accident Research Centre, said the Baillieu government cannot promote cycling as a healthier transport alternative unless it improves road safety for cyclists. Page 3.

--

A report released by the Victorian Auditor-General yesterday criticised the Baillieu government's move to announce the location of speed cameras weekly, echoing comments from Monash University's Accident Research Centre. While the report acknowledged the positive effect of the cameras on road safety, despite public scepticism on their value, it said the decision to reveal the locations increased the risk of accidents. Page 5.