--Qantas Airways and unions were last night waiting on Fair Work Australia's decision on an application from the Federal Government to terminate all industrial action by both parties. Thousands of passengers were left stranded worldwide after the airline grounded its entire fleet on Saturday in reaction to a long-running industrial dispute. Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said a suspension of industrial action would not "solve the national interest because we have an airline that's still grounded". Page 1.

--Qantas Airways chief executive Alan Joyce said yesterday the decision to ground the airline's entire global fleet in preparation for an employee lockout was an easy choice. Mr Joyce said he faced three options: a protracted, damaging fight with trade unions; giving in to the unions' demands; or retaliation. "I knew that the other two were not acceptable and threatened the long-term survival of Qantas," Mr Joyce argued. Page 1.

--Sources at two of Australia's big four banks confirmed yesterday that Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan had called their chief executives strongly urging them to pass on interest rate cuts if the Reserve Bank of Australia moves to cut the official cash rate on Tuesday. Banks will not guarantee that they will pass the cuts on to consumers, citing tight funding markets. A source said the Treasurer's telephone calls were "standard procedure". Page 3.

--Chief operating officer Peter Fowler yesterday assured traders that alternative stockmarket Chi-X, which opens at 10am today, would be unaffected if the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) suffered an outage as it did last week. However, Mr Fowler said Chi-X existed "in a glass house" like its rival, adding that "failures anywhere in the system do the whole market damage." Chi-X is hoping to attract brokers with lower fees and faster trading times. Pg 3.

--David Murray, chairman of public service superannuation vehicle Future Fund, yesterday described the industrial dispute that led Qantas Airways' management to lock out unionised staff as one the country "had to have". "This is just further evidence of the need to come with some plan for industrial harmony urgently," Mr Murray said. Rival airline Virgin Australia said the dispute "would certainly be damaging to Brand Australia". Page 1.

--The Federal Government has estimated that the grounding of Qantas Airways' entire international fleet will cost the Australian tourism industry A$256 million per day. "There are no winners in this - we need Qantas to fly," Tourism and Transport Forum chief executive John Lee said yesterday. Elsewhere, Opposition Leader Tony Abbott chastised Prime Minister Julia Gillard for not intervening in the industrial dispute earlier. Page 1.

--Australian Defence Force soldiers fear that the shooting of 10 Australian troops in Afghanistan which resulted in three deaths signalled the beginning of a strategy by insurgents to attack them inside their own bases. An Afghan National Army soldier, working alongside Australian troops in northern Kandahar province, opened fire on the men during a weekly parade. Sources said the attack would undermine trust between Australian and local forces. Page 1.

--Jost Stollmann, chief executive of Tyro, yesterday claimed that rival payments processing network Eftpos would increase credit and debit card "interchange fees" by A$150 million this year. Mr Stollmann said the charges, which will reap A$1.23 billion this year, up from A$900 million in 2008, amounted to a "fee grab". Commonwealth Bank of Australia has pledged not to pass the increased fees on to customers. Pg 2.

--Federal politicians were forced to make alternative travel arrangements yesterday in order to make it to Canberra in time for the resumption of Parliament today after Qantas Airways grounded its entire fleet on Saturday. A spokesperson for Defence Minister Stephen Smith said a number of Royal Australian Air Force planes had been made available to Australian officials that had been at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Perth. Page 4.

--Virgin Australia yesterday vowed to add more domestic flights in an effort to assist Qantas Airways customers who have been stranded by the grounding by the airline's management of its entire fleet. "We have so far helped over 20,000 stranded Qantas passengers with the special discounted far through our website," a Virgin spokeswoman said. The airline said it may use Singapore Airlines aircraft to service domestic routes. Page 4.

--In a report tabled to the New South Wales Parliament last week, the state's Ombudsman, Bruce Barbour, called for a standardised national system for investigating allegations of sexual abuse made against people working with children. The call came after revelations that sex offenders were avoiding detection when applying for jobs interstate, despite completing the Working With Children Check and criminal background checks. Page 7.

--The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which concluded in Perth yesterday, was unable to agree on an Eminent Persons Group recommendation to appoint a Commonwealth human rights commissioner. A number of delegations including South Africa, Sri Lanka and India, rejected the proposal. The concept was referred for "further evaluation" by the Commonwealth foreign ministers. Page 7.

-- The New South Wales teenager alleged to have purchased marijuana in the Indonesian tourist hub of Kuta may be sentenced under a legal statute introduced in 2009 that shows leniency to people with a proven history of drug use. It is understood that article 128.2 has never been used in Bali, and has possibly never been used anywhere in the country. The teen may be charged on two other offences that would likely see him released with time served. Page 3.

--Qantas Airways' decision to ground its entire fleet and lock out its staff on Saturday led the Australian tourism industry to yesterday declare a "code red". The high-risk alert, issued under the National Tourism Incident Communication Plan, means passenger volumes will be more carefully scrutinised and daily updates will be issued. "People just don't know where they stand," said Rodger Powell, managing director of Tourism Accommodation Australia. Page 4.

--Former Commonwealth ombudsman Allan Asher yesterday lashed out at the Government which recently pressured him to resign, claiming that "rational discourse seems to be impossible" on asylum seeker policy. The Federal Government was "riven by fear, exhibiting a form of moral cowardice, where individuals were not prepared to speak out in favour of Australia's formal policy," Mr Asher said. A spokesperson for Immigration Minister Chris Bowen said Mr Asher's remarks were "unfounded". Page 3.

--A report to be released today by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare will show that mortality rates from cervical cancer fell from 5.5 deaths per 100,000 women in 1982 to 1.9 per 100,000 in 2007. Christine Sturrock, a spokeswoman for the institute, said that despite 3.6 million women taking part in the screening, there was evidence that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women were underrepresented in the survey. Page 6.