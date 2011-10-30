SYDNEY Oct 31 Compiled for Reuters by Media
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--Qantas Airways and unions were last night waiting
on Fair Work Australia's decision on an application from the
Federal Government to terminate all industrial action by both
parties. Thousands of passengers were left stranded worldwide
after the airline grounded its entire fleet on Saturday in
reaction to a long-running industrial dispute. Qantas chief
executive Alan Joyce said a suspension of industrial action
would not "solve the national interest because we have an
airline that's still grounded". Page 1.
--Qantas Airways chief executive Alan Joyce said yesterday
the decision to ground the airline's entire global fleet in
preparation for an employee lockout was an easy choice. Mr
Joyce said he faced three options: a protracted, damaging fight
with trade unions; giving in to the unions' demands; or
retaliation. "I knew that the other two were not acceptable and
threatened the long-term survival of Qantas," Mr Joyce argued.
Page 1.
--Sources at two of Australia's big four banks confirmed
yesterday that Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan had called their
chief executives strongly urging them to pass on interest rate
cuts if the Reserve Bank of Australia moves to cut the official
cash rate on Tuesday. Banks will not guarantee that they will
pass the cuts on to consumers, citing tight funding markets. A
source said the Treasurer's telephone calls were "standard
procedure". Page 3.
--Chief operating officer Peter Fowler yesterday assured
traders that alternative stockmarket Chi-X, which opens at 10am
today, would be unaffected if the Australian Securities Exchange
(ASX) suffered an outage as it did last week. However, Mr
Fowler said Chi-X existed "in a glass house" like its
rival, adding that "failures anywhere in the system do the whole
market damage." Chi-X is hoping to attract brokers with lower
fees and faster trading times. Pg 3.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--David Murray, chairman of public service superannuation
vehicle Future Fund, yesterday described the industrial dispute
that led Qantas Airways' management to lock out unionised staff
as one the country "had to have". "This is just further
evidence of the need to come with some plan for industrial
harmony urgently," Mr Murray said. Rival airline Virgin
Australia said the dispute "would certainly be damaging to Brand
Australia". Page 1.
--The Federal Government has estimated that the grounding of
Qantas Airways' entire international fleet will cost the
Australian tourism industry A$256 million per day. "There are
no winners in this - we need Qantas to fly," Tourism and
Transport Forum chief executive John Lee said yesterday.
Elsewhere, Opposition Leader Tony Abbott chastised Prime
Minister Julia Gillard for not intervening in the industrial
dispute earlier. Page 1.
--Australian Defence Force soldiers fear that the shooting
of 10 Australian troops in Afghanistan which resulted in three
deaths signalled the beginning of a strategy by insurgents to
attack them inside their own bases. An Afghan National Army
soldier, working alongside Australian troops in northern
Kandahar province, opened fire on the men during a weekly
parade. Sources said the attack would undermine trust between
Australian and local forces. Page 1.
--Jost Stollmann, chief executive of Tyro, yesterday claimed
that rival payments processing network Eftpos would increase
credit and debit card "interchange fees" by A$150 million this
year. Mr Stollmann said the charges, which will reap A$1.23
billion this year, up from A$900 million in 2008, amounted to a
"fee grab". Commonwealth Bank of Australia has pledged not to
pass the increased fees on to customers. Pg 2.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--Federal politicians were forced to make alternative travel
arrangements yesterday in order to make it to Canberra in time
for the resumption of Parliament today after Qantas Airways
grounded its entire fleet on Saturday. A spokesperson for
Defence Minister Stephen Smith said a number of Royal Australian
Air Force planes had been made available to Australian officials
that had been at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in
Perth. Page 4.
--Virgin Australia yesterday vowed to add more domestic
flights in an effort to assist Qantas Airways customers who have
been stranded by the grounding by the airline's management of
its entire fleet. "We have so far helped over 20,000 stranded
Qantas passengers with the special discounted far through our
website," a Virgin spokeswoman said. The airline said it may
use Singapore Airlines aircraft to service domestic
routes. Page 4.
--In a report tabled to the New South Wales Parliament last
week, the state's Ombudsman, Bruce Barbour, called for a
standardised national system for investigating allegations of
sexual abuse made against people working with children. The
call came after revelations that sex offenders were avoiding
detection when applying for jobs interstate, despite completing
the Working With Children Check and criminal background checks.
Page 7.
--The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which
concluded in Perth yesterday, was unable to agree on an Eminent
Persons Group recommendation to appoint a Commonwealth human
rights commissioner. A number of delegations including South
Africa, Sri Lanka and India, rejected the proposal. The concept
was referred for "further evaluation" by the Commonwealth
foreign ministers. Page 7.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
-- The New South Wales teenager alleged to have purchased
marijuana in the Indonesian tourist hub of Kuta may be sentenced
under a legal statute introduced in 2009 that shows leniency to
people with a proven history of drug use. It is understood that
article 128.2 has never been used in Bali, and has possibly
never been used anywhere in the country. The teen may be
charged on two other offences that would likely see him released
with time served. Page 3.
--Qantas Airways' decision to ground its entire fleet and
lock out its staff on Saturday led the Australian tourism
industry to yesterday declare a "code red". The high-risk
alert, issued under the National Tourism Incident Communication
Plan, means passenger volumes will be more carefully scrutinised
and daily updates will be issued. "People just don't know where
they stand," said Rodger Powell, managing director of Tourism
Accommodation Australia. Page 4.
--Former Commonwealth ombudsman Allan Asher yesterday lashed
out at the Government which recently pressured him to resign,
claiming that "rational discourse seems to be impossible" on
asylum seeker policy. The Federal Government was "riven by
fear, exhibiting a form of moral cowardice, where individuals
were not prepared to speak out in favour of Australia's formal
policy," Mr Asher said. A spokesperson for Immigration Minister
Chris Bowen said Mr Asher's remarks were "unfounded". Page 3.
--A report to be released today by the Australian Institute
of Health and Welfare will show that mortality rates from
cervical cancer fell from 5.5 deaths per 100,000 women in 1982
to 1.9 per 100,000 in 2007. Christine Sturrock, a spokeswoman
for the institute, said that despite 3.6 million women taking
part in the screening, there was evidence that Aboriginal and
Torres Strait Islander women were underrepresented in the
survey. Page 6.