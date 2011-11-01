SYDNEY Nov 2 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--Industrial disputes in the aviation, waterfront and coalmining sectors are creating a test for the Federal Government's industrial relations system. Qantas Airways management on the weekend grounded its entire fleet as part of its dispute with unions, while waterfront unions are staging strikes at ports around the country this week. The current disputes are being driven by union demands that issues such as job security, use of contractors and staffing levels be included in workplace agreements. Page 1.

--Federal Assistant Treasurer Bill Shorten yesterday said the Government would amend existing taxation rules in a bid to prevent multinational corporations shifting profits to other countries. Mr Shorten said the government would change rules surrounding transfer-pricing within corporations to better reflect current "international norms". In June, the Australian Taxation Office's approach to transfer pricing was rejected by the Federal Court. Page 3.

--Yesterday's Melbourne Cup saw the top seven positions filled by international thoroughbreds, prompting calls for changes within the local horse breeding industry. Racing industry observers such as TattsBet's Brad Tamer said the result reflected local breeders' preference for "sprinters and milers". "We are just not breeding for stayers in Australia," he added. Page 3.

--Premium department store retailer David Jones yesterday announced it would match prices on products sold by rival local retailers, including their online stores. The promise does not apply to online-only retailers or overseas sellers. Chief executive Paul Zahra said the offer recognised that consumers now carry out most of their price comparisons online. "We have a competitive pricing policy today so we understand quite a bit about how consumers shop and how the policy is used." Page 5.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--Two unions will today ask workplace relations tribunal Fair Work Australia to order construction group Thiess to release documents concerned with a secret operation to spy on workers at a desalination plant project in Victoria. Thiess human resources executive Marcus Carroll will today give evidence under oath to the tribunal, as the unions query company statements that senior executives had no knowledge of the operation. Page 1.

--The Labor Party yesterday accused Qantas Airways management of giving Opposition Leader Tony Abbott early notice of the airline's plan to ground its fleet on Saturday. Prime Minister Julia Gillard and Transport Minister Anthony Albanese said Mr Abbott had avoided answering questions on when he was first notified. The Government also criticised Qantas management, with Mr Albanese accusing the airline of holding its own passengers hostage as part of its industrial dispute. Page 2.

--The Federal Coalition will today release a discussion paper on addressing problem gambling, with the policy based on voluntary precommitment, the introduction of training requirements for gambling venue staff, and improved counselling services. The opposition is seeking to develop an alternative policy to that of the Government, whose reforms are being vehemently opposed by the gambling industry. Page 5.

--The Federal Government yesterday announced it would place caps on the number of places in diploma and other below-bachelor level courses for which universities will receive guaranteed funding. Tertiary Education Minister Chris Evans said the move was in response to concerns from TAFEs and private colleges about universities taking their students. "We want greater collaboration between universities and TAFEs, rather than have universities expand their offerings downwards and push TAFEs out of the market," Mr Evans said. Page 5.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--Federal Parliament last night passed changes to the Migration Act to ensure people smugglers are not able to claim their actions are legally justified if passengers are later found to be refugees. The amendment was passed with the support of both Labor and the Coalition, with MPs from both main parties blaming people smugglers for the deaths yesterday of 17 asylum seekers off Java. Page 1.

--Research conducted for the Australian Labor Party by UMR Research has found that 68 percent of people believe average Australians are failing to gain any benefit from the resources boom, with only 21 percent believing they are. The findings are seen as providing support for the Government's mining tax, which will be introduced to Parliament today, with Treasurer Wayne Swan yesterday saying: "We believe that the Australian people should get a fair return from the resources they own 100 percent, which can only be mined once." Page 3.

--The 14-year-old Australian boy charged with drug possession in Bali yesterday faced the first day of his trial, with Indonesian prosecutors and the judge reported to have expressed sympathy for the youth. Defence lawyers are hopeful the attitude towards the boy will lead to a positive outcome, saying he could be released as soon as next week on the grounds he is an habitual user of marijuana and has sought treatment. Page 3.

--The annual Sculpture by the Sea exhibition opens tomorrow, featuring more than 100 works along the coastal walk between Bondi and Tamarama in Sydney. David Handley, who founded the exhibition in 1997, says the location by the sea is a major attraction for people. "They don't feel as if anyone is looking over their shoulder and saying they don't have what it takes to understand the show. That's a big part of it," Mr Handley said. Page 3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

-- Six-year-old French stallion Dunaden yesterday won the Melbourne Cup, beating British gelding Red Cadeaux in the closest finish to the 3200 metre event on record. Third went to German-bred Lucas Cranach, while fourth went to French thoroughbred Americain, with the best-placed local horse finishing seventh. The race attracted 105,979 people to Flemington racecourse to watch the race in its 151st year. Page 1.

--The Australian Capital Territory and the Northern Territory yesterday gained enhanced powers after the Greens' territories bill was passed by Federal Parliament. The legislation means laws in the two federal territories can now only be overturned by a majority in both houses of federal parliament, whereas they could previously be vetoed by the federal government of the day. Page 8.

--Fund manager David Paradice yesterday conceded there would be "dodgy people" seeking to benefit from the A$10 billion Clean Energy Finance Corporation. Mr Paradice, who has been asked by the Federal Government to help create the fund, said: "It's a case of the Clean Energy Finance Corporation putting procedures in place to stop that happening, to stop them getting access to the money." Page 8.

--Federal Health Minister Nicola Roxon will today announce that the introduction of plain packaging for cigarettes has been delayed from July 1 to December 1 next year. Legislation to enact the world-first measure has been held up in the Senate by Opposition stalling on other legislation, leaving too little time for tobacco companies to put in place plans for the new packaging requirements. Page 9.