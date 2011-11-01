SYDNEY Nov 2 Compiled for Reuters by Media
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--Industrial disputes in the aviation, waterfront and
coalmining sectors are creating a test for the Federal
Government's industrial relations system. Qantas Airways
management on the weekend grounded its entire fleet as
part of its dispute with unions, while waterfront unions are
staging strikes at ports around the country this week. The
current disputes are being driven by union demands that issues
such as job security, use of contractors and staffing levels be
included in workplace agreements. Page 1.
--Federal Assistant Treasurer Bill Shorten yesterday said
the Government would amend existing taxation rules in a bid to
prevent multinational corporations shifting profits to other
countries. Mr Shorten said the government would change rules
surrounding transfer-pricing within corporations to better
reflect current "international norms". In June, the Australian
Taxation Office's approach to transfer pricing was rejected by
the Federal Court. Page 3.
--Yesterday's Melbourne Cup saw the top seven positions
filled by international thoroughbreds, prompting calls for
changes within the local horse breeding industry. Racing
industry observers such as TattsBet's Brad Tamer said the result
reflected local breeders' preference for "sprinters and
milers". "We are just not breeding for stayers in Australia,"
he added. Page 3.
--Premium department store retailer David Jones yesterday
announced it would match prices on products sold by rival local
retailers, including their online stores. The promise does not
apply to online-only retailers or overseas sellers. Chief
executive Paul Zahra said the offer recognised that consumers
now carry out most of their price comparisons online. "We have
a competitive pricing policy today so we understand quite a bit
about how consumers shop and how the policy is used." Page 5.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--Two unions will today ask workplace relations tribunal
Fair Work Australia to order construction group Thiess to
release documents concerned with a secret operation to spy on
workers at a desalination plant project in Victoria. Thiess
human resources executive Marcus Carroll will today give
evidence under oath to the tribunal, as the unions query company
statements that senior executives had no knowledge of the
operation. Page 1.
--The Labor Party yesterday accused Qantas Airways
management of giving Opposition Leader Tony Abbott early notice
of the airline's plan to ground its fleet on Saturday. Prime
Minister Julia Gillard and Transport Minister Anthony Albanese
said Mr Abbott had avoided answering questions on when he was
first notified. The Government also criticised Qantas
management, with Mr Albanese accusing the airline of holding its
own passengers hostage as part of its industrial dispute. Page
2.
--The Federal Coalition will today release a discussion
paper on addressing problem gambling, with the policy based on
voluntary precommitment, the introduction of training
requirements for gambling venue staff, and improved counselling
services. The opposition is seeking to develop an alternative
policy to that of the Government, whose reforms are being
vehemently opposed by the gambling industry. Page 5.
--The Federal Government yesterday announced it would place
caps on the number of places in diploma and other below-bachelor
level courses for which universities will receive guaranteed
funding. Tertiary Education Minister Chris Evans said the move
was in response to concerns from TAFEs and private colleges
about universities taking their students. "We want greater
collaboration between universities and TAFEs, rather than have
universities expand their offerings downwards and push TAFEs out
of the market," Mr Evans said. Page 5.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--Federal Parliament last night passed changes to the
Migration Act to ensure people smugglers are not able to claim
their actions are legally justified if passengers are later
found to be refugees. The amendment was passed with the support
of both Labor and the Coalition, with MPs from both main parties
blaming people smugglers for the deaths yesterday of 17 asylum
seekers off Java. Page 1.
--Research conducted for the Australian Labor Party by UMR
Research has found that 68 percent of people believe average
Australians are failing to gain any benefit from the resources
boom, with only 21 percent believing they are. The findings are
seen as providing support for the Government's mining tax, which
will be introduced to Parliament today, with Treasurer Wayne
Swan yesterday saying: "We believe that the Australian people
should get a fair return from the resources they own 100
percent, which can only be mined once." Page 3.
--The 14-year-old Australian boy charged with drug
possession in Bali yesterday faced the first day of his trial,
with Indonesian prosecutors and the judge reported to have
expressed sympathy for the youth. Defence lawyers are hopeful
the attitude towards the boy will lead to a positive outcome,
saying he could be released as soon as next week on the grounds
he is an habitual user of marijuana and has sought treatment.
Page 3.
--The annual Sculpture by the Sea exhibition opens tomorrow,
featuring more than 100 works along the coastal walk between
Bondi and Tamarama in Sydney. David Handley, who founded the
exhibition in 1997, says the location by the sea is a major
attraction for people. "They don't feel as if anyone is looking
over their shoulder and saying they don't have what it takes to
understand the show. That's a big part of it," Mr Handley said.
Page 3.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
-- Six-year-old French stallion Dunaden yesterday won the
Melbourne Cup, beating British gelding Red Cadeaux in the
closest finish to the 3200 metre event on record. Third went to
German-bred Lucas Cranach, while fourth went to French
thoroughbred Americain, with the best-placed local horse
finishing seventh. The race attracted 105,979 people to
Flemington racecourse to watch the race in its 151st year. Page
1.
--The Australian Capital Territory and the Northern
Territory yesterday gained enhanced powers after the Greens'
territories bill was passed by Federal Parliament. The
legislation means laws in the two federal territories can now
only be overturned by a majority in both houses of federal
parliament, whereas they could previously be vetoed by the
federal government of the day. Page 8.
--Fund manager David Paradice yesterday conceded there would
be "dodgy people" seeking to benefit from the A$10 billion Clean
Energy Finance Corporation. Mr Paradice, who has been asked by
the Federal Government to help create the fund, said: "It's a
case of the Clean Energy Finance Corporation putting procedures
in place to stop that happening, to stop them getting access to
the money." Page 8.
--Federal Health Minister Nicola Roxon will today announce
that the introduction of plain packaging for cigarettes has been
delayed from July 1 to December 1 next year. Legislation to
enact the world-first measure has been held up in the Senate by
Opposition stalling on other legislation, leaving too little
time for tobacco companies to put in place plans for the new
packaging requirements. Page 9.