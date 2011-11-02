SYDNEY Nov 3 Compiled for Reuters by Media
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
The union representing General Motors <GM.N. Holden
engineers yesterday claimed that the 2014 model of the car
maker's flagship Commodore could be its last.
"[It] raises major concerns for engineering jobs and for the
component supply chain," Association of Professional Engineers,
Scientists and Managers Australia chief executive Chris Walton
said. A Holden spokeswoman said the firm would not "speculate
about very long-term future models". Page 1.
--
Coles and Woolworths were yesterday accused of
"constricting choice" and "killing innovation" by Federal
Industry Minister Kim Carr, who claimed the supermarket giants
used their market dominance to drive down prices.
Opposition Leader Tony Abbott echoed calls from the Greens
for reform, claiming there were "too many small guys in
competition with too few big guys". A Senate report on the
market leaders' milk price war is due today. Page 1.
--
Around 90 percent of the A$11.1 billion minerals resource
rent tax would be paid by mining giants BHP Billiton ,
Xstrata and Rio Tinto , senior Government
sources said yesterday.
Nonetheless, Fortescue Metals Group chairman Andrew
Forrest described the tax as "a penalty on smaller mining
companies". Independent MP Tony Windsor said he would vote
against the bill if it did not include tougher regulation of the
coal seam gas industry. Page 3.
--
More than half of all home phone numbers are signed up to
the Do Not Call register, the Australian Communications and
Media Authority revealed yesterday.
The regulator's Vince Humphries said that in the past six
months, over one million numbers were added to the list of
telephone accounts that telesales and marketing firms are not
allowed to call. Mr Humphries said he had seen "a very large
rise in complaints over the last 12 months". Page 3.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Transport Workers Union national secretary Tony Sheldon
yesterday said the union would consider legal action against
Qantas Airways to recover employee losses caused by the
airline's grounding of its fleet on the weekend.
Qantas management has rejected a union offer to meet
privately for negotiations on the dispute, instead requesting
that conciliation talks take place before industrial umpire Fair
Work Australia. Page 1.
--
Wang Zhen, a Chinese national convicted of murdering his two
flatmates in a Sydney suburb in 1990, has been released into the
community on a "removal-pending bridging visa".
Mr Wang served 15 years in prison following his conviction,
after which he was held in detention while the government sought
assurances from Chinese authorities that he would not face a
possible death sentence upon deportation.
The Chinese government recently advised it would not provide
assurances on the issue. Page 1.
--
The Federal Opposition's discussion paper on gambling policy
was yesterday roundly dismissed by independent MP Andrew Wilkie
and Senator Nick Xenophon.
"I am appalled that the discussion paper appears to have
been written by the poker machine industry," Mr Wilkie said.
The Tasmanian independent MP said the Coalition's policy failed
to address the issue of problem gambling. Page 2.
--
Figures from television ratings firm OzTAM show Tuesday's
Melbourne Cup race was watched by 2.65 million viewers at home,
making it the highest-rating sports event of the year.
Actual viewing figures are estimated to be double or more
the official figure, with most viewers away from home at the
time of the race.
More than 95 percent of in-home televisions switched on at
the time were tuned to Seven Network's coverage of the race.
Page 3.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Union leaders yesterday pushed for amendments to the Qantas
Sale Act to prevent the airline from "offshoring by stealth", by
clarifying that subsidiaries must also maintain a "main
operating base" in Australia.
"We need to look at what it means to be the national
carrier," Labor senator Doug Cameron said. Qantas chief
executive Alan Joyce will tell a Senate inquiry tomorrow that
the amendments would restrict the airline's "right and
entitlement" to compete internationally. Page 1.
--
Investigators have questioned Australian Defence Force
personnel over the disappearance of secret documents and
encryption devices that could compromise the safety of soldiers
in Afghanistan, it was revealed yesterday.
The investigator said she had "significant doubts" over
claims that an SWLT encryption device had accidently fallen into
a rubbish bin. Classified documents stored in a safe in a
secret base in Afghanistan also went missing. Page 1.
--
Survivors of a shipwreck of the coast of the Indonesian
island of Java have spoken of the accident which claimed the
lives of as many as 15 asylum seekers.
"People were screaming and crying, people were trapped
below. It was the worst nightmare," said Kamran Haider, a
Pakistani teenager who was aboard the vessel.
The Government and the Opposition yesterday accused each
other of making political capital out of the tragedy. Page 1.
--
A Sydney Airport staff member was asked questions she could
not answer about the condition of Anthony Zervas when requesting
an ambulance from the triple-0 emergency hotline.
Mr Zervas was bashed to death in the airport terminal by
members of a rival bikie gang.
The recordings raised concerns about the handling of
emergency calls, but an ambulance spokeswoman defended the
response, noting that procedures have since been modified. Page
2.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairman Rod Sims
yesterday called for Qantas Airways to fully compensate
the 140,000 passengers affected by the fleet's grounding on the
weekend.
"If people have incurred losses through things like having
had some hotels booked . or missing a cruise . those are costs I
think Qantas should be compensating," Mr Sims said. An airline
spokesperson said a A$350 per night compensation cap had been
scrapped. Page 1.
--
Australian Federal Police commissioner Tony Negus yesterday
described a question from then editor of The Australian, Paul
Whittaker, over how many people would be killed if the newspaper
leaked details of an anti-terrorism raid, as "reprehensible".
According to a statement tendered to the Melbourne
Magistrates Court, Mr Negus said "people's lives are at risk if
you publish this story", to which Mr Whittaker responded:
"Well, how many lives are at risk?" Page 1.
--
National Australia Bank yesterday stood by its
decision to only pass on 20 basis points of the Reserve Bank of
Australia's 25 basis point cut to the official interest rate.
"We still have the lowest rate and we have removed exit
fees," the bank's chief executive, Cameron Clyne, said yesterday
in defence of the move.
Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan described the bank's decision
as "a kick in the guts to working families" and "a greedy
decision". Page 2.
--
The beleaguered F-35 Joint Strike Fighter project is facing
further delays after the United States (US) Department of
Defence was warned that pilots' lives would be at risk if
testing was not delayed.
US chief weapons tester, Michael Gilmore, recommended the
trainee pilot flights be postponed for 10 months to avert
"serious mishaps . [and] a higher risk of catastrophic
failure". The Australian Government has committed to buying 14
F-35s. Page 5.
--