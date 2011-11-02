SYDNEY Nov 3 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

The union representing General Motors <GM.N. Holden engineers yesterday claimed that the 2014 model of the car maker's flagship Commodore could be its last.

"[It] raises major concerns for engineering jobs and for the component supply chain," Association of Professional Engineers, Scientists and Managers Australia chief executive Chris Walton said. A Holden spokeswoman said the firm would not "speculate about very long-term future models". Page 1.

--

Coles and Woolworths were yesterday accused of "constricting choice" and "killing innovation" by Federal Industry Minister Kim Carr, who claimed the supermarket giants used their market dominance to drive down prices.

Opposition Leader Tony Abbott echoed calls from the Greens for reform, claiming there were "too many small guys in competition with too few big guys". A Senate report on the market leaders' milk price war is due today. Page 1.

--

Around 90 percent of the A$11.1 billion minerals resource rent tax would be paid by mining giants BHP Billiton , Xstrata and Rio Tinto , senior Government sources said yesterday.

Nonetheless, Fortescue Metals Group chairman Andrew Forrest described the tax as "a penalty on smaller mining companies". Independent MP Tony Windsor said he would vote against the bill if it did not include tougher regulation of the coal seam gas industry. Page 3.

--

More than half of all home phone numbers are signed up to the Do Not Call register, the Australian Communications and Media Authority revealed yesterday.

The regulator's Vince Humphries said that in the past six months, over one million numbers were added to the list of telephone accounts that telesales and marketing firms are not allowed to call. Mr Humphries said he had seen "a very large rise in complaints over the last 12 months". Page 3.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au) Transport Workers Union national secretary Tony Sheldon yesterday said the union would consider legal action against Qantas Airways to recover employee losses caused by the airline's grounding of its fleet on the weekend.

Qantas management has rejected a union offer to meet privately for negotiations on the dispute, instead requesting that conciliation talks take place before industrial umpire Fair Work Australia. Page 1.

--

Wang Zhen, a Chinese national convicted of murdering his two flatmates in a Sydney suburb in 1990, has been released into the community on a "removal-pending bridging visa".

Mr Wang served 15 years in prison following his conviction, after which he was held in detention while the government sought assurances from Chinese authorities that he would not face a possible death sentence upon deportation.

The Chinese government recently advised it would not provide assurances on the issue. Page 1.

--

The Federal Opposition's discussion paper on gambling policy was yesterday roundly dismissed by independent MP Andrew Wilkie and Senator Nick Xenophon.

"I am appalled that the discussion paper appears to have been written by the poker machine industry," Mr Wilkie said. The Tasmanian independent MP said the Coalition's policy failed to address the issue of problem gambling. Page 2.

--

Figures from television ratings firm OzTAM show Tuesday's Melbourne Cup race was watched by 2.65 million viewers at home, making it the highest-rating sports event of the year.

Actual viewing figures are estimated to be double or more the official figure, with most viewers away from home at the time of the race.

More than 95 percent of in-home televisions switched on at the time were tuned to Seven Network's coverage of the race. Page 3.

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Union leaders yesterday pushed for amendments to the Qantas Sale Act to prevent the airline from "offshoring by stealth", by clarifying that subsidiaries must also maintain a "main operating base" in Australia.

"We need to look at what it means to be the national carrier," Labor senator Doug Cameron said. Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce will tell a Senate inquiry tomorrow that the amendments would restrict the airline's "right and entitlement" to compete internationally. Page 1.

--

Investigators have questioned Australian Defence Force personnel over the disappearance of secret documents and encryption devices that could compromise the safety of soldiers in Afghanistan, it was revealed yesterday.

The investigator said she had "significant doubts" over claims that an SWLT encryption device had accidently fallen into a rubbish bin. Classified documents stored in a safe in a secret base in Afghanistan also went missing. Page 1.

--

Survivors of a shipwreck of the coast of the Indonesian island of Java have spoken of the accident which claimed the lives of as many as 15 asylum seekers.

"People were screaming and crying, people were trapped below. It was the worst nightmare," said Kamran Haider, a Pakistani teenager who was aboard the vessel.

The Government and the Opposition yesterday accused each other of making political capital out of the tragedy. Page 1.

--

A Sydney Airport staff member was asked questions she could not answer about the condition of Anthony Zervas when requesting an ambulance from the triple-0 emergency hotline.

Mr Zervas was bashed to death in the airport terminal by members of a rival bikie gang.

The recordings raised concerns about the handling of emergency calls, but an ambulance spokeswoman defended the response, noting that procedures have since been modified. Page 2.

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au) Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairman Rod Sims yesterday called for Qantas Airways to fully compensate the 140,000 passengers affected by the fleet's grounding on the weekend.

"If people have incurred losses through things like having had some hotels booked . or missing a cruise . those are costs I think Qantas should be compensating," Mr Sims said. An airline spokesperson said a A$350 per night compensation cap had been scrapped. Page 1.

--

Australian Federal Police commissioner Tony Negus yesterday described a question from then editor of The Australian, Paul Whittaker, over how many people would be killed if the newspaper leaked details of an anti-terrorism raid, as "reprehensible".

According to a statement tendered to the Melbourne Magistrates Court, Mr Negus said "people's lives are at risk if you publish this story", to which Mr Whittaker responded: "Well, how many lives are at risk?" Page 1.

--

National Australia Bank yesterday stood by its decision to only pass on 20 basis points of the Reserve Bank of Australia's 25 basis point cut to the official interest rate.

"We still have the lowest rate and we have removed exit fees," the bank's chief executive, Cameron Clyne, said yesterday in defence of the move.

Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan described the bank's decision as "a kick in the guts to working families" and "a greedy decision". Page 2.

--

The beleaguered F-35 Joint Strike Fighter project is facing further delays after the United States (US) Department of Defence was warned that pilots' lives would be at risk if testing was not delayed.

US chief weapons tester, Michael Gilmore, recommended the trainee pilot flights be postponed for 10 months to avert "serious mishaps . [and] a higher risk of catastrophic failure". The Australian Government has committed to buying 14 F-35s. Page 5.