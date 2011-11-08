SYDNEY Nov 9 Compiled for Reuters by Media
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
-- The 18 separate bills in the Government's carbon
pricing package were yesterday passed by 36 votes to 32 in the
Senate. The legislation, described by Climate Change Minister
Greg Combet as reform in the "true Labor tradition", was
criticised by the Business Council of Australia for lacking
"essential safeguards". Greens deputy Christine Milne called
for "a national conversation about how quickly we can move away
from fossil fuels". Page 1.
--Management of stevedores POAGS yesterday stepped in to
break a strike by Maritime Workers Union members at the Port of
Bunbury in Western Australia. A POAGS spokesperson said the
company used management to perform work during industrial action
where "possible, practical and safe". POAGS is part of a group
chaired by Chris Corrigan, the former head of Patrick stevedores
at the heart of a bitter industrial dispute in 1998. Page 1.
--Former Federal Court judge Ray Finkelstein, QC, giving
evidence yesterday on the first day of a media inquiry,
suggested that media groups could be levied to fund a stronger
industry regulator. The proposal was rejected by other
witnesses, although most agreed that the current umpire, the
Press Council, was ineffective. Stephen Mayne, founder of
political news website Crikey, called for some of Rupert
Murdoch's News Ltd empire to be broken up. Page 3.
--Greens senator Scott Ludlam will today put forward a bill
which would give the government-funded Australian Broadcasting
Network exclusive rights to the Australia Network. The tender
process for the A$223 million contract to operate the Australian
Government's international television service was cancelled on
Monday. Angelos Frangopoulous, chief executive of bidder Sky
News , called on the government to make public all
documents relating to the tender. Page 3.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
-- Two years after a terrorist plan to attack Sydney's
Holsworthy military base was foiled, 10 of the 33 recommended
improvements to security are reportedly yet to be implemented.
A review by the Defence Chief Security Officer was presented to
the Federal Government in September last year with the
recommended changes. A Defence spokesperson said the remaining
improvements are close to being introduced. Page 1.
--Treasurer Wayne Swan yesterday criticised Fortescue Metals
Group chairman Andrew Forrest over his campaign against
the minerals resource rent tax. "The fact is Mr Forrest is
running an unsubstantiated fear campaign about this that is
unravelling as we speak," Mr Swan said. Legislation for the new
tax is set to be voted on in the lower house of Parliament by
the end of the year. Page 2.
--The largest freshwater invertebrate in the world, the
giant freshwater crayfish - found only in streams and rivers
within northern Tasmania - is under threat in a dispute over
forestry in the area. A conservation agreement over 430,000
hectares of forest in the state's north is being delayed as
Forestry Tasmania argues to be allowed to log sites within the
area to meet existing timber contracts. Researchers have called
for Forestry Tasmania to move proposed logging sites away from
known crayfish habitats. Page 2.
--The number of Australians travelling overseas outstripped
the number of inbound tourists by a record 360,000 in September,
with the difference for the first nine months of the year
exceeding 1.5 million. John Lee, chief executive of the Tourism
& Transport Forum, said: "This is slowly but surely going to
mean that thousands of jobs are going to be lost in this
country." International economic woes and Australia's current
high dollar cut international tourist arrivals to Australia by 9
percent in September. Page 3.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
-- The passage of the Federal Government's carbon pricing
legislation yesterday meant Australia had "taken the most
effective step it can to cut carbon pollution," Prime Minister
Julia Gillard said. Greens leader Bob Brown, whose party's vote
was crucial to the passage of the bill, said it signified a
"green letter day" for Australia. Opposition Leader Tony Abbott
said the scheme was "a new tax burden for families struggling
under cost-of-living increases". Page 1.
--A report released yesterday by the New South Wales
Auditor-General found that as many as 36 deaths a year in the
state are attributable to an ineffective response to domestic
violence by authorities. "Organisations are not providing a
response that works or lasts for many victims and perpetrators,"
Auditor-General Peter Achterstraat said. The report found that
two in three victims of domestic violence did not report the
incidents to the police. Page 2.
--Telephone companies were fined a record A$28 million in
2010-11, according to the Telecommunications Industry
Ombudsman's annual report, released yesterday. The report
revealed that complaints rose 18 percent in the year to 200,000,
with the majority of complaints coming from customers of the
major phone companies. Vodafone saw complaints rise
222 percent after a series of service issues affected its
network in late 2010. Page 3.
--Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration
Association chief executive David Byers yesterday claimed that
liquefied natural gas and coal seam gas use would expand faster
than renewables in the coming decade despite the introduction of
a carbon price. "The IEA [International Energy Agency] is
talking about a golden age of gas," Mr Byers said. Climate
Commission chief Tim Flannery questioned the value of gas as a
"transitional fuel". Page 4.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
-- Documents obtained by The Age newspaper reveal that the
Victorian Hospitals Industrial Association has advised hospital
managers on how to lock out unionised staff in the event of a
nurse's strike. The association's chief executive, Alec
Djoneff, last night denied there were plans for a lockout. The
Australian Nursing Federation's Lisa Fitzpatrick said the
documents showed "a total lack of appreciation and understanding
of who nurses are and what we do". Page 1.
--A bill before the Victorian parliament would enable
Corrections Victoria to impose additional punishment on
offenders without referring the matter to court. "It really
blurs the separation of powers," Law Institute of Victoria
president Michael Holcroft said yesterday. However,
Attorney-General Robert Clark said the powers would create a
disincentive for offenders who "think they can avoid any
consequence because of the effort and paperwork required". Page
2.
--International Health and Medical Services, the provider of
healthcare within immigration detention centres, has admitted
that refugees' mental health is adversely affected by long-term
detention. A letter sent to the Department of Immigration in
October requested more funding for psychiatrists to cope with an
"ever increasing number of clients with a [trauma and torture]
history" and "clients who have been in detention for more than
18 months". Page 5.
--The Melbourne Magistrates Court yesterday heard that
Detective Senior Constable Simon Artz denied to his superiors
that he leaked information about an anti-terrorism operation to
The Australian newspaper. Detective Artz has been charged with
offences including wilful misconduct. The Australian was
criticised by former Victorian police commissioner Simon
Overland for compromising the safety of the officers who were
involved in the raid. Page 5.