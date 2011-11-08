SYDNEY Nov 9 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

-- The 18 separate bills in the Government's carbon pricing package were yesterday passed by 36 votes to 32 in the Senate. The legislation, described by Climate Change Minister Greg Combet as reform in the "true Labor tradition", was criticised by the Business Council of Australia for lacking "essential safeguards". Greens deputy Christine Milne called for "a national conversation about how quickly we can move away from fossil fuels". Page 1.

--Management of stevedores POAGS yesterday stepped in to break a strike by Maritime Workers Union members at the Port of Bunbury in Western Australia. A POAGS spokesperson said the company used management to perform work during industrial action where "possible, practical and safe". POAGS is part of a group chaired by Chris Corrigan, the former head of Patrick stevedores at the heart of a bitter industrial dispute in 1998. Page 1.

--Former Federal Court judge Ray Finkelstein, QC, giving evidence yesterday on the first day of a media inquiry, suggested that media groups could be levied to fund a stronger industry regulator. The proposal was rejected by other witnesses, although most agreed that the current umpire, the Press Council, was ineffective. Stephen Mayne, founder of political news website Crikey, called for some of Rupert Murdoch's News Ltd empire to be broken up. Page 3.

--Greens senator Scott Ludlam will today put forward a bill which would give the government-funded Australian Broadcasting Network exclusive rights to the Australia Network. The tender process for the A$223 million contract to operate the Australian Government's international television service was cancelled on Monday. Angelos Frangopoulous, chief executive of bidder Sky News , called on the government to make public all documents relating to the tender. Page 3.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

-- Two years after a terrorist plan to attack Sydney's Holsworthy military base was foiled, 10 of the 33 recommended improvements to security are reportedly yet to be implemented. A review by the Defence Chief Security Officer was presented to the Federal Government in September last year with the recommended changes. A Defence spokesperson said the remaining improvements are close to being introduced. Page 1.

--Treasurer Wayne Swan yesterday criticised Fortescue Metals Group chairman Andrew Forrest over his campaign against the minerals resource rent tax. "The fact is Mr Forrest is running an unsubstantiated fear campaign about this that is unravelling as we speak," Mr Swan said. Legislation for the new tax is set to be voted on in the lower house of Parliament by the end of the year. Page 2.

--The largest freshwater invertebrate in the world, the giant freshwater crayfish - found only in streams and rivers within northern Tasmania - is under threat in a dispute over forestry in the area. A conservation agreement over 430,000 hectares of forest in the state's north is being delayed as Forestry Tasmania argues to be allowed to log sites within the area to meet existing timber contracts. Researchers have called for Forestry Tasmania to move proposed logging sites away from known crayfish habitats. Page 2.

--The number of Australians travelling overseas outstripped the number of inbound tourists by a record 360,000 in September, with the difference for the first nine months of the year exceeding 1.5 million. John Lee, chief executive of the Tourism & Transport Forum, said: "This is slowly but surely going to mean that thousands of jobs are going to be lost in this country." International economic woes and Australia's current high dollar cut international tourist arrivals to Australia by 9 percent in September. Page 3.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

-- The passage of the Federal Government's carbon pricing legislation yesterday meant Australia had "taken the most effective step it can to cut carbon pollution," Prime Minister Julia Gillard said. Greens leader Bob Brown, whose party's vote was crucial to the passage of the bill, said it signified a "green letter day" for Australia. Opposition Leader Tony Abbott said the scheme was "a new tax burden for families struggling under cost-of-living increases". Page 1.

--A report released yesterday by the New South Wales Auditor-General found that as many as 36 deaths a year in the state are attributable to an ineffective response to domestic violence by authorities. "Organisations are not providing a response that works or lasts for many victims and perpetrators," Auditor-General Peter Achterstraat said. The report found that two in three victims of domestic violence did not report the incidents to the police. Page 2.

--Telephone companies were fined a record A$28 million in 2010-11, according to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman's annual report, released yesterday. The report revealed that complaints rose 18 percent in the year to 200,000, with the majority of complaints coming from customers of the major phone companies. Vodafone saw complaints rise 222 percent after a series of service issues affected its network in late 2010. Page 3.

--Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association chief executive David Byers yesterday claimed that liquefied natural gas and coal seam gas use would expand faster than renewables in the coming decade despite the introduction of a carbon price. "The IEA [International Energy Agency] is talking about a golden age of gas," Mr Byers said. Climate Commission chief Tim Flannery questioned the value of gas as a "transitional fuel". Page 4.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

-- Documents obtained by The Age newspaper reveal that the Victorian Hospitals Industrial Association has advised hospital managers on how to lock out unionised staff in the event of a nurse's strike. The association's chief executive, Alec Djoneff, last night denied there were plans for a lockout. The Australian Nursing Federation's Lisa Fitzpatrick said the documents showed "a total lack of appreciation and understanding of who nurses are and what we do". Page 1.

--A bill before the Victorian parliament would enable Corrections Victoria to impose additional punishment on offenders without referring the matter to court. "It really blurs the separation of powers," Law Institute of Victoria president Michael Holcroft said yesterday. However, Attorney-General Robert Clark said the powers would create a disincentive for offenders who "think they can avoid any consequence because of the effort and paperwork required". Page 2.

--International Health and Medical Services, the provider of healthcare within immigration detention centres, has admitted that refugees' mental health is adversely affected by long-term detention. A letter sent to the Department of Immigration in October requested more funding for psychiatrists to cope with an "ever increasing number of clients with a [trauma and torture] history" and "clients who have been in detention for more than 18 months". Page 5.

--The Melbourne Magistrates Court yesterday heard that Detective Senior Constable Simon Artz denied to his superiors that he leaked information about an anti-terrorism operation to The Australian newspaper. Detective Artz has been charged with offences including wilful misconduct. The Australian was criticised by former Victorian police commissioner Simon Overland for compromising the safety of the officers who were involved in the raid. Page 5.