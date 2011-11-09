SYDNEY Nov 10 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Federal Climate Change Minister Greg Combet yesterday said climate negotiations in Durban later this month will not provide a major breakthrough, adding that Australia would not support a new international agreement that did not provide an "environmentally effective outcome".

"There has got to be ultimately some form of deal that includes all the major emitters and that is where we will be pushing," Mr Combet said. Page 1.

Rupert Murdoch yesterday announced the departure of News Ltd chairman and chief executive John Hartigan, part of a major overhaul of senior management at News Corp's local arm.

Mr Murdoch, chairman and chief executive of News Corp, will also become chairman of News Ltd, while the role of chief executive will go to the current head of pay television group Foxtel, Kim Williams. Page 1.

Nick Greiner, chairman of Infrastructure New South Wales and former premier of the state, yesterday said there was "absolutely, totally, no alternative" to privatising the state's electricity sector in full.

Mr Greiner's comments will increase pressure on the state Coalition government to undertake a sale of the assets, although the government promised prior to its election to retain electricity transmission and distribution networks in public ownership. Page 3.

Claims by Fortescue Metals Group chairman Andrew Forrest that the Federal Government's minerals resource rent tax (MRRT) will unfairly hit small miners were yesterday undermined by industry body the Minerals Council.

A submission by the council to a parliamentary committee reviewing the tax stated: "No provision of the tax discriminates against smaller emerging Australian miners, indeed certain features of the MRRT are designed to lower the overall burden of the tax on smaller miners." Page 3.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

The Transport Workers Union and Australian Council of Trade Unions will today discuss challenging Fair Work Australia's (FWA) ruling on the union's dispute with Qantas Airways in the Federal Court.

The FWA ruling prevents unions and Qantas management from taking industrial action. The Gillard government last night said it would fight any appeal against the FWA decision. Page 1.

The Federal Government has ordered a review of Defence Minister Stephen Smith's powers to block exports on international security grounds.

The Weapons of Mass Destruction (Prevention of Proliferation) Act allows the government to block exports of products such as scientific instruments and metal alloys to countries such as Iran and Pakistan.

The government is examining whether it should also be able to prevent investments in companies associated with nuclear weapons. Page 2.

Amanda Lampe, the former chief of staff to Prime Minister Julia Gillard, has been appointed head of government relations and corporate affairs at ASX Ltd , the company that operates the Australian Securities Exchange.

Ms Lampe will take up the new role later this month. The appointment was made by new ASX Ltd chief executive Elmer Funke Kupper, who took over from Robert Elstone in August. Page 3.

The Australian Energy Market Commission has been warned that growth in electric car uptake could pose risks to Australia's electricity grid.

Power network operators are concerned that electric vehicle owners are likely to plug in their vehicles for charging during peak demand times, which could force power companies to undertake costly upgrades to their networks and increase their prices. Page 3.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Orica yesterday had a second chemical leak in fourth months at its Kooragang Island plant in the New South Wales (NSW) city of Newcastle.

While a spokesperson for Fire and Rescue NSW said the amount of ammonia leaked was harmless, Greens MP Cate Faehrmann called for Orica's license to be revoked.

The mining explosives maker faces fines of up to A$2 million for the August leak, which it did not report to authorities until the next day. Page 1.

The results of the latest Westpac-Melbourne Institute Survey of Consumer Sentiment, released yesterday, revealed that consumer confidence rose 6 percent to its highest level since June.

The survey was conducted last week, one day after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut the official interest rate. However, UBS economist Alvin Pontoh said "the persistence of worries about family finances . suggest a good Christmas for retailers is not a done deal". Page 1.

The Government has paid A$23 million in compensation to some asylum seekers who were mandatorily detained, documents obtained through a Freedom of Information request revealed yesterday.

The news came as a group of 30 mental health bodies petitioned the government to increase psychiatric services for refugees in detention. Suicide Prevention Australia chairman Michael Dudley described the effects of prolonged detention as "obscene". Page 2.

Commercial Radio Australia yesterday called for Australian music quotas for contemporary music radio stations to be scrapped.

In a submission to the Government's media convergence review, the non-government radio station peak body said the quota was "unsustainable and inequitable" because the rules did not apply to internet radio stations.

The Australia Council for the Arts disagreed, saying the quota was crucial for local musicians' careers. Page 3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Advice given to Victorian hospital managers on locking out nurses in the event of a strike represented "the worst sort of industrial relations", Federal Workplace Relations Minister Chris Evans said yesterday.

The Victorian Hospitals Industrial Association, a healthcare employers body, recommended that managers keep tabs on recalcitrant staff and consider using strike-breakers. The Victorian government yesterday distanced itself from the document. Page 1.

The governor of Oruzgan, Mohammed Sherzad, has requested that Afghan President Hamid Karzai transfer him to another province due to fears about his safety, it was revealed yesterday.

Mr Sherzad is considered an important ally to the Australian Defence Force. Prime Minister Julia Gillard admitted that trust between Australian and local forces had been "corroded" after a series of attacks by Afghan trainees on their Australian mentors. Page 1.

A study prepared by former Reserve Bank of Australia board member Bob Gregory and former Victorian Treasury head Peter Sheehan has found that the mining boom's benefits have "peaked".

"The emphasis is shifting to large liquefied natural gas projects . and the high Australian dollar is reducing the competitiveness of Australian suppliers," the report found. The Victoria University study also advocated further interest rate cuts. Page 3.

-- The Australian Broadcasting Corporation's Paul Chadwick yesterday said more stringent media regulation could cause a "chilling effect".

Mr Chadwick, giving evidence to the Government's media inquiry, noted that some industry insiders were suspicious of the inquiry's motives given the background tension between the Gillard government and media group News Ltd.

Press Council chairman Julian Disney called for the media regulator to "be strengthened". Page 4.