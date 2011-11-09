SYDNEY Nov 10 Compiled for Reuters by Media
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Federal Climate Change Minister Greg Combet yesterday said
climate negotiations in Durban later this month will not provide
a major breakthrough, adding that Australia would not support a
new international agreement that did not provide an
"environmentally effective outcome".
"There has got to be ultimately some form of deal that
includes all the major emitters and that is where we will be
pushing," Mr Combet said. Page 1.
--
Rupert Murdoch yesterday announced the departure of News Ltd
chairman and chief executive John Hartigan, part of a major
overhaul of senior management at News Corp's local arm.
Mr Murdoch, chairman and chief executive of News Corp, will
also become chairman of News Ltd, while the role of chief
executive will go to the current head of pay television group
Foxtel, Kim Williams. Page 1.
--
Nick Greiner, chairman of Infrastructure New South Wales and
former premier of the state, yesterday said there was
"absolutely, totally, no alternative" to privatising the state's
electricity sector in full.
Mr Greiner's comments will increase pressure on the state
Coalition government to undertake a sale of the assets, although
the government promised prior to its election to retain
electricity transmission and distribution networks in public
ownership. Page 3.
--
Claims by Fortescue Metals Group chairman Andrew
Forrest that the Federal Government's minerals resource rent tax
(MRRT) will unfairly hit small miners were yesterday undermined
by industry body the Minerals Council.
A submission by the council to a parliamentary committee
reviewing the tax stated: "No provision of the tax discriminates
against smaller emerging Australian miners, indeed certain
features of the MRRT are designed to lower the overall burden of
the tax on smaller miners." Page 3.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
The Transport Workers Union and Australian Council of Trade
Unions will today discuss challenging Fair Work Australia's
(FWA) ruling on the union's dispute with Qantas Airways in the
Federal Court.
The FWA ruling prevents unions and Qantas management from
taking industrial action. The Gillard government last night
said it would fight any appeal against the FWA decision. Page
1.
--
The Federal Government has ordered a review of Defence
Minister Stephen Smith's powers to block exports on
international security grounds.
The Weapons of Mass Destruction (Prevention of
Proliferation) Act allows the government to block exports of
products such as scientific instruments and metal alloys to
countries such as Iran and Pakistan.
The government is examining whether it should also be able
to prevent investments in companies associated with nuclear
weapons. Page 2.
--
Amanda Lampe, the former chief of staff to Prime Minister
Julia Gillard, has been appointed head of government relations
and corporate affairs at ASX Ltd , the company that
operates the Australian Securities Exchange.
Ms Lampe will take up the new role later this month. The
appointment was made by new ASX Ltd chief executive Elmer Funke
Kupper, who took over from Robert Elstone in August. Page 3.
--
The Australian Energy Market Commission has been warned that
growth in electric car uptake could pose risks to Australia's
electricity grid.
Power network operators are concerned that electric vehicle
owners are likely to plug in their vehicles for charging during
peak demand times, which could force power companies to
undertake costly upgrades to their networks and increase their
prices. Page 3.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Orica yesterday had a second chemical leak in
fourth months at its Kooragang Island plant in the New South
Wales (NSW) city of Newcastle.
While a spokesperson for Fire and Rescue NSW said the amount
of ammonia leaked was harmless, Greens MP Cate Faehrmann called
for Orica's license to be revoked.
The mining explosives maker faces fines of up to A$2 million
for the August leak, which it did not report to authorities
until the next day. Page 1.
--
The results of the latest Westpac-Melbourne Institute Survey
of Consumer Sentiment, released yesterday, revealed that
consumer confidence rose 6 percent to its highest level since
June.
The survey was conducted last week, one day after the
Reserve Bank of Australia cut the official interest rate.
However, UBS economist Alvin Pontoh said "the persistence of
worries about family finances . suggest a good Christmas for
retailers is not a done deal". Page 1.
--
The Government has paid A$23 million in compensation to some
asylum seekers who were mandatorily detained, documents obtained
through a Freedom of Information request revealed yesterday.
The news came as a group of 30 mental health bodies
petitioned the government to increase psychiatric services for
refugees in detention. Suicide Prevention Australia chairman
Michael Dudley described the effects of prolonged detention as
"obscene". Page 2.
--
Commercial Radio Australia yesterday called for Australian
music quotas for contemporary music radio stations to be
scrapped.
In a submission to the Government's media convergence
review, the non-government radio station peak body said the
quota was "unsustainable and inequitable" because the rules did
not apply to internet radio stations.
The Australia Council for the Arts disagreed, saying the
quota was crucial for local musicians' careers. Page 3.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Advice given to Victorian hospital managers on locking out
nurses in the event of a strike represented "the worst sort of
industrial relations", Federal Workplace Relations Minister
Chris Evans said yesterday.
The Victorian Hospitals Industrial Association, a healthcare
employers body, recommended that managers keep tabs on
recalcitrant staff and consider using strike-breakers. The
Victorian government yesterday distanced itself from the
document. Page 1.
--
The governor of Oruzgan, Mohammed Sherzad, has requested
that Afghan President Hamid Karzai transfer him to another
province due to fears about his safety, it was revealed
yesterday.
Mr Sherzad is considered an important ally to the Australian
Defence Force. Prime Minister Julia Gillard admitted that trust
between Australian and local forces had been "corroded" after a
series of attacks by Afghan trainees on their Australian
mentors. Page 1.
--
A study prepared by former Reserve Bank of Australia board
member Bob Gregory and former Victorian Treasury head Peter
Sheehan has found that the mining boom's benefits have
"peaked".
"The emphasis is shifting to large liquefied natural gas
projects . and the high Australian dollar is reducing the
competitiveness of Australian suppliers," the report found. The
Victoria University study also advocated further interest rate
cuts. Page 3.
--
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation's Paul Chadwick
yesterday said more stringent media regulation could cause a
"chilling effect".
Mr Chadwick, giving evidence to the Government's media
inquiry, noted that some industry insiders were suspicious of
the inquiry's motives given the background tension between the
Gillard government and media group News Ltd.
Press Council chairman Julian Disney called for the media
regulator to "be strengthened". Page 4.
