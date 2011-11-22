Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
-- The Government's mining tax came under fire yesterday
from members of the Henry tax review panel that conceived it,
who argued there was insufficient consultation and the tax was
poorly designed. The Coalition premiers of New South Wales and
Western Australia vowed to increase state mining royalties
despite threats of goods and services tax revenue being
withheld. Professor John Freebairn described the tax as a
"dog's breakfast". Page 1.
-- Despite nurses winning the ability to write prescriptions
and access the Medicare rebate over one year ago, nurses have
written only a fraction of scripts issued since then. The
reform's slow progress has been put down to a lack of public
awareness and resistance from doctors. Australian Medical
Association president Steve Hambleton said yesterday that
"doctors and nurses work best together we can't afford any
fragmentation of healthcare". Page 1.
-- Job security guarantees sought by unions will be rejected
by the workplace umpire when the dispute comes to arbitration,
Qantas Airways chief executive Alan Joyce declared yesterday.
Mr Joyce said the airline was hoping to only take the "hot
issues" to the Fair Work Tribunal and continued to seek
agreements on a number of matters. The Licensed Aircraft
Engineers Union was the only union of three not to seek a
further 21 days of negotiations. Page 3.
-- The head of Australia's peak tourism body will tell the
Australian Institute of Company Directors today that promotional
budgets should be centralised. Tourism Australia chairman Geoff
Dixon will call for states to combine their A$500 million annual
marketing budgets. "To collectively sell Australia through
stronger singular joint federal and state government-backed
campaigns would be a more effective and efficient way of doing
our business," Mr Dixon will say. Page 3.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
-- The former chairman of timber company Gunns,
John Gay, will appear in court next month to face two
allegations of insider trading brought by the Australian
Securities and Investments Commission. Mr Gay sold A$3.1
million worth of shares in the company three months before Gunns
reported a 98 percent cut in earnings. Mr Gay will become the
most senior Australian executive to face insider trading
charges. Page 1.
-- A meeting of federal Liberal MPs in Canberra yesterday
saw Opposition Leader Tony Abbott criticised by party members,
as fears grow that the Gillard government's campaign portraying
Mr Abbott as overly negative is gaining traction with voters.
The latest Newspoll showed Prime Minister Julia Gillard had
overtaken Mr Abbott as preferred prime minister, although Mr
Abbott said the result was due to Ms Gillard "stalking world
leaders in search of photo opportunities". Page 2.
-- Melbourne barrister Nicola Gobbo, known for representing
gangland figures including Carl Williams and Tony Mokbel, pulled
out of plans to give evidence this month against former Victoria
Police detective Paul Dale after receiving death threats. Mr
Dale has been charged with giving false or misleading evidence
to the Australian Crime Commission regarding his relationship
with Mr Williams, who was murdered in prison earlier this year.
Page 3.
-- New South Wales Premier Barry O'Farrell yesterday
described the Federal Government as "a bunch of thieves" after
Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan warned the state government that
its decision to raise mining royalties would lead to the
commonwealth docking infrastructure funding to the state. The
Federal Government has agreed to compensate mining companies for
any increase in state royalties as part of a deal to secure
support for its minerals resource rent tax. Page 4.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
-- Archaeologist Sue Singleton has written to the Western
Australian government claiming that she altered a survey of
Aboriginal sacred sites because she feared that Fortescue Metals
Group would withhold payment. Ms Singleton's firm
conducted surveys on Yindjibarndi land, the location of the iron
ore company's Solomon Hub project. A Yindjibarndi delegation
will ask Federal Environment Minister Tony Burke to protect the
sites. Page 1.
-- Federal police yesterday confirmed they were
investigating News Ltd over allegations an executive
from the media group told former Nationals senator Bill O'Chee
he would be "taken care of" if he voted a certain way. Mr
O'Chee was on a Senate committee in 1998 considering digital
television legislation. He said it became "almost impossible"
to get coverage in News Ltd papers after he revealed he would
not cross the floor on the vote. Page 1.
-- The New South Wales (NSW) Police Association estimated
that 5000 uniformed police officers marched on Parliament House
yesterday to protest plans to cut the force's death and
disability scheme. The association reiterated threats to ignore
non-life threatening emergency calls if their cuts were not
scrapped. A spokesman for Police Minister Mike Gallagher said
the threat of industrial action, while "disappointing", would
not deter the government. Page 1.
-- The Labor Government yesterday made a submission to a
joint standing committee on electoral rules calling for an
increase in funding for federal political parties. Under
existing laws, federal parties receive A$2.30 per vote after
elections. The changes were not dismissed by either the Greens
or the Liberal Party, although the Liberals called for proposed
caps on 'third party' donations to apply equally to trade unions
and activist groups. Page 3.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
-- A business which counts former Victorian Labor MPs Neil
O'Keefe, Gavan O'Connor and Bob Sercombe as major shareholders
benefited from changes to laws made by the state Labor
government in its last few months in power. Sustainable Soil &
Farms is understood to have made A$7 million after it was
granted an exemption on the volume of water it was permitted to
sell. Former water minister Tim Holding said he was unaware
that the former MPs were investors in the company. Page 1.
-- A Federal Parliamentary inquiry yesterday heard that the
company that runs Australia's immigration detention centres was
fined a total of A$14.8 million in the last financial year.
Under the contract between the Department of Immigration and
SERCO, fines can be issued for security breaches, living
conditions and inadequate visitor access. Detention centres have
been the scenes recently of hunger strikes, fires, break-outs
and suicide attempts. Page 5.
-- Amendments to anti-slavery laws will be moved by the
Federal Government in response to an increase in reported cases
of forced marriages. The bill would create the new offences of
forced marriage, forced labour and harbouring a trafficking
victim. "It is vital that Australia has the most robust and
effective framework possible to respond to slavery and people
trafficking," Home Affairs Minister Brendan O'Connor said
yesterday. Page 6.
-- Employees should be allowed under Fair Work laws to
bargain on job security and should have expanded access to
arbitration, unions will argue at the Labor Party's national
conference next week. Australian Council of Trade Unions
president Ged Kearney yesterday said a "new pattern of
industrial militancy by employers had emerged" with the Qantas
Airways lock-out and the Victorian government's hard
line against nurses' unions. Page 7.