THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Public investment in roads infrastructure will fall from
A$16.1 billion in 2010-11 to A$12.5 billion in 2014-15, BIS
Shrapnel forecast yesterday. The decline highlighted the
growing divide between infrastructure development in mining and
non-mining sectors, said the economic forecaster's senior
infrastructure and mining manager, Adrian Hart. He added that
pressure on governments to tighten budgets would lead to a
decline in capital works spending. Page B3.
--
Qantas Airways will step up plans to establish a
premium carrier in Asia despite rising fuel prices and losses
stemming from an industrial dispute, chief executive Alan Joyce
said yesterday. "Nothing has changed about our preparedness to
turn around our international business we have to accelerate,"
Mr Joyce said. He added that the airline is in ongoing
discussions with Malaysia Airlines about establishing a "deeper
alliance". Page B3.
--
Woodside Petroleum may postpone an investment
decision on the Browse liquefied natural gas project off Western
Australia "materially beyond" the third quarter of 2012,
according to a report by Gordon Ramsay and Cameron Hardie from
financial services group UBS AG. The Perth-based oil and gas
producer has struggled to secure funding for its stake in the
Browse and Sunrise projects, leading UBS to cut its rating from
"buy" to "neutral". Page B4.
--
Count Financial's final annual general meeting as a
listed entity ended after just seven minutes yesterday. The
financial planning business was sold to Commonwealth Bank of
Australia for A$373 million. "I'm 65 and if it wasn't
for the [Future of Financial Advice reforms] and the impending
economic uncertainty and perhaps another global financial
crisis, then we might not have been interested," founder Barry
Lambert said. Page B8.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions, Chris
Craigie, says the number of people-smuggling trials is expected
to double over the next two to three years. The increase is
based on the number of accused people-smugglers already in
custody before the collapse of the offshore asylum-seekers
processing regime. The Australian Federal Police brought
people-smuggling charges against 330 people in the year to
July. Page 1.
--
Murray-Darling Basin Authority chairman Craig Knowles
yesterday released a draft plan that would increase
environmental flows to the basin system by 2750 gigalitres by
2019. However, the plan was immediately criticised by both
conservationists and irrigators. The Greens warned that unless
environmental outcomes are improved, they will oppose the plan
in Federal Parliament. Page 1.
--
Queensland parliament is today expected to pass a bill
allowing same-sex couples in the state to form civil unions.
The legislation was introduced by deputy premier Andrew Fraser
as a private member's bill last month. Three of Labor's 51 MPs
are expected to vote against the legislation, while the Liberal
National Party will oppose the bill as a bloc despite the
personal support of some members including leader Campbell
Newman. Page 2.
--
The Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) will today
release a paper on its campaign to improve job and income
security for workers. Assistant secretary Tim Lyons said one
option could be a test case before Fair Work Australia in a bid
to force employers to offer permanent employment to groups of
casual workers. ACTU president Ged Kearney said, "We are aware
there are a range of views on this issue, and the inquiry wants
to hear from as diverse a representation of the Australian
community and economy as possible". Page 4.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Electronic faults yesterday forced Railcorp to pull two of
the brand new Waratah carriages off the New South Wales rail
network. One insider said the glitches arose when one of the
new trains, which were delivered 18 months late by the
public-private venture Reliance Rail, received more electricity
than it was capable of managing. "When a new train is
introduced onto the network, there will inevitably be minor
faults during operations," a spokeswoman for Railcorp said.
Page 1.
--
The Federal Government is expected to support the
introduction of traffic light labels giving a simple
interpretation of the amount of sugar, salt and fat in food
despite intense opposition from the food industry. Consumers
and health groups such as the Australian Medical Association,
Choice and the Public Health Association, are long-term
advocates of the labels, although the food industry has warned
that the system could incorrectly label some products. Page 1.
--
A New South Wales Supreme Court jury yesterday ruled that a
university student was guilty of murdering Mohd Shah Saemin, a
43-year-old staffer in the Malaysian consulate, in a bid to
protect his family's honour. Mr Saemin had begun a romantic
relationship with the student's mother, Nita Iskandar, who also
worked at the consulate. The jury will continue deliberating
today. Page 3.
--
The Australian Communications and Media Authority yesterday
warned that Australia's high demand for mobile services could
lead to an exhaustion of the remaining 04 numbers by 2017. The
04 range has a maximum of 100 million available numbers, with
the authority's regulatory framework manager, Dominic Byrne,
saying 50 million numbers had been allocated by 2011. Another
mobile range such as 05, 06 or 09 could be introduced to
alleviate the shortage. Page 3.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
has forecast the Australian economy to grow by 4 percent next
year while Europe is expected to slide into a recession. The
news comes as Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan prepares to publish
an update on the federal budget today, which is expected to
reveal a A$30 billion-plus deficit for 2011-12. Page 1.
--
Victorian Education Minister Martin Dixon yesterday said he
has requested the state's Curriculum and Assessment Authority to
look at ways to implement the alternative qualification, ahead
of plans by the Federal Government to introduce an Australian
Baccalaureate from 2015. "I'm not going to sit around waiting
for the federal government they can catch up to us once
again," Mr Dixon said. Page 1.
--
Victoria Police are investigating whether yesterday's
shooting of a senior motorcycle gang member was a retaliation
for the assault of a man associated with links to former
underworld figure Carl Williams. The 37-year-old victim is
currently in a serious but stable condition in Royal Melbourne
Hospital after being shot up to six times outside a gym in
Melbourne. "We are still trying to work out the connection
between the victim and the gym," Acting Superintendent Stephen
Mutton said. Page 1.
--
A new study published yesterday has revealed that investing
in sustainable appliances and other green housing measures could
save home owners hundreds of thousands of dollars over the life
of a 25-year mortgage. Funded by government agency
Sustainability Victoria, the analysis of the A$100 million Cape
Paterson eco-village found that a carbon-neutral approach could
save A$120,000 in mortgage payments compared with a new six-star
home, while more than A$200,000 could be saved on water and
energy bills over 25 years. Page 2.
--