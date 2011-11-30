Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Metcash has won a significant victory in its battle to acquire Franklins supermarkets after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) yesterday lost an appeal.

In a unanimous decision the Federal Court ruled that a higher standard of proof was required to block the merger, a significant setback for the regulator that could affect its power to block other mergers including that of Foxtel and Austar.

The ACCC may appeal the decision or lobby the government to change the law. Page 1.

--

The Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM) is reported to be making use of the fall in bond yields and international demand for Australian government bonds to raise debt.

Current market conditions mean the AOFM can raise significantly more debt than is apparent from the face value of the bonds, allowing the Federal Government to avoid breaching a A$250 billion borrowing cap set by parliament, which relies on the face value of the debt. Page 1.

--

Westpac Banking Corporation chairman Ted Evans yesterday said the Gillard government's Fair Work laws have "stepped back too far from where we had advanced", leaving Australia with a broken industrial relations system.

Mr Evans said the Fair Work Act had stifled the ability of small business to hire and fire staff, and he was concerned about the minority government's ability to "address the need for better productivity growth". Page 1.

--

With Australian housing sales languishing at 13 percent below the five-year average and 26 percent more listings on the market than a year ago, capital city prices have fallen another 1.4 percent in the three months to October, according to RP Data.

Brisbane and Melbourne saw greater falls than Sydney and Canberra. With more than 300,000 homes on the market nationally, commentators are divided on whether the recent interest rate cut will boost sales. Page 3.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

The Productivity Commission will today release its report on the Federal Government's reforms to the childcare sector.

"Commission modelling suggests that, under current cost-sharing arrangements, out-of-pocket fees for long-daycare services could be more than 15 percent higher than they would have been without the reforms," according to the report.

The commission found the reforms will require an extra 15,000 childcare workers. Page 1.

--

A Senate inquiry into the coal-seam gas (CSG) industry has called for the suspension of CSG developments in parts of Queensland and New South Wales due to fears of contaminating the Great Artesian Basin underground water supply.

The inquiry found that the CSG industry is "a relatively short-term prospect" with a life of around 50 years, and warned that the future of agriculture and the environment should not be undermined by CSG. Page 1.

--

Former property developer and accused murderer Ron Medich yesterday told the New South Wales Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) he had helped organise a prostitute for former state energy minister Ian Macdonald.

ICAC investigators say Mr Macdonald was offered the prostitute by Mr Medich and an associate for organising a meeting with senior executives from state-government owned electricity retailer Country Energy. Page 2.

-- The High Court yesterday ruled that Australian common law does not provide husbands and wives a legal privilege against giving incriminating evidence against each other.

The Australian Crime Commission had challenged a ruling by the Federal Court that found Louise Stoddart could claim privilege against giving evidence that would incriminate her husband.

The ruling is expected to have little practical impact, as laws already include numerous statutory exceptions to spousal privilege. Page 3.

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

This weekend's Labor Party national conference will hear a proposal from Immigration Minister Chris Bowen to dramatically increase Australia's refugee intake.

Mr Bowen hopes the move will soften opposition from the party's Left faction to the Malaysian people-swap deal, which has been struck down in court and would currently be defeated if reintroduced to Parliament.

He said only an explicit deterrent would stop arrivals by boat. Page 1.

--

Allegations of multimillion-dollar bribes by subsidiaries of the Reserve Bank of Australia to obtain overseas banknote printing contracts have widened to include Austrade.

Documents from the government trade agency show it had worked closely with a senior Vietnamese official accused of bribery by Australian Federal Police, and had dealings with an arms dealer who had a history of corrupt deals with Saddam Hussein.

Austrade said it faced no allegations of impropriety and had co-operated with the bribery investigation. Page 1 .

--

A divorced gynaecologist was defrauded of over A$3 million by a scam dating agency after becoming infatuated with a woman introduced by Hearts United, based in Queensland.

The woman, Lily Bolivique, disappeared soon after their meeting and agency principle Paul Mladenis set out on a fake mission to track her down, tapping his client for expenses. The court ordered that most of the money be repaid to the doctor's bankruptcy trustee. Page 1.

--

The New South Wales Crime Commission faces sweeping reforms after a Special Commission of Inquiry found it may have acted unlawfully in making secret deals with criminals in return for millions of dollars from the proceeds of crime.

There were suggestions some criminals had "bought freedom," said Supreme Court justice David Patten yesterday on the report's release. Page 2.

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Two Perth accountants have been fined A$5,000 each for breaching professional standards in a report commissioned by the federal Coalition on costings for its 2010 election policies.

Shadow treasurer Joe Hockey at the time insisted that the report was audited despite an agreement with the accountants that the work would be primarily "not of an audit nature". The report included errors such as double counting. Page 1.

--

The two top officials from Victoria's Office of Police Integrity (OPI) yesterday resigned several months before the state's new Independent Anti-corruption Commission is launched.

OPI director Michael Strong's resignation comes after media reports there would be no role for him in the new agency. The OPI has run controversial inquiries in recent years and is itself under investigation by the state Ombudsman. Page 1.

--

Communications Minister Stephen Conroy said he will argue against uranium sales to India at this weekend's Labor Party national conference, breaking with his majority Right faction and Prime Minister Julia Gillard.

Leading the push for change is Resources Minister Martin Ferguson even though his Left faction opposes the sales. India is not a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Page 2.

--

Two men died on Tuesday after setting out on a fishing trip in motorised kayaks in Victoria's Phillip Bay.

The men were wearing life jackets but were not experienced with their kayaks according to police, who will investigate the deaths. Bad weather blew up during the trip and the men's bodies were found some distance apart along the coast. Page 3.