THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Metcash has won a significant victory in its battle
to acquire Franklins supermarkets after the Australian
Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) yesterday lost an
appeal.
In a unanimous decision the Federal Court ruled that a
higher standard of proof was required to block the merger, a
significant setback for the regulator that could affect its
power to block other mergers including that of Foxtel and
Austar.
The ACCC may appeal the decision or lobby the government to
change the law. Page 1.
--
The Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM) is
reported to be making use of the fall in bond yields and
international demand for Australian government bonds to raise
debt.
Current market conditions mean the AOFM can raise
significantly more debt than is apparent from the face value of
the bonds, allowing the Federal Government to avoid breaching a
A$250 billion borrowing cap set by parliament, which relies on
the face value of the debt. Page 1.
--
Westpac Banking Corporation chairman Ted Evans
yesterday said the Gillard government's Fair Work laws have
"stepped back too far from where we had advanced", leaving
Australia with a broken industrial relations system.
Mr Evans said the Fair Work Act had stifled the ability of
small business to hire and fire staff, and he was concerned
about the minority government's ability to "address the need for
better productivity growth". Page 1.
--
With Australian housing sales languishing at 13 percent
below the five-year average and 26 percent more listings on the
market than a year ago, capital city prices have fallen another
1.4 percent in the three months to October, according to RP
Data.
Brisbane and Melbourne saw greater falls than Sydney and
Canberra. With more than 300,000 homes on the market
nationally, commentators are divided on whether the recent
interest rate cut will boost sales. Page 3.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
The Productivity Commission will today release its report on
the Federal Government's reforms to the childcare sector.
"Commission modelling suggests that, under current
cost-sharing arrangements, out-of-pocket fees for long-daycare
services could be more than 15 percent higher than they would
have been without the reforms," according to the report.
The commission found the reforms will require an extra
15,000 childcare workers. Page 1.
--
A Senate inquiry into the coal-seam gas (CSG) industry has
called for the suspension of CSG developments in parts of
Queensland and New South Wales due to fears of contaminating the
Great Artesian Basin underground water supply.
The inquiry found that the CSG industry is "a relatively
short-term prospect" with a life of around 50 years, and warned
that the future of agriculture and the environment should not be
undermined by CSG. Page 1.
--
Former property developer and accused murderer Ron Medich
yesterday told the New South Wales Independent Commission
Against Corruption (ICAC) he had helped organise a prostitute
for former state energy minister Ian Macdonald.
ICAC investigators say Mr Macdonald was offered the
prostitute by Mr Medich and an associate for organising a
meeting with senior executives from state-government owned
electricity retailer Country Energy. Page 2.
--
The High Court yesterday ruled that Australian common law does
not provide husbands and wives a legal privilege against giving
incriminating evidence against each other.
The Australian Crime Commission had challenged a ruling by
the Federal Court that found Louise Stoddart could claim
privilege against giving evidence that would incriminate her
husband.
The ruling is expected to have little practical impact, as
laws already include numerous statutory exceptions to spousal
privilege. Page 3.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
This weekend's Labor Party national conference will hear a
proposal from Immigration Minister Chris Bowen to dramatically
increase Australia's refugee intake.
Mr Bowen hopes the move will soften opposition from the
party's Left faction to the Malaysian people-swap deal, which
has been struck down in court and would currently be defeated if
reintroduced to Parliament.
He said only an explicit deterrent would stop arrivals by
boat. Page 1.
--
Allegations of multimillion-dollar bribes by subsidiaries of
the Reserve Bank of Australia to obtain overseas banknote
printing contracts have widened to include Austrade.
Documents from the government trade agency show it had
worked closely with a senior Vietnamese official accused of
bribery by Australian Federal Police, and had dealings with an
arms dealer who had a history of corrupt deals with Saddam
Hussein.
Austrade said it faced no allegations of impropriety and had
co-operated with the bribery investigation. Page 1 .
--
A divorced gynaecologist was defrauded of over A$3 million
by a scam dating agency after becoming infatuated with a woman
introduced by Hearts United, based in Queensland.
The woman, Lily Bolivique, disappeared soon after their
meeting and agency principle Paul Mladenis set out on a fake
mission to track her down, tapping his client for expenses. The
court ordered that most of the money be repaid to the doctor's
bankruptcy trustee. Page 1.
--
The New South Wales Crime Commission faces sweeping reforms
after a Special Commission of Inquiry found it may have acted
unlawfully in making secret deals with criminals in return for
millions of dollars from the proceeds of crime.
There were suggestions some criminals had "bought freedom,"
said Supreme Court justice David Patten yesterday on the
report's release. Page 2.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Two Perth accountants have been fined A$5,000 each for
breaching professional standards in a report commissioned by the
federal Coalition on costings for its 2010 election policies.
Shadow treasurer Joe Hockey at the time insisted that the
report was audited despite an agreement with the accountants
that the work would be primarily "not of an audit nature". The
report included errors such as double counting. Page 1.
--
The two top officials from Victoria's Office of Police
Integrity (OPI) yesterday resigned several months before the
state's new Independent Anti-corruption Commission is launched.
OPI director Michael Strong's resignation comes after media
reports there would be no role for him in the new agency. The
OPI has run controversial inquiries in recent years and is
itself under investigation by the state Ombudsman. Page 1.
--
Communications Minister Stephen Conroy said he will argue
against uranium sales to India at this weekend's Labor Party
national conference, breaking with his majority Right faction
and Prime Minister Julia Gillard.
Leading the push for change is Resources Minister Martin
Ferguson even though his Left faction opposes the sales. India
is not a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
Page 2.
--
Two men died on Tuesday after setting out on a fishing trip
in motorised kayaks in Victoria's Phillip Bay.
The men were wearing life jackets but were not experienced
with their kayaks according to police, who will investigate the
deaths. Bad weather blew up during the trip and the men's
bodies were found some distance apart along the coast. Page 3.
--