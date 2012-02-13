Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Tony Shepherd, chairman of Transfield and president of the
Business Council of Australia (BCA), yesterday said at a
roundtable hosted by the BCA that the country was evolving into
a "high-cost, low productivity nation".
The forum was attended by several key business leaders,
including Stockland's Matthew Quinn and Westpac Banking
Corporation's Gail Kelly.
"You can't go on describing businesses as you know, 'the
greedy guys', 'the bad guys' and so on," Graham Bradley,
vice-president of the council, said. Page 1.
Cameron Clyne, chief executive of National Australia Bank
(NAB), was urged by some of the lender's largest
shareholders to raise interest rates more than other banks
before increasing business and home lending rates.
Mr Clyne met with institutional investors last week, who
questioned whether the bank's profit margins on home loans were
being sacrificed by NAB's discount strategy. Page 1.
The Australian Federal Police is conducting an investigation
into Leighton Holdings after discovering potentially
corrupt transactions made by the contractor's Leighton Offshore
subsidiary in Iraq.
Hamish Tyrwhitt, chief executive of Leighton, yesterday said
the inquiry would not have a "material" impact on profits.
"I'd be incredibly shocked if there was any substance behind
this we haven't done any investigation ourselves," the chief
executive said. Page 1.
Prime Minister Julia Gillard yesterday rejected concerns
about the impact of the carbon tax on the aluminium industry,
saying that the Government would "work with Alcoa and with the
aluminium industry to ensure that it does have a future in this
country".
The remark came after the Federal Opposition attacked Labor
in Parliament with the publication of modelling from Treasury,
which found that the local aluminium sector would contract by as
much as 50 percent under global carbon pricing while the economy
adjusted. Page 3.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
General Motors Holden yesterday agreed to award its staff
with a "guaranteed" 18.3 percent pay rise over the next three
years, with some employees' salaries increasing by as much as
22.3 percent.
The increase comes as the car manufacturer lobbies the
Federal Government for taxpayer assistance.
"In the automotive industry it represents the best deal yet
to be negotiated and is highly recommended to members," John
Camilo and Ian Jones, leaders of the Australian Manufacturing
Workers Union, said in a letter yesterday. Page 1.
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation's Four Corners
program, which aired last night, has claimed that Julia
Gillard's office prepared a speech accepting the prime
ministership a fortnight before Kevin Rudd was ousted as leader.
The Prime Minister's office yesterday published a transcript
of the Four Corners interview, saying Ms Gillard had been
selectively quoted. Page 1.
Phil Chronican, chief executive of Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group (ANZ), yesterday said the timing of the
lender's decision to slash 1000 jobs was partially affected by
ANZ's failure to increase mortgage rates earlier.
"The decision might have had less urgency around it had we
moved our rates more quickly," Mr Chronican said. National
Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia
increased their standard variable rates recently. Page
1.
The Coalition has gained further ground against the Federal
Government, with the latest survey from researchers Newspoll
showing a 1 percent jump in favour of the opposition.
The Coalition also holds a 55 percent to 45 percent lead
over Labor in the two-party preferred vote, while also
maintaining a 46 percent to 32 percent lead in the primary vote
over the government. Page 1.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
New South Wales Treasurer Mike Baird yesterday warned that
the state's economy will suffer in 2012 amidst substantial job
cuts in the financial sector.
"The pressures felt from the global financial crisis and
associated deleveraging will likely see a period of contraction
in the financial services sector and job shedding," Mr Baird
said in his monthly "Economic Update". Page 1.
A report into Sydney Ferries published yesterday has
suggested that the annual cost of operating ferries could be
reduced by 24 percent, with changes to services and routes.
The report, along with a second published yesterday by the
tribunal, will form the basis of a review into fares due out
later this year.
Graeme Taylor, spokesman on ferries for the Action for
Public Transport consumer advocacy group, said "whoever wrote
these reports didn't step away from their desks". Page 1.
Supporters of a proposal by Infrastructure Partnerships
Australia to privatise the CountryLink regional train service,
as well as the Illawarra and Eastern Suburbs line of the state's
rail network, have been unable to identify any case where
selling off the network has been wildly successful, observers
say.
Alex Claassens, state secretary of the Rail, Tram and Bus
Union, yesterday said anyone who supports the sale of the rail
system to private operators should be placed in "quiet
carriages". Page 2.
Belinda O'Dea, a passenger from Woy Woy in New South Wales,
yesterday said she had been looking forward to the introduction
of "quiet carriages" on the state's rail network.
The system encourages travellers to remind each other to
stay quiet in the designated cars, although the absence of signs
in the carriages meant some passengers were unaware of the
trial.
RailCorp, operators of the network, said they want the
capacity to switch carriages around, with announcements and
flyers used to inform passengers about the trial instead. Page
2.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics has
revealed that more than 50,000 home owners refinanced A$12.6
billion of loans in the three months to December in an attempt
to secure better terms.
Analysts say competition towards the end of last year was
driven by Australia's major lenders, which offered large
discounts to home owners to lure customers from their rivals in
a stagnant market. Page 1.
Rex's Theatre in Charlton, Victoria, is on the verge of
re-opening its doors a year after floods left the art deco
cinema with a damage bill worth hundreds of thousands of
dollars.
"It will be better than what it was like because the carpet
had had it anyway. We're going to be a full digital screen,
with the option of putting film on it," David Pollard, a
projectionist at the theatre, said.
Mr Pollard added that the cinema would also have the same
projection equipment "as what you would get in a multiplex in
Melbourne or Mildura". Page 1.
More Australians are starting to hire private investigators
to conduct background checks on partners they meet on the
internet.
"There's a whole list of reasons why people use our service
often they just want to find out that everything this person
is saying about themselves is true," Julia Robson, founder of
the DateScreen investigative service, said.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission yesterday
said more than A$21 million was scammed out of Australians
through online dating websites in 2011. Page 3.
