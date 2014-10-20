Oct 20 DiGi

* DiGi Q3 adjusted EBITDA NOK 1.56 billion vs NOK 1.42 billion year ago

* DiGi Q3 operating profit NOK 1.30 bln vs NOK 1.01 bln

* The total number of subscriptions increased by 442,000 to 11.345 million in Q3.

* Telenor asa says digi outlook for 2014 maintained

* In 2014, DiGi aims to deliver 4-6 percent revenue growth and an EBITDA margin sustained at 2013 level.

* Capex in 2014 is expected to be up to MYR 900 million.