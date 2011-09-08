KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 Malaysia's third largest mobile operator DiGi.Com on Thursday proposed a stock split that would see each existing DiGi share divided into 10 new shares, it said in a filing to the stock exchange.

The telco said it was proposing the share split in order to adjust the market price of its shares to increase liquidity and so that they be "more affordable to a wider reach of investors."

The company also said in a separate filing that it will receive a 509 million ringgit ($170.6 million) capital distribtuion payment from its wholly-owned subsidiary DigiTel in the form of redeemable preference shares.

DiGi said it would distribute the excess proceeds from the capital plan to its shareholders, although it did not provide a specific date.

The company's shares had last traded at 31.12 ringgit per share before they were suspended on Wednesday evening. According to Reuters data, DiGi's shares had risen 26.5 percent year-to-date compared to a fall of 3.57 percent in the broader market . ($1 = 2.983 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)