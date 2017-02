KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 Malaysia's third largest mobile operator DiGi.Com said on Wednesday it will suspend trading in its shares from Thursday pending an announcement.

It did not elaborate. DiGi's shares finished down 0.06 percent at 31.12 ringgit ($10.441), compared with a 0.7 percent rise in the broader market .

($1 = 2.980 Malaysian Ringgit)