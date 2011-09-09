KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 Shares of Malaysia's
third-largest mobile operator Digi.Com opened 7.5
percent higher on Friday after the resumption of trading
following the announcement of a 1-for-10 share split.
The telco said on Thursday that it was proposing the share
split in order to adjust the market price of its shares to
increase liquidity and so that they be "more affordable to a
wider reach of investors."
The company said in a separate filing that it will receive a
509 million ringgit ($170.1 million) capital distribution
payment from its wholly-owned subsidiary, DigiTel, in the form
of redeemable preference shares.
The company's shares, which resumed trading on Friday after
being suspended since Wednesday, were at 33.50 ringgit at 0106
GMT.
($1 = 2.992 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Razak Ahmad; Editing by Matt Driskill)