KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 Shares of Malaysia's third-largest mobile operator Digi.Com opened 7.5 percent higher on Friday after the resumption of trading following the announcement of a 1-for-10 share split.

The telco said on Thursday that it was proposing the share split in order to adjust the market price of its shares to increase liquidity and so that they be "more affordable to a wider reach of investors."

The company said in a separate filing that it will receive a 509 million ringgit ($170.1 million) capital distribution payment from its wholly-owned subsidiary, DigiTel, in the form of redeemable preference shares.

The company's shares, which resumed trading on Friday after being suspended since Wednesday, were at 33.50 ringgit at 0106 GMT.

($1 = 2.992 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Razak Ahmad; Editing by Matt Driskill)