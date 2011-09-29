* Cuts 170 jobs in Finland, mostly in mobile business

* To eliminate up to 80 more jobs

* In total cutting 22 pct of Finnish staff (Adds details, quote)

HELSINKI, Sept 29 - Digia Oyj , a supplier to struggling cellphone maker Nokia , said on Thursday it had agreed to cut 170 jobs in its Finnish operations, and could cut up to 80 more as it revamped its business.

Most of the job cuts would come from its mobile business unit, the company said.

" The substantial decline in demand of the product creation services that started during the first quarter of 2011, and the resulting fundamental change in the mobile market has permanently changed the operational environment," Digia said.

Nokia has used Digia as an external product design house. (Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)