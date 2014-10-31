Oct 31 Digia Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 21.7 million euros versus 21.4 million euros

* Q3 operating profit 0.9 million euros versus 1.0 million euros

* Sees demand to remain good in all domestic business areas, but anticipates a slight year-on-year decline in net sales in final quarter

* Expects to see at least moderate profitability in its domestic business

* Says expects it market in Finland to remain at roughly previous year's level in 2014

* Says net sales of qt business are expected to grow in final quarter, resulting in a year-on-year improvement in full-year net sales

* Says anticipates operating profit to be close to zero in final quarter and to remain in red for full year