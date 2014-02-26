JOHANNESBURG Feb 26 Digicore Holdings Ltd : * EBITDA R67,2 million increased 16 pct for six months ended 31 December 2013 * EPS and HEPS 8,2 cents increased 42 pct for six months ended 31 December 2013 * Profit before tax R22,1 million increased 55 pct for six months ended 31 December 2013 * Says repaid R34 million in loans and bank overdraft facilities plus R3.7 million to our exiting black economic empowerment partners * Revenue rose by R14 million (3pct) for six months ended 31 December 2013 * Our future sales model should be more balanced given the external funding now in place * No interim dividend will be declared and paid to the shareholders