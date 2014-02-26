Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JOHANNESBURG Feb 26 Digicore Holdings Ltd : * EBITDA R67,2 million increased 16 pct for six months ended 31 December 2013 * EPS and HEPS 8,2 cents increased 42 pct for six months ended 31 December 2013 * Profit before tax R22,1 million increased 55 pct for six months ended 31 December 2013 * Says repaid R34 million in loans and bank overdraft facilities plus R3.7 million to our exiting black economic empowerment partners * Revenue rose by R14 million (3pct) for six months ended 31 December 2013 * Our future sales model should be more balanced given the external funding now in place * No interim dividend will be declared and paid to the shareholders
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)