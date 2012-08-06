HELSINKI Aug 6 Australia's Colonial First State
asset manager has agreed to buy Digita, Finnish arm of private
equity backed French broadcasting group TDF, the companies said
on Monday.
The companies did not disclose the value of the deal, which
sources told Reuters earlier could have valued the Finnish
terrestial TV network operator at up to 400 million euros ($494
million).
TDF, backed by buyout groups TPG, AXA Private
Equity and Charterhouse, operates more than 11,000
radio and television transmitters across Europe, offering
broadcasting services to customers such as Kabel Deutschland
, BT BroadCast and T-Systems.
The decision to offload Digita is part of TDF's strategy to
focus on core markets of France and Germany and was first
considered by the French company late 2011 when it was preparing
the ground for a stock market listing.
Digita's revenue only accounts for 6 percent of TDF's total
turnover, compared with 55 percent for its French operations and
29 percent for Germany.
Digita is Finland's national terrestrial television network
operator and provides digital television services for the likes
of national public broadcaster YLE. Finnish telecom operator DNA
is its smaller rival.
After the deal goes through, pending Finnish government
approval, Digita will be part of Colonial First State's European
infrastructure fund.
The fund has been eyeing European utilities to take
advantage of volatile share markets and low global interest
rates.
($1=0.8104 euros)
(Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Additional reporting by Simon Meads;
Editing by Mike Nesbit)