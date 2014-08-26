(Adds data on securities lending, Image Sensing Systems, Vicon
Industries)
By Akane Otani
Aug 26 A surge in interest in makers of security
cameras drove shares of such companies higher on Tuesday, with
heavy volume in particular seen in Digital Ally Inc,
which makes wearable cameras.
Digital Ally, which produces cameras compact enough to be
pinned to shirts, belts or eyeglasses, has reported heightened
demand for its product since Aug. 9, when a white police officer
shot and killed an unarmed black teen in Ferguson, Missouri,
triggering weeks of protests.
Interest in surveillance technology also drove investors to
put money in Image Sensing Systems, a company that
produces software and cameras for law enforcement agencies and
traffic monitors. The stock leapt 50.8 percent to $3.59, making
it the Nasdaq's biggest percentage gainer.
Both companies have seen greater-than-usual volume as well.
Nearly 10 million shares of Digital Ally changed hands on
Tuesday, while Image Sensing Systems has seen 1.9 million shares
traded, the first time in its history it has seen a daily trade
of more than a million shares.
Vicon Industries, which also designs and makes video
security and surveillance systems, was active as well. Shares
rose 40 percent to $4.29 a share on 2.7 million shares traded,
far surpassing the company's 50-day average volume of 16,571
shares.
Digital Ally shares have more than doubled in value since
they closed at $7.08 last Tuesday. Between August 2009 and June
2014, the stock's average daily volume was only about 13,000
shares.
An increasing number of traders believe the stock can't
maintain this momentum. The number of Digital Ally shares being
borrowed for short bets has tripled over the last few days to
about 1 million, said Timothy Smith, executive vice president of
SunGard's Astec Analytics in New York.
The cost of borrowing securities are currently in the 100
percent range, which means it would cost the full value of the
shares per year in order to maintain such a short bet.
More than 147,000 people have signed a White House petition
calling for legislation that would require state, county and
local police to wear cameras on the job.
