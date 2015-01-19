Jan 19Digital Bros SpA :

* Reported on Friday that, via its unit 505 Games, it has acquired rights to intellectual property for 'Brothers: A tale of two sons', a video game published in 2013

* The game has been edited for PC, Xbox 360 and PS3

* The rights have been acquired from Starbreeze, for a total consideration of $500,000

