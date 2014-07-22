July 22 Digital China Information Service Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire information technology firm Zhongnong Xinda for 710 million yuan ($114.47 million) via cash and share issue

* Says to raise up to 236.7 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on July 23

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1n969GX; bit.ly/1mzf5QY

(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)