Oct 23 E-commerce services provider Digital
River Inc said on Thursday it entered into an agreement
to be acquired by an investor group led by Siris Capital Group
LLC for about $840 million.
The deal, valued at $26 per share in cash, is at a premium
of almost 50 percent of Digital River's Thursday's closing
price.
The agreement, approved by the board of Minnesota-based
Digital River, includes a 45-day "go-shop" period during which
the company can solicit alternative proposals, Digital River
said on Thursday.
Siris will finance the deal with a combination of equity and
debt, for which it has secured financing.
The companies expect the deal to close in the first quarter
of 2015.
Morgan Stanley & Co LLC acted as financial adviser to
Digital River, while Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc, Union Square
Advisors LLC and Evercore Partners Inc are financial advisers to
Siris.
(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Peter
Cooney)