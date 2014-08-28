Aug 28 Digital Ally Inc, a maker of wearable cameras, said it received an order of more than $1.1 million from the Michigan police force.

The company's shares rose 10 percent to $12.65 in premarket trading on Thursday.

Interest in makers of security cameras has surged as pressure mounts on the police for a transparent investigation into the Aug. 9 shooting of 18-year-old by a policeman in Ferguson, Missouri.

Digital Ally, which produces cameras compact enough to be pinned to shirts, belts or eyeglasses, has reported heightened demand for its product since the shooting. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)