By Ronald Grover
| Sept 11
Sept 11 Digital Domain Media's filing
for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday is the latest twist in a
Hollywood saga that started when James Cameron launched the
special effects powerhouse for his film "Titanic" and ended with
its outgoing chief executive firing off a letter that called the
board's decision-making "not only unwise but without
compassion."
The company, which created special effects for this
summer's blockbuster "The Avengers" and the
"Transformers" movies filed for Chapter 11 with $14 million in
debt but $50.7 million in losses through June 30 after a
two-year spree in which it agreed to finance a Hollywood film,
open an animation studio, help run studios in Abu Dhabi and
China, and to create a college in Florida to award four-year
animation degrees.
"Special effects is a low-margin investment so they tried to
leverage their expertise," said Tony Wible, an analyst with
Janney. "The problem is that the investments were costing more
than they were able to bring in."
Wible dropped coverage of the company on Sept. 7, saying the
company's new investments "have impaired profitability and have
triggered a liquidity crisis."
Some of the investments put the company's board at odds with
Chief Executive John Textor, a tech company investor and
one-time chairman of an online baby products company, who led a
buyer group in 2006 that included former football star Dan
Marino and Hollywood director Michael Bay. Textor owns 23.9
percent of the company, according to his latest filing.
On Aug. 22, the board created a special committee and
brought in turnaround expert Michael Katzenstein, who reports to
the committee. Textor quit, saying in a filing that he would
"likely engage legal and financial advisors" and could put
together a group to buy the part of the company he didn't
already own.
The breaking point was the company's plan to close down its
animation studio for which the state of Florida and the city of
Port St. Lucie had provided $135 million in tax credits, grants
and funds from a $30.7 million city bond offering. Digital
Domain laid off more than 200 people.
Textor, who had negotiated the deal and promised to bring
new jobs to south Florida, quit and sent a blistering letter to
the board, saying "the people of Florida welcomed us with open
arms and we certainly owe them greater consideration."
"I think the outcome was not only unwise, but also without
compassion," he added in his resignation letter. "It is never a
bad time to reverse a bad decision."
A lawyer for Textor would not comment.
Textor hasn't said if he intends to make an offer, said
Katzenstein, Digital Domain's chief restructuring officer. The
company said it will sell most of the company's assets to
Starlight Capital Partners for $15 million and that Hudson Bay
Master Fund would provide $20 million in debtor-in-possession
financing.
"This is still a highly pedigreed company and at the upper
echelon of what it does," said Katzenstein, who said he can't
speak for the new owners but expects them to revisit the
company's decision to jointly run special effects studios in Abu
Dhabi and China. The company's Digital Domain Institute
animation school at Florida State University is not part of
Starlight's acquisition.
Textor's noisy departure from the company is strangely
similar to the 1998 departure by Cameron, who battled with the
board over its insistence of bringing in outside investors IBM
and Cox Communications. His departure killed a planned IPO and
Cameron did not use Digital Domain for his hit, "Avatar."
Digital Domain is likely to stay in the film business, says
Katzenstein. The company is on the hook for some of the costs of
the $100 million film Harrison Ford futuristic film "Ender's
Game" that Lions Gate is scheduled to release next year. As of
June 30, it had paid $17.2 million toward the production, the
company says.
Digital Domain will share in the profits, if any, and also
pay itself a fee for the special effects, said Katzenstein. And
making films, he adds, is "a mature business compared to the
venture financed efforts this company had elsewhere."