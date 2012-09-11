Sept 11 Digital Domain Media Group Inc,
an Academy Award-winning company that produced special effects
for films including "Titanic," filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection early on Tuesday, according to a court filing.
Digital Domain, whose founders included "Titanic" director
James Cameron, listed total debt of $214.9 million and total
assets of $205.0 million, the court filing showed.
The company, which specializes in creating realistic
computer-generated humans, said in June it was planning multiple
virtual Elvis Presley likenesses across various platforms,
including live shows, TV and online.
Digital Domain started looking for strategic alternatives
last month and had hired Wells Fargo Securities LLC as financial
adviser.