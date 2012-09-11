(Corrects bullet point and paragraph 9 to show Textor is the
second largest shareholder)
* Lists total debt of $214.9 mln, assets of $205 mln
* CEO Textor, second-largest shareholder, resigned last week
* Company once worth $400 mln, valued at $24 million on
Monday
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 11 Digital Domain Media Group Inc,
which won Academy Awards for visual effects in films including
"Titanic," filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on
Tuesday, days after it warned that it may need more cash to stay
afloat.
The company, whose founders include "Titanic" director James
Cameron, listed total debts of $214.9 million and total assets
of $205.0 million, court documents showed.
Digital Domain has worked on more than 90 major motion
pictures, including "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End,"
"Transformers," "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," "Star
Trek" and "X-Men: First Class".
The company, which specializes in creating realistic
computer-generated human characters, said in June it planned to
produce virtual Elvis Presley likenesses across various
platforms, including live shows, TV and online.
Digital Domain, which raised $42 million in an initial
public offering in November, said last month it was looking at
strategic alternatives and had hired Wells Fargo Securities LLC
as financial adviser.
The company said it was in breach of conditions on some
borrowing.
"As a result of negative working capital, the company failed
to meet the liquidity covenants and was running out of cash,"
Chief Restructuring Officer Michael Katzenstein said in court
documents.
The company closed its Port St. Lucie, Florida operations
last week and fired most of the employees. It continues to
operate studios in California and Vancouver.
Chairman and Chief Executive John Textor, who is also the
company's second-biggest shareholder, resigned last week, saying
he was in "profound disagreement" with the decision to close the
Florida studio.
As of Aug. 28, Textor controlled about a quarter of Digital
Domain, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Florida Governor Rick Scott has ordered a probe into the
state's decision to award millions of dollars in economic
incentives to the company to help bring it to Port St. Lucie,
the Associated Press reported on Monday.
The company listed Reliance Mediaworks Ltd, Legendary
Pictures and Bell Technologies Inc as among its largest
unsecured creditors.
Digital Domain shares closed at 55.4 cents on Monday, giving
it a market value of $24 million, down from about $400 million
on May 1 when the stock traded as high as $9.16.
The Case is In re: Digital Domain Media Group Inc, Case No.
12-12568, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.
(Additional reporting by Sakthi Prasad; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Ted Kerr)