Sept 13 Bankrupt Hollywood special-effects
company Digital Domain Media Group Inc said its
lenders have agreed to provide about $11.8 million of
debtor-in-possession financing, which would help the company
continue operating while it reorganises.
A bankruptcy judge approved a snap auction of the company
on Wednesday, but said he may reconsider what he called an
"unprecedented" schedule setting up next week's sale.
The company that won an Academy Award for its work on
"Titanic" filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday with only $50,000 in
the bank and unable to meet Friday's payroll, its attorney,
Robert Feinstein, told the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.
Private equity firm Searchlight Capital, which has agreed to
buy most of Digital Domain, reaffirmed its decision, the company
said in a statement. Searchlight had earlier proposed kicking
off the auction with an initial bid of $15 million.
"Combined with our cash from ongoing operations, this
funding supports Digital Media in paying normal operating
expenses, such as employee wages and benefits, payments to
vendors and suppliers, and other obligations," said Michael
Katzenstein, chief restructuring officer.