Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Sept 12 Digital Domain Media Group Inc * Bankruptcy judge approves dip finance, September 21 auction date for for
Digital Domain Media Group Inc on interim basis * Bankruptcy judge sets September 20 hearing to reconsider dip finance, auction
date for Digital Domain Media Group Inc
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
* MacDonald Dettwiler in talks to buy DigitalGlobe in deal that could value it at $2 billion - $3 billion - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)