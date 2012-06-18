June 18 Satellite imagery provider DigitalGlobe
Inc said the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence
Agency (NGA) plans to renew its agreement under the EnhancedView
contract for the third year.
The agreement is for the period from Sept. 1, 2012 to Aug.
31, 2013, DigitalGlobe said in a statement.
DigitalGlobe and rival GeoEye Inc had won contracts
worth $7 billion from the NGA to provide high-resolution
satellite images under the EnhancedView project in 2010.
In May, the Senate Armed Services Committee authorized
continued funding for commercial imagery purchases, a move seen
as a boost for the satellite imagery providers who are working
on next-generation satellites to double their capacity.
DigitalGlobe shares, which rose 6 percent to $15.94 in
morning trade, were trading up 48 cents at $15.53 in afternoon
trading.
