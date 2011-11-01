* Q3 EPS $0.02 vs est $0.06
* Q3 rev $81.3 mln vs est $84.5 mln
* Cost of revenue up 60 pct
Nov 1 DigitalGlobe Inc , which supplies
satellite imagery to U.S. intelligence agencies, posted
lower-than-expected quarterly results hurt by higher costs.
For the third quarter, the company posted a net income $1.1
million, or 2 cents a share, compared with net income of
$800,000, or 2 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose slightly to $81.3 million.
Analysts on an average expected earnings of 6 cents a
share, before special items, on revenue of $84.5 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cost of revenue rose 60 percent to $17.6 million.
Shares of the Longmont, Colorado-based company closed at
$18.25 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)