Feb 24 MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd said on Friday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based satellite imagery provider DigitalGlobe Inc for an equity value of about C$3.1 billion ($2.4 billion).

Under the deal, MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates will offer $17.50 in cash and 0.3132 of its shares for each DigitalGlobe share held.

The deal includes assumption of DigitalGlobe's C$1.60 billion net debt. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)