Wal-Mart to buy Bonobos for $310 mln
June 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million in cash.
Feb 24 MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd said on Friday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based satellite imagery provider DigitalGlobe Inc for an equity value of about C$3.1 billion ($2.4 billion).
Under the deal, MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates will offer $17.50 in cash and 0.3132 of its shares for each DigitalGlobe share held.
The deal includes assumption of DigitalGlobe's C$1.60 billion net debt. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Wal Mart to acquire Bonobos and appoint Andy Dunn to oversee exclusive consumer brands offered online
SAO PAULO, June 16 A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA has placed a bid for pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling family has put it on the block after signing a plea deal in Brazil, a person directly involved in the deal said on Friday.