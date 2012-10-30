* Third-quarter EPS $$0.18 vs est $0.14
* Third-quarter rev $107.2 million mln vs est $97.7 mln
* Sees revenue growth of 18-21 percent vs 16 percent prior
view
Oct 30 DigitalGlobe Inc posted
better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year
sales forecast for the third time this year on increased sales
of its satellite images to businesses and U.S. intelligence
agencies.
The company has been looking to boost its revenue from
commercial and international customers in the face of expected
cuts in the U.S. defense budget.
It said in July it would acquire smaller rival GeoEye Inc
to create the world's largest commercial satellite
imagery provider, gaining access a wider revenue base.
Revenue in its commercial business jumped 57 percent to
$26.1 million in the third quarter, while the defense and
intelligence business grew 24 percent to $81.1 million.
In the commercial sector, DigitalGlobe and GeoEye supply
imagery to location-based applications such as Google Maps
and navigation device and smartphone makers such as
Garmin Ltd and Nokia Oyj.
DigitalGlobe said it won contracts with the Indian
government and SAAB Ab and expanded its location
services contract with AutoNavi Holdings Ltd during the
third quarter.
It expects revenue growth of 18 to 21 percent for the full
year, up from its earlier view of 16 percent growth.
"Our results this quarter are evidence of our progress
transforming DigitalGlobe into a high-growth, scalable,
recurring revenue information business," Chief Executive Jeffrey
Tarr said.
DigitalGlobe's profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to
$8.5 million, or 18 cents per share, from $1.1 million, or 2
cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 31 percent to $107.2 million.
Analysts on an average expected earnings of 14 cents a
share, on revenue of $97.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Longmont, Colorado-based company closed at
$23.47 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. Major U.S.
stock markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday due to Hurricane
Sandy.