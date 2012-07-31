July 31 DigitalGlobe Inc, which supplies
satellite imagery to U.S. intelligence agencies, posted
second-quarter r e sults that beat market expectations and raised
its full-year sales forecast.
The company, which earlier this month agreed to buy smaller
rival GeoEye Inc for $453 million, said it expects
revenue growth of 16 percent for the full year, up from its
earlier view of 14 percent growth.
DigitalGlobe reported a second-quarter net income of $9.6
million, or 21 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $0.9
million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)