Feb 26 DigitalGlobe Inc posted
better-than-expected quarterly results largely due to increased
sales of its satellite images to businesses and U.S.
intelligence agencies.
The company had a profit of $17.1 million, or 36 cents per
share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a net loss of $27
million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 28 percent to $125.4 million.
Sales at its largest business - defense and intelligence -
jumped 29 percent to $90.3 million in the quarter.
Analysts had expected earnings of 27 cents a share on
revenue of $111.8 million.
For 2013, the company expects revenue of between $635
million and $660 million, including sales from GeoEye, the
smaller rival it bought last year.
Digital Globe shares closed at $27.00 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange after gaining 5 percent during the day.