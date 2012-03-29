March 29 Digital Realty Trust Inc on Thursday sold $175 million of perpetual Series F cumulative redeemable preferred stock, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $100 million.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DIGITAL REALTY TRUST AMT $175 MLN COUPON 6.625 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 07/02/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 04/05/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A