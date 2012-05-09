* Extends agreement by five months
* Reiterates FY adj EPS $1.20 to $1.28 vs est $1.22
* Reiterates FY rev $402 mln to $409 mln vs est $405.6 mln
* Shares up 7 pct in aftermarket trade
May 9 Digital River Inc said it
extended an e-commerce deal with Microsoft Corp, its
largest customer, by five months to March 1, 2014, sending its
shares up 7 percent in afternoon trade.
As part of the agreement, Digital River may build, host and
manage the Microsoft Store -- an e-commerce store that supports
the sale of Microsoft and third party software as well as
consumer electronics products to customers throughout the world.
Digital River may also provide e-commerce services in
connection with Microsoft Store on a global basis.
Microsoft accounted for about 28 percent of Digital River's
revenue in 2011.
Digital River also affirmed its full-year outlook of
adjusted profit of $1.20 to $1.28 per share, on revenue of $402
million to $409 million.
Analysts were looking for a profit of $1.22 per share on
revenue of about $405.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company were up 5 percent at $15.79 on
Wednesday on the Nasdaq. They rose to $16.20 earlier in the day.
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani and Supantha Mukherjee in
Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)